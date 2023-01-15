 Skip to content
(Sky.com)   Yellow snow warning for London   (news.sky.com)
12
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nealb2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
strickly commercial
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Obligatory "That's adorable!" from this smug Canuckian (& Brit expat).
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always wanted to open up a bar called "Yellow Snow".
 
DrWhy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It's going to be a real pisser.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
e3.365dm.comView Full Size
 
MountainClimber
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
My inn is a boat; your argument is invalid!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CoRrUpTeDbUdGiE
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
London can't cope with more than a milimetre of snow. however, it'll be a fun watch as it always is with the weather here. I'm somewhere under the yellow ice warning and with the threat of snow being about as likely as it isn't, I'll get my kiicks out of watching the weather 'daahn saaarf'.
they dress for the weather they want, not the weather they get.
 
stuffy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm not concerned about yellow snow, its when you find a large patch of red snow you should probably take a good careful look around and go back the way you came, slowly.
 
