(Daily Star)   Nothing to fear here after China declares a 1000% rise in Covid deaths. Nothing for the world to fear at all (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Are we suppose to take information coming out of that nation seriously?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No, there really isn't anything to fear. These people would have been dead already if they relaxed the lockdowns like everyone else. They just stayed alive a little longer eaten ramen in their apartment.

They put off the massive death we all faced with their lockdowns. So they worked, at delaying death. The death still happened.

We're working through this. We're using vaccines and boosters and masks and hand sanitizer. That's what we can do. But still, people will die.

That's just where we are and it's not something to be afraid of. Just do what you can and carry on.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those numbers are really going to trend up after lunar new year.
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's just because they decided to start counting.
 
WTF is a Drexel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mistahtom: Are we suppose to take information coming out of that nation seriously?


Only when it has been vetted by a quality journalistic institution like The Star.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But 1000% of 0 is 0, subby.

\there are no COVID deaths in Ba Sing Se
 
Unsung_Hero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We probably should applaud them for starting to report something approaching reality.

Given their population, their low uptake of an already low efficacy vaccine, and trying to use lock downs as an overall solution rather than to moderate the healthcare system load... we should probably be looking at a COVID case fatality rate over 1% and in the worst areas hiatting maybe 4%.  And that's overall.  It'll be a lot worse if you just look at the most vulnerable demographics.

But as a few people have already pointed out on Fark, this is actually good for China.  Brutal, callous, but 'good'.  They can't support their elderly anyway, so letting a disease cull that particular herd will take a significant amount of social pressure off the population.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, there's nothing to fear

https://arstechnica.com/science/2023/01/amid-chinas-massive-covid-wave-42-of-people-on-one-flight-tested-positive/

On a December 26 flight from the southeastern city of Wenzhou to Milan, Italy, 42 percent of the 149 passengers on board tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival, according to a study published Thursday in the journal Eurosurveillance.

The Italian researchers behind the study also looked at test-positivity rates of three other flights from eastern cities in China to Italy, two to Milan and two to Rome, all at the end of December. Collectively, 23 percent of the passengers from the four flights (126 of 556 passengers) were positive for SARS-CoV-2. The other three flights had positivity rates of 19 percent, 11 percent, and 14 percent.

One point of good news is that the Italian researchers did whole genome sequencing of the virus from 61 passengers and, in that sampling, did not find any new or alarming variants. The sampling turned up omicron sublineages BA.5.2, BF.7, and BQ.1.1, which have been seen elsewhere. The data matches what has been reported elsewhere and from China.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, at least they are being semi-honest about the severity of the situation now. Your move India. It's all out in the open at Covid Deniers Antonymous
 
AlphaG33k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the eyes of the CCP, Chinese are like the products they produce, cheap, plentiful, and disposable. The huminerals continue to be mined.

I have no problem with they view. Whatever gets cheap chinese crap in my hands, cheaper, faster.
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it is Avian Flu?... Swine Flu?
The Sun is there!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

mistahtom: Are we suppose to take information coming out of that nation seriously?


Exactly.

Also if there were no restrictions this entire time this possibly couldn't be happening all at once.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Meh.  Someone trips coming off an escalator in Shanghai and some 70 people die.  It's all relative.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

mistahtom: Are we suppose to take information coming out of that nation seriously?


For real. Can you imagine believing anything you read in the Star? 😘
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: We're working through this. We're using vaccines and boosters and masks and hand sanitizer. That's what we can do. But still, people will die.


That's what we CAN do, but how many people do you actually see still wearing masks outside of a pharmacy or doctor's office?
 
dennysgod
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The surge comes after China's strict "zero-Covid" policy, which was only axed in December following protests.


Well, well, well, if it isn't the consequences of your own actions
 
Xai
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
This is expected. Covid with treatment is far better than covid without treatment, as soon as their hospitals reached capacity it was going to go downhill fast and that's the reason we in the west vaccinated, so our hospitals wouldn't be overwhelmed.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Per 100,000 people, 60,000 deaths in China is just about the same rate people in the U.S. are dying. 14,000 over those same 5 weeks with a population about 1/4 the size.
 
pdieten
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
My whole household and I are boostered against Omicron. Que sera sera.
 
twocent
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Xi: My way or DIE
 
Wizzbang [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: No, there really isn't anything to fear. These people would have been dead already if they relaxed the lockdowns like everyone else. They just stayed alive a little longer eaten ramen in their apartment.

They put off the massive death we all faced with their lockdowns. So they worked, at delaying death. The death still happened.

We're working through this. We're using vaccines and boosters and masks and hand sanitizer. That's what we can do. But still, people will die.

That's just where we are and it's not something to be afraid of. Just do what you can and carry on.


It's even worse.  Most other country's policies were to flatten the peak, right?  China's actions is basically the blowing a mega volcano off the peak.

And good thing that it's peak travel season for Chinese New Year, they just gave approval for Chinese citizens to travel outside the country, and Xi's pissed off at other nations requiring Chinese travelers having to take Covid tests and quarantines when they arrive at their travel destinations.

Look on youtube for some China news videos and you can see that the hospitals and morgues are absolutely overwhelmed. They are doing that fun thing with renting refridgerated truck trailers at the morgue thing that Italy did in 2020. Just piling them inside.


kdawg7736: mistahtom: Are we suppose to take information coming out of that nation seriously?

Exactly.

Also if there were no restrictions this entire time this possibly couldn't be happening all at once.


Xi did this because of the massive protests happening all across the country.  He can't have Tiananmen Square happen again. Also, a possible case of, "Well I'm farked, I might as well fark the rest of the world so that they don't gain any ground on us.
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Annoyingly, we all still have to deal with it. You may be done with Covid, but it's not done with us.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
We must sacrifice Nanna to the Bull God to make the magic line go up.
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Xai: This is expected. Covid with treatment is far better than covid without treatment, as soon as their hospitals reached capacity it was going to go downhill fast and that's the reason we in the west vaccinated, so our hospitals wouldn't be overwhelmed.


And yet we're still in trouble.

Flu plus RSV plus Covid has led to a lot of overwhelmed ERs and urgent cares. I know mine has seen more people in the last 2 months with respiratory stuff than in the 10 prior combined.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The land of smoking, spitting and cussing is experiencing a deadly viral outbreak? Whatever could have lead to that?
 
aremmes
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Once they're done with those COVID deaths, they'll be hungry for more thirty minutes later.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Shouldn't they be protesting masks and vaccinations at this point.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It's not a problem, because 1000% of zero is still zero.
 
Wizzbang [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Sword and Shield: Xai: This is expected. Covid with treatment is far better than covid without treatment, as soon as their hospitals reached capacity it was going to go downhill fast and that's the reason we in the west vaccinated, so our hospitals wouldn't be overwhelmed.

And yet we're still in trouble.

Flu plus RSV plus Covid has led to a lot of overwhelmed ERs and urgent cares. I know mine has seen more people in the last 2 months with respiratory stuff than in the 10 prior combined.


The thing that I'm pissed off about is the fact that they are running through a massive peak, and then they say, hey go travel around the world, and you guys are jerks for testing our citizens at the airport.
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Ha, joke's on China, I already have COVID. Got sick three days ago and feel like dog crap. Mr Ginz and are fully vaxxed and boosted and we wear masks, but this new variant is a motherf*cker.
 
thehighesttree
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Just doing what they always do. Commie china is truly the world's plague rat dumpster.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Don't worry people George Santos is a microbiologist specializing in vaccines. He'll fix this in no time flat! He's also able to reanimate the dead.  So you'll get your loved ones back!

What a guy!
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Yeah, but if you're going by currency exchange, that's only like 150% US.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: No, there really isn't anything to fear. These people would have been dead already if they relaxed the lockdowns like everyone else. They just stayed alive a little longer eaten ramen in their apartment.

They put off the massive death we all faced with their lockdowns. So they worked, at delaying death. The death still happened.

We're working through this. We're using vaccines and boosters and masks and hand sanitizer. That's what we can do. But still, people will die.

That's just where we are and it's not something to be afraid of. Just do what you can and carry on.


Well it's a good thing that there's no way that catching COVID repeatedly will have any long-lasting negative health impacts on the survivors. So it won't result in a population of people getting progressively sicker and sicker, while the average life expectency craters, and way more young people just up and randomly die suddenly from heart attacks and strokes.

That'd be awkward.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This world needs an enema! <kazoo noises>

/coffee first, then weed
//important safety tip
///thanks, Egon
 
khatores
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

dennysgod: The surge comes after China's strict "zero-Covid" policy, which was only axed in December following protests.


Well, well, well, if it isn't the consequences of your own actions


It was massive, nationwide protests that were demanding political change. They didn't have a lot of options. China's political system is not set up with any real redundancy and Xi has made that situation even worse.

In hindsight I think there's probably not a lot of variance as far as our path with COVID has gone. The virus being what it is and the political situation means that it was always going to spread widely and although we made some good vaccines early on, poor countries did not get them and many people stupidly opted against them. Vaccine acceptance is probably the one thing we could have legitimately moved the needle on.

Lockdown measures sound good but it was probably mostly false hope except for very at-risk people. The economic and social disruptions may have caused more problems than the virus itself. Food, electricity, healthcare, water, sewer, etc are all essentials that can't just be turned off for any length of time. Those people had to go to work and they were always going to get infected and keep spreading the virus around.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 minute ago  

dennysgod: The surge comes after China's strict "zero-Covid" policy, which was only axed in December following protests.


Well, well, well, if it isn't the consequences of your own actions


China's Zero covid policy was more severe than any of our lockdowns, and far more rigid than your "wear a mask at a restaurant before the food arrives" effete policies that followed.

It was truly Zero Covid.

The homes of the infected were locked from the outside. Standard travel outside the country was impossible. Apartment buildings where the virus spread were "locked down" to the point where fire trucks couldn't reach them. That's what helped spark the protests.

And ground zero for the protests was Foxconn, the place where iphones, android phones, nintendos, playstations, and every other hi-tech gadget beloved by the West is made. Factories were shut down, workers weren't paid, yet demand remained.
So ask yourself: whose actions really resulted in these consequences?
 
