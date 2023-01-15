 Skip to content
CSB Sunday Morning: high school hijinks
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I once got my hands on a master key for my high school and made some copies. Yada Yada, in the end, I was amazed the cops never got involved.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh boy, this one time at East High, we found a huge rock out front by the street. We planned for months, recruited the coolest kids, sold lemonade for the money to buy supplies and trained every Friday.
The big night came and we got the go signal.
We painted that entire rock, two coats, Biff.
There were some mystified cops and the principal even saw it.
The legend lives on to this day!
 
Interceptor1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am unable to comment as some things do not have a statute of limitations.
 
johnny_stingray
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm very sorry about the contact explosives.  It was a bad idea, okay?
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was captain of the football team. I scored 8 touchdowns in one game, including throwing to myself for the game winner in the state championship. I dated 4 cheerleaders, three at the same time. I was the first student, ever, to get a 5.0 gpa. I received my doctorate from MIT by my sophomore year. I was student body president and acting principal at the same time. The school nurse asked me questions all the time. I was so awesome, the bullies gave me their lunch money.

George Santos
 
Caelistis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Although it was many, many decades ago, I'm not sure that the hijinks I got up to still won't have legal ramifications.

But I will say this, that math teacher had one of the biggest bushes I have ever seen on a human female in my entire life. It started just below her belly button.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Learning to box when I was the only brown kid in a Catholic all boys high school. While I was bullied for a year, I was also working out and training. Last month of sophomore year, I'd had enough. Got into a scrap with three of my tormentors and kicked the shiat out of them.

Delightful addendum. Five years after graduation, one of them tried to hit on me in an NYC gay bar where I was a regular. I said, "You don't remember who I am, do you?" He looked confused and his confusion only grew when everyone in the bar ignored his attempts at conversation.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We had a student walk out strike for to a days, demanding a designated smoking area.
Smoking age was 18.
We got it.
And we smoked.
Things.

Until the teachers wanted to smoke there, too.

I only went out to take a hit of southern comfort out of a brown, paper bag. I wasn't gonna smoke.
My dad was on the school board.
Things get back to parents.

Also used to go to lunch at a neighboring high school and sit with friends and adopt a latka accent and tell staff I was exchange student, tankyewveddymuch.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_stingray: I'm very sorry about the contact explosives.  It was a bad idea, okay?


Not me (honestly) but some friends of mine in Chemistry made a batch of NI3 and sprinkled it all over the floor in front of the computer lab.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
While my hijinks were hilarious and legendary at the time, looking back they were normal teenage activities. Most teenagers think they are the best/ first/ whatever, but in the end we are all the same. Some of you will have legitimate legendary stories, but most of us won't.
/ I went back years later and apologized to the teachers I gave the most grief. That's how gangster I am.
 
jdlenke
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I was in swim and some bullies took my clothes and threw them in the pool.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Had taken all my required courses and had the credits for graduation, so my senior year they scheduled me for two study halls. Just a vacant block to sit in the cafeteria, under supervision, for a period. Read, catch up on homework, etc. Second hour and the period right after lunch.

My friend, same schedule, got us the unpaid gig of filling the senior class soda and snack machine. Proceeds went toward prom or homecoming or something school-related. So, on day one, we took a note from the senior class advisor, showed it to the second hour teacher, and said we wouldn't be in class all year, we're volunteering to fill the vending machines. He signed off on it, two less bodies to watch over. We did the same thing for the period right after lunch with a different teacher. So, for the entire year, we actually did the work at 9 a.m., then took a double lunch period. Open campus, so we could hit the local burger joints, cruise around, or sit in the storage room and get a sugar rush from Mello Yello and Bugles.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Went to Cathedral HS in Omaha for a while. Our history teacher was a gym teacher who would encourage the bullying of a fat kid in class. He was teaching WWII and how the Nazis persecuted Catholics. I asked about the deal the Pope and Hitler did, where the Vatican gave up to Jews in exchange for Catholics being left alone. He claimed it never happened. I cited a book my dad owned on the subject and he became very angry with me. The next day I got 8 panty shields out of the dispenser in the girls restroom (I used to smoke with the girls because they never raided them) and made a swastika on the front of his desk with them. When he noticed he came over to my desk and hit me in the head with my history book and sent me to the office. Monsignor called my dad in from work. My dad was pissed, "You're kidding me right? You called me here over this? This is what I pay you for. And besides, he was right." Then he heard about me getting hit with book and made me show him classroom, then gym, in search of teacher, Monsignor trailing and urging us to go back to office. Dad confronted teacher in gym class and threatened to kick his ass to the hospital if he ever hit a kid again. Then my dad told Monsignor I would not be attending any more.  Monsignor asked if they could still expect a tithe from my dad, my dad grabbed at his junk and said, "Tithe this." I finally got to go to Northwest and shoot.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
One time in high school a bunch of Russian and Cuban paratroopers landed on my school and shot the place up. My classmates and I started to form a paramilitary resistance but then it turned out it was a big mistake and we all had a good laugh about it afterward.
 
KingKauff
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It wasn't high school, but this one time in band camp...
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I quit high school because I hate teenagers.
 
rickythepenguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I never did anything too crazy in HS.  standard stuff;  desert parties (usually the D/D), just stuff like that.  Althought , timely, this was in local news the other day.  huge party spot, about - at the time - 4-5mi away from 'town'.  it was meant, to summarize, was meant to be a computer building facility, with the 'Domes' as the building.  for whatever reason the project never got off the ground, and the site was abandoned, and became a huge party spot.

one night i was there, a legit 100-200 kids partying, and we saw 3-4 police cars turn on their lights, complete jailbreak.  "COPS!!!"  everyone dash to the nearest car, speeding past the police.  4-5 cop cars vs 50 cars.  numbers game.  I was running on the dirt road and a VW Bug, as I recall, screeched to a halt.  "Hey man, jump in, there's no time!"  i did.  i recognized a few girls in the car as seniors, another 2-3 kids (we somehow crammed into whatever tiny car it was were like, "you're a sophomore right?"  we all regrouped with other kids at hte McDonalds and found the next desert party.

RIP, "The Domes".  it was fun while it lasted.....

https://www.12news.com/article/news/local/casa-grande-arizona-domes-demolished/75-7b5af3c6-a639-4ef5-aab0-3f58992593e7
 
DragonIV [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Had high schools been computerized like they are today when I was a kid, my stories would have been amusing. Instead, I did my hijinks once I entered the workforce.

My eldest daughter did have some fun with the computer systems when she was in high school.  Of course, when the admins use default passwords on networking equipment, they're asking for trouble.  Mostly, however, she simply opened firewall ports so she could play Minecraft in school.
 
jimjays
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
A buddy had a custodian friend that would let us in a particular supply closet in a rarely used stairwell and lock the door behind us that we could cut class to smoke and get high, with his coming to let us out in the passing period between classes. We had to be quiet, but it was fun to hear an especially obnoxious dean coming back over and over smelling the smoke we'd blow under the door, thinking he'd just missed catching whoever it was he thought was smoking in the stairwell. We did it a lot, with the dean never figuring out why he was seemingly always a minute late, finding smoke but never smokers. Never realizing that if he'd turn off his walkie talkie, he might have had a chance of sneaking up on us to see the smoke coming under the door...
 
JZDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: johnny_stingray: I'm very sorry about the contact explosives.  It was a bad idea, okay?

Not me (honestly) but some friends of mine in Chemistry made a batch of NI3 and sprinkled it all over the floor in front of the computer lab.


We had a science teacher who would make a batch and sprinkle it in the hall on April Fools Day.. That ended the year he poked the contents of the beaker a little too hard when checking if it was dry enough. He wasn't seriously hurt, but he may have had to change his pants.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The kids at my high school were into elaborate pranks. In the 2 years I went there, they:

- Stole a "Holiday Inn" sign and installed it on the front of the school.
- Put 37 used tires over the flag pole.
- Attempted to paint the dome-shaped gym flesh-colored with a red "nipple" on top but only got 1/3 done before getting chased off.

But the best prank was the kids who broke into the school at night, got into the PA room, attached a tape recorder to the PA system on a timer, then changed the locks on the PA room door. The next day, at 10:00am, rock music started blaring over the speakers at full volume. It took 2 hours to get a locksmith to get into the PA room so they could shut the music off.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

rickythepenguin: I never did anything too crazy in HS.  standard stuff;  desert parties (usually the D/D), just stuff like that.  Althought , timely, this was in local news the other day.  huge party spot, about - at the time - 4-5mi away from 'town'.  it was meant, to summarize, was meant to be a computer building facility, with the 'Domes' as the building.  for whatever reason the project never got off the ground, and the site was abandoned, and became a huge party spot.

one night i was there, a legit 100-200 kids partying, and we saw 3-4 police cars turn on their lights, complete jailbreak.  "COPS!!!"  everyone dash to the nearest car, speeding past the police.  4-5 cop cars vs 50 cars.  numbers game.  I was running on the dirt road and a VW Bug, as I recall, screeched to a halt.  "Hey man, jump in, there's no time!"  i did.  i recognized a few girls in the car as seniors, another 2-3 kids (we somehow crammed into whatever tiny car it was were like, "you're a sophomore right?"  we all regrouped with other kids at hte McDonalds and found the next desert party.

RIP, "The Domes".  it was fun while it lasted.....

https://www.12news.com/article/news/local/casa-grande-arizona-domes-demolished/75-7b5af3c6-a639-4ef5-aab0-3f58992593e7


We had some of those where I went to college. They were a great place to sing.

Yep. That's how daring and subversive we were - we broke into old salt storage facilities to sing in them.

Haha.
 
