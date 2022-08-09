 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Day 326 of WW3: Rescue workers search through rubble last night in Dnipro. Part of a 9-story apartment block was destroyed by a rocket. So far: 20 dead, 73 injured, 37 missing and 400~ people lost their homes. It's your Sunday Ukraine war discussion   (theguardian.com) divider line
    Russia, Ukraine, Kiev, Ukrainian authorities, Agence France-Presse, Russian missile strike, Belarus, Ukrainian language  
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Called it. Missile attack.
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
January 15

Ukraine under fire. The situation in the regions as of this morning

📍 Dnipropetrovsk region
the Russians shelled the Nikopol district three times with heavy artillery. They hit the communities of Chervonogrihorivska, Marganetska and Nikopolska - more than 20 shells were fired at peaceful towns and villages. People are whole.

In the Marganetska community, the power line supplying the pumping station of the local water supply was damaged. More than 60,000 families were left without water. Emergency services are on site.

📍 Donetsk region
On January 14, the Russians killed 7 civilians of Donetsk region: 4 in Avdiivka, 1 in Stara Mykolaivka, Paraskoviivka, and Kurakhivka. 4 more people in the region were injured.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There are still people alive under the rubble in Dnipro, said Deputy Mayor Mykhailo Lysenko. Victims try to get in touch or write SMS. From time to time, rescuers make "minutes of silence" to hear people under the ruins of a high-rise building. In Dnipro, the demolition of the rubble of the building continues: 19 have already died

As of 08:30:
19 people were killed by a Russian rocket in a residential building in Dnipro, among them - 1 child;
73 injured, including 6 children; more than 40 of them are in hospitals, 4 in intensive care - severe;
▪ The fate of another 37 people remains unknown.

Dismantling of the destroyed structures of the building is ongoing. Almost 3,500 tons of debris have already been removed.

Previously, Saturday's enemy attack on a residential building destroyed 72 apartments, damaged more than 230. Firefighters are still controlling several centers of fires that started as a result of the attack.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Armed Forces hiat 2 control points of Russian troops and an electronic warfare station

Also, in the morning summary of the General Staff, it was reported that nine areas of concentration of manpower, equipment and ammunition were damaged.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In Dnipro, the analysis of the rubble of the building continues: 19 have already died As of 08:30: 19 people were killed by a Russian rocket in a residential building in Dnipro, among them - 1 child; 73 injured, including 6 children; more than 40 of them are in hospitals, 4 in intensive care - severe; It remains... The number of dead in the Dnipro has increased to 20 people

This was announced by the head of Dnipropetrovsk OVA Valentin Reznichenko.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He was forced to appear in propaganda videos after the occupation of Kherson region. He was held captive for his pro-Ukrainian sentiments.

After the full-scale invasion, Serhiy Fedorenko refused to leave Nova Kakhovka. He actively volunteered: delivered drinking water, searched for missing people. For this, the occupiers held Serhiy captive along with other activists.

During one of these detentions, the enemy tortured Serhiy to death.

We will not forgive, we will not forget! Eternal memory to the fallen Ukrainians!
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
As a result of yesterday's rocket attack in Kryvyi Rih, about 50 houses were damaged

. About 50 private houses, 3 schools, 2 kindergartens, apartment buildings and an administrative building were destroyed in the city Communal services and energy companies continue work on the restoration of water, gas and electricity supply ," said Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the Kryvyi Rih Military Administration.

The administration noted that this morning, special groups will begin work on the site, which will examine the damage to private houses and provide assistance to people with building materials for priority restoration work.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Armed Forces repelled 14 Russian attacks in Donbas, - General Staff

On Saturday, January 14, the most heated battles continued in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions.

The main blow of the Russians was aimed at the Bakhmut direction. The Russians are also on the offensive in the Lyman, Avdiiv, and Novopavliv directions. They are also trying to improve their position in the Kupyan direction.

The attacks were repulsed in the areas of Makiivka and Bilogorivka settlements of Luhansk region and Verkhnyokamianske, Spirne, Bilogorivka, Sil, Soledar, Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, Novobakhmutivka, Krasnohorivka, Vodyane, Mayorsk and Maryinka of Donetsk region.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Russia is trying to use Ukrainian journalists to carry out its IPsO, - intelligence

The main intelligence department of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine warns that in the near future, a complex and large-scale spread of fake news by the enemy is expected, which will be carried out with the involvement of the entire spectrum of modern information means and is aimed at undermining trust in Ukraine on the part of Western partners.

According to military intelligence, the special services of the aggressor country plan to contact Ukrainian journalists on behalf of popular Western publications with proposals to provide information about the state of the Ukrainian economy, the political situation in the country, and the activities of the Armed Forces. The purpose of the special services of the terrorist country is to reduce military aid to Ukraine from foreign partners, as well as to collect information about the armed forces and the military-industrial complex of the country.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yesterday in Dnipro, Russians killed a 15-year-old girl and injured 14 other children

As of the morning of January 15, 2023, more than 1,348 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation: 454 children died and more than 894 were injured.

Children were most affected in Donetsk region - 429, Kharkiv region - 269, Kyiv region - 117, Kherson region - 83, Mykolaiv region - 82, Zaporizhia region - 81, Chernihiv region - 68, Luhansk region - 66, Dnipropetrovsk region - 55.

On January 14, as a result of an enemy missile attack on the city of Dnipro, a 9-story residential building was hiat. Currently, we know about the dead 15-year-old girl and 14 more injured children, the youngest child is 3 years old. Search operations continue.

▪ 3,126 educational institutions were damaged due to bombing and shelling by the armed forces of the Russian Federation. 337 of them were completely destroyed.

Children of War - a platform where you can report and find all information about children who suffered as a result of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Russia continues to underestimate the strength and determination of the Ukrainian people,

the White House on another missile attack on Ukraine " These strikes are yet another example of the brutal and barbaric war that Russia is waging, attacking critical infrastructure in Ukraine that provides light and heat to the Ukrainian civilian population ," US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said in a statement. He noted that the United States will continue to provide Ukraine with what it needs for self-defense, including air defense systems, along with our allies and partners, and will continue to work to hold Russian forces accountable for their war crimes and atrocities. " Russia continues to underestimate the strength and determination of the Ukrainian people, and these latest attempts to demoralize them will fail again ," he concluded.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not that it will probably do much good, but damn dude, It's nice to see someone man up.

The incompetence of NATO countries became one of the reasons for the war in Ukraine, - former president of Lithuania

" We cannot stand aside and allow such a brutal state to trample, destroy and kill our neighbors. To a large extent, we are all to blame for the fact that this is happening now, and that we, the NATO countries, are helping so slowly and so insufficiently in the struggle for freedom and life in Ukraine ," former Lithuanian President Dalia Hrybauskaite said the day before in the Lithuanian Seimas.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the Russians shelled Kherson

on Sunday, January 15, Russian troops shelled a residential quarter of Kherson.

"The Russian occupiers have just struck another blow on a residential quarter of Kherson. According to preliminary information, two people were injured ," said the head of Kherson OVA Yaroslav Yanushevich.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Moldova, the warhead of a Russian missile was found on its territory

" An explosive device was found in the debris of a rocket that fell yesterday in the Larga region. Citizens are advised not to approach the security zone where explosives were found ," the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the country said in a statement.

According to preliminary data, the warhead of the missile contains approximately 80 kilograms of explosives.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like the attitude - "Now is the opportune moment .Let's get it done".British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak informed Volodymyr Zelensky about the intention to provide Challenger 2 tanks. Rishi Sunak confirmed this decision during a telephone conversation with the President of Ukraine. "The Prime Minister outlined the UK's ambitions to increase our support... The British government confirmed the transfer of 14 Challenger 2 tanks and about 30 AS90 self-propelled guns to Ukraine

British defense and security officials believe a window has opened in which Russia is retreating due to supply problems and falling morale. Therefore, the British Prime Minister calls on allies to deploy the support planned for 2023 as soon as possible in order to achieve the maximum effect.

"The dispatch of Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine is the beginning of a change in support tactics by Great Britain. A squadron of 14 tanks will go to the country in the coming weeks. They are expected to be followed by about 30 AS90 - large self-propelled guns, which will be manned by five gunners " - it is stated in the message of the British government.

The Defense Secretary will outline further details of this assistance in the House of Commons on Monday.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukrainians were warned about the extension of the blackout period

" Yesterday, the enemy tried to target units of thermal power plants (TPPs). Due to damage to the equipment, they stopped or reduced the production of electricity, and the deficit increased in the power system. This forced the consumption limits to be slightly reduced, proportionately for all regions ," the press service of "Ukrenergo" said.

Restrictions will apply throughout the day. At the same time, if they are exceeded, emergency shutdowns will be applied. That is, the time when Ukrainians will be without electricity will increase.
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was trying to figure out what ever happened to those ships. I need more coffee to comprehend this article. Why is there donkey hair duct taped to my coffee cup?

Why aren't we building more of these plants (instead of pinning our hopes on temporary Turkish power ships that we do not own and that may actually never arrive)? They're almost laughably cheap.
 
jrl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Be careful over by the alligator.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Doesn't appear that our local paper has any review of last night's performance. The show must go on.
https://oanow.com/news/local/not-silenced-lviv-national-philharmonic-orchestra-of-ukraine-continues-to-perform-concerts-despite-ongoing-war/article_ec49477e-9368-11ed-a07b-87c85d0a91f1.html
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Russian state TV says America is on its way out and Russia is rising
Youtube tiR8nZlw9mc
 
Oneiros
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

fasahd: [YouTube video: Russian state TV says America is on its way out and Russia is rising]


russia is rising from the ashes.

Wait, no, the pile of ashes is just getting higher, so it looks like they are
 
Oneiros
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


If you know any Ukrainians in need or in the war zone, see the top of the (continued) post for links for them.

You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes' (in the "continued" post)). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff', (in the "continued" post)

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment before splitting it in two). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://old.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/


I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below)

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Brits and such should consider donating to UK charities as they can get 25% 'Gift Aid' matching from the UK government.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

A girl raising funds for drones for her brother's unit in Bakhmut: https://twitter.com/daryazorka/status/1607915420757159936

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua (new URL https://savelife.in.ua/en/ but breaks Fark's link checker)

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

The Vest Project (protective gear): https://thevestproject.com

Frontline Care, supplies for troops: https://eng.frontline-care.com

Protection of the Future: https://www.maibutnie.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS: https://armysos.com.ua

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org

Teaching / aiding troops? https://www.themozartgroup.com/


Humanitarian aid:

Generators: https://www.generatorsforukraine.co.uk

Refugee support in Lviv: https://femwork.org/en/support-us/

Medical supplies & humanitarian aid: https://unitedhelpukraine.org

Prosthetics: https://limbsforliberty.com

Training volunteer paramedics: https://www.hospitallers.life/needs-hospitallers

SMART Medical Aid: https://smartmedicalaid.org

Magnolia, searching for missing children: https://magnolia.org.ua/en/content/donate

Ukraine Trust Chain: https://www.ukrainetrustchain.org/donate

Clothing for wounded soldiers: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2pHGe7F2yr

Future for Ukraine: https://ffu.foundation/en

Helping hospitals: https://donorbox.org/lievschreiber and https://www.usukrainianactivists.org

Disasters Emergency Committee (UK): https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Helping amputees: https://www.limbcare.org

Teenager filling backpacks for refugee kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Help Ukrainians with disabilities: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-disabled-ukrainians

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://goodbread.com.ua/en-be

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://uanimals.org/en/yak-dopomohty/https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donate

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Repair Together: https://taplink.cc/repairtogether
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

Refugee assistance:
Halifax: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara: https://amdforhope.com/
New York: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate

If you can read Ukrainian, more are listed at https://m.fark.com/comments/12688596/157897438


(Continued in another post because of link limits)
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Russian state TV discusses Twitter files
Youtube RnUMuwVYpSE
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Oneiros
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links (continued)

If you know any Ukrainians in need:

Give them this link: https://mobile.twitter.com/Flash43191300/status/1558794397868859393
(If anyone has a link to that info that's hotlinked, please let me know).

The resistance newspaper for people in occupied areas: https://sprotyv.mod.gov.ua/portfolio/newspaper/

For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.

Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .

To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .

Female warriors needing uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .

Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian

Free Norwegian army cold weather ops manuals (in English): https://www.forsvaret.no/en/organisation/centre-of-excellence-cold-weather-operations/handbook-and-lectures


Other notes & ways to help:

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Volunteer Match ( https://www.volunteermatch.org/search?v=true&k=Ukraine&onloc=false ), Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.orghttps://klopotenko.com/en ;https://www.valyastasteofhome.com/12-authentic-ukrainian-recipes/

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825 or https://www.enginprogram.org

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukrainehttps://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLL7h_otRo2v9j1fPVfVkibCjFbmLlThjx

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (Patron Or sunflower t-shirts for Valentine's Day? But consider shipping time):

Shirts, candy, and such (UK): https://agiftfromukraine.com/shop/
Art made from salvaged war bits: https://auctions.ukraineaidops.org/victory-gallery-online-store/Campaign/Details
Keychains from destroyed aircraft: https://www.dronesforukraine.fund
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Reporting From Ukraine's online store: https://uasupporter.com/collections
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Housewares / accessories (Ukraine): https://guniaproject.com
Shirts and such (Germany): https://www.seedshirt.de/shop/ukraineaidops.org
Clothing (Texas; imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
Games studios in Ukraine: Frogwares; SarniGames ; nightcatstudios ; Best Way ; N-Game Studios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
Px6S.  For those digging through the russian news feeds: https://www.bellingcat.com/resources/2022/11/23/how-to-maintain-mental-hygiene-as-an-open-source-researcher/
 
PunGent
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

fasahd: Not that it will probably do much good, but damn dude, It's nice to see someone man up.

The incompetence of NATO countries became one of the reasons for the war in Ukraine, - former president of Lithuania

" We cannot stand aside and allow such a brutal state to trample, destroy and kill our neighbors. To a large extent, we are all to blame for the fact that this is happening now, and that we, the NATO countries, are helping so slowly and so insufficiently in the struggle for freedom and life in Ukraine ," former Lithuanian President Dalia Hrybauskaite said the day before in the Lithuanian Seimas.


I sympathize, but I disagree.  This sh*t is ALL on Putin...nobody else.

Someone looking "weak" doesn't give you an excuse to attack them or their neighbor...that's "street thug mugging an old lady" philosophy, and hardly worthy of a major nation like Russia is supposed to be.

/this particular old lady turned out to have a .357 in her handbag
 
jrl [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

PunGent: fasahd: Not that it will probably do much good, but damn dude, It's nice to see someone man up.

The incompetence of NATO countries became one of the reasons for the war in Ukraine, - former president of Lithuania

" We cannot stand aside and allow such a brutal state to trample, destroy and kill our neighbors. To a large extent, we are all to blame for the fact that this is happening now, and that we, the NATO countries, are helping so slowly and so insufficiently in the struggle for freedom and life in Ukraine ," former Lithuanian President Dalia Hrybauskaite said the day before in the Lithuanian Seimas.

I sympathize, but I disagree.  This sh*t is ALL on Putin...nobody else.

Someone looking "weak" doesn't give you an excuse to attack them or their neighbor...that's "street thug mugging an old lady" philosophy, and hardly worthy of a major nation like Russia is supposed to be.

/this particular old lady turned out to have a .357 777in her handbag


FTFY
 
Dinodork [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Just to get this out of the way first thing since it sounded VERY INCREDIBLE last night

"British MoD denies reports that it'll send #Apache attack helicopters to Ukraine"

https://mobile.twitter.com/clashreport/status/1614578471367327744
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Harlee: Called it. Missile attack.[Fark user image image 850x850]
[Fark user image image 850x792]
[Fark user image image 850x1422]


115k was my day 365 guestimate some time ago. There are still 40 days to go. It could get real close to 150k at this point.
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Dinodork: Just to get this out of the way first thing since it sounded VERY INCREDIBLE last night

"British MoD denies reports that it'll send #Apache attack helicopters to Ukraine"

https://mobile.twitter.com/clashreport/status/1614578471367327744


Yeah, that would have been awesome. I think it was the mirror that reported it though, so I didn't really get my hopes up.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Dinodork: Just to get this out of the way first thing since it sounded VERY INCREDIBLE last night

"British MoD denies reports that it'll send #Apache attack helicopters to Ukraine"

https://mobile.twitter.com/clashreport/status/1614578471367327744


I was "they don't even have them" but it turns out the UK has them, they're built  under license by Westland Helicopters. It's based on the AH-64D, the "Longbow" variant.
 
Dinodork [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Dinodork: Just to get this out of the way first thing since it sounded VERY INCREDIBLE last night

"British MoD denies reports that it'll send #Apache attack helicopters to Ukraine"

https://mobile.twitter.com/clashreport/status/1614578471367327744

I was "they don't even have them" but it turns out the UK has them, they're built  under license by Westland Helicopters. It's based on the AH-64D, the "Longbow" variant.


The -E model is the current production standard, Boeing is making them for lots of customers worldwide.

D and -E models have the mast mounted radar capability for MMW guided hellfires in addition to the OG laser guided ones.the laser ones can also be remotely designated and just lobbed over hills by the helo. But while neat, that was also the point of the Swedes providing the costal defense hellfire launchers and the Brits giving brimstones on truck launchers.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
God help me
I'm starting to expect a "terrorist" attack on a soft target in Russia

Putin doesn't have new ideas
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Dinodork: The -E model is the current production standard, Boeing is making them for lots of customers worldwide.


Worth noting that while they were built on the -D, they would be receiving UK upgrades, so they're probably near -E standard, though that -E is in a British accent.
 
Lurky McLurkerton
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

fasahd: [YouTube video: Russian state TV says America is on its way out and Russia is rising]


In further corrections to Russian statements...

🤣
 
