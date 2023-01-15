 Skip to content
(The Verge)   Depend on someone else's platform as your main source of income? That will always be a *you* problem
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm just saying a company that advertised "not being evil," in so doing, immediately became a target for every evil corporate psychopath in the world to absolutely obliterate with their gross incompetence. It was like a global bug light to draw in every bloodsucker in the world.

So I guess what I'm saying is if you want your company to survive you and be slightly less likely to turn bad, permanently change your mission statement to "fark y'all; we makin' money, biatches."
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh well, I guess that's the price of Freedom®

(Freedom® is a wholly owned subsidiary of the faceless multinational corporate regime that controls your elected officials)
 
Horizon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Remember, cursing is too offensive for the YouTubes but if you want to make a 44 minute diatribe about how liberals are subhuman parasites that need to be exterminated or enslaved, well that's just free speech.
 
Unsung_Hero [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
In the world of the physical, decades ago my father told me that if you have one supplier you work for them.  And a year later the company I worked for got bought out on the cheap by its sole supplier because the alternative was having no supplier and going out of business (the competing products not needing new distributors).

If there are any single points of failure in your business, whoever controls that point of failure owns you.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
YouTube really has gone lock step with the boilerplate 'Murikan M$M agenda. Corporate propaganda, scam artists, Nazi-wannabes, mindless drivel: all a'okay. Just no cuss words because those might just interrupt the sweet, sacred nectar that is ad revenue.
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
They could always just charge content creators by the swear word. Just spitballin'.
 
A'Tuin
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Recalling a certain YouTuber/streamer who mentioned this yesterday. He begins many of his videos with "Hiya, folks". That isn't what YouTube thinks he's saying. It's hilarious if it weren't for this policy.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Oddly enough, social media "creator" or "influencer" is the dumbest farking shiat I've ever heard of, too. Be thankful you get paid for nothing of value.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"But I want all the benefits of completely free content distribution without any caveats!"
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
On one hand, I respect a company willing to stand up for its values and enforcement.
On the other, using the threat of demonetization to keep your flock of sheep in line isn't something to be proud of.
 
tuxq
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Funny. I've seen countless predatory medicare scams ads on YouTube, but somehow cussing  is not ok. fark Youtube. fark Google. fark Alphabet.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
On the one hand, there are a ton of businesses based around serving a handful of big companies. People who make aftermarket car parts are dependent on the big automakers. People who make movies are dependent on the theaters and streaming services. On the other hand, the job of YouTube personality never seemed like it would be permanent. It's something that existed in this particular moment of history and may never happen again, like the people who got rich and cashed out just before the Dot-com bubble burst.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: On one hand, I respect a company willing to stand up for its values and enforcement.
On the other, using the threat of demonetization to keep your flock of sheep in line isn't something to be proud of.


I'm curious about the alternatives you think YouTube has
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: Somaticasual: On one hand, I respect a company willing to stand up for its values and enforcement.
On the other, using the threat of demonetization to keep your flock of sheep in line isn't something to be proud of.

I'm curious about the alternatives you think YouTube has


In this case, moderating but not censoring. The former will always be needed - the latter is the line that was crossed.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
YouTube's crackdown on foul language is part of a set of rules meant to ensure that videos are "suitable for advertisers."

Do the advertisers even care, and if so, why? I mean, television these days is full of sex, violence, adult language and situations, but the only thing advertisers seem to care about is if it's popular.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Horizon: Remember, cursing is too offensive for the YouTubes but if you want to make a 44 minute diatribe about how liberals are subhuman parasites that need to be exterminated or enslaved, well that's just free speech.


Don't forget white nationalism. YouTube loves that shiat. Want to watch a video about wargames terrain? Eventually YouTube will show you white nationalist content.
 
kb7rky [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
YouTube was, arguably, pretty good at one point or another in their history.

This isn't it, now.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: qorkfiend: Somaticasual: On one hand, I respect a company willing to stand up for its values and enforcement.
On the other, using the threat of demonetization to keep your flock of sheep in line isn't something to be proud of.

I'm curious about the alternatives you think YouTube has

In this case, moderating but not censoring. The former will always be needed - the latter is the line that was crossed.


Moderating it how?
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
My "favorite" thing to watch on YouTube of late are these so-called "First Amendment Auditors."

Basically most of what they do is legal harassment.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Web sites that block swearing are farking stupid.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: On one hand, I respect a company willing to stand up for its values and enforcement.
On the other, using the threat of demonetization to keep your flock of sheep in line isn't something to be proud of.


They will literally do 10 hours of just spewing the most vile shiat possible - complete with non-stop swearing - as long as don't start with the no-no words in the first 15 seconds.

Good speech, according to Youtube: "My German countrymen, men and women, Changes of Government have occurred frequently in history, and in the history of our people. It is certain, however, that never was a change of Government attended with such far-reaching results as that eight years ago. At that time the situation of the Reich was desperate. We were called upon to take over the leadership of the nation at a moment when it did not seem to develop towards a great rise. We were given power in circumstances of the greatest conceivable pressure, the pressure of the knowledge that, by itself, everything was lost, and that, in the eyes of the noblest minds, this represented a last attempt, while in the eyes of evil-wishers it should condemn the National-Socialist Movement to final failure. Unless the German nation could be saved, by a miracle, the situation was bound to end in disaster. For during a period of 15 years, events had moved downwards without respite. On the other hand, this situation was only the result of the World War: of the outcome of the World War, of our own internal, political, moral, and military collapse. For these reasons it is particularly important on a day like this to think back to the course of that entire national misfortune."

Bad speech, according to Youtube: "Sup, biatches - I want you to know you are all beautiful people and I love you"
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: qorkfiend: Somaticasual: On one hand, I respect a company willing to stand up for its values and enforcement.
On the other, using the threat of demonetization to keep your flock of sheep in line isn't something to be proud of.

I'm curious about the alternatives you think YouTube has

In this case, moderating but not censoring. The former will always be needed - the latter is the line that was crossed.


It's not really censoring though. You can still swear. They just don't pay you.

The way they did it, and how they're handling it is all farked up, and they're clearly in the wrong. It's just not censorship.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: In the world of the physical, decades ago my father told me that if you have one supplier you work for them.  And a year later the company I worked for got bought out on the cheap by its sole supplier because the alternative was having no supplier and going out of business (the competing products not needing new distributors).

If there are any single points of failure in your business, whoever controls that point of failure owns you.


As we saw during the pandemic* and its aftermath**, efficient supply lines are brittle supply lines.

*Which is still going on.
**Which actually hasn't happened yet, because of the above.
 
lostsatellite
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
There are still plenty of ways to parasitize technocracy if you're smart. I do all my studio booking through Twitter DMs. I don't even have a website. I keep it posi on main, and just made alts for my far left rants, talking trash and threatening local right-wing chudfux. I block every ad, have never paid them a cent, and bookings are only getting more frequent.

I have exploited and extracted the surplus labor value that was exploited and extracted.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: Oddly enough, social media "creator" or "influencer" is the dumbest farking shiat I've ever heard of, too. Be thankful you get paid for nothing of value.


Bingo.

You're not entitled to a paycheck, people. If someone is paying you, they can dictate the terms of your payment. They are letting you upload videos, they don't have to have access at all.

Modern solution to this modern problem: Make a YouTube video pointing to your own website aka "platform", curse all you want and monetize the traffic yourself.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

EBN-OZN: [Fark user image image 425x340]


But I read this on a site I pay nothing for....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
R0AHN
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: Oddly enough, social media "creator" or "influencer" is the dumbest farking shiat I've ever heard of, too. Be thankful you get paid for nothing of value.


Just to name a few creators you seem to think have no value:

- Legal Eagle and Lawful Masses, which provide knowledge about the law in general and copyright in specific
- LoadingReadyRun, an excellent sketch comedy troupe from Canada that also regularly runs the Desert Bus charity
- PBS Space Time, which teaches physics
- Sixty Symbols, which teaches various science subjects
- Ze Frank, comedy and wildlife
- Technology Connections, breaking down tech both modern and old, well known and obscure

And the list goes on. Don't conflate content creators with influencers. They absolutely deserve to be paid for their hard work.

Don't think it's hard work? Start a daily, weekly, or even biweekly uploading channel.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'm curious how YouTube applies this across languages.  Obviously it'll apply to English, but like different parts of the world have different attitudes towards swearing and the roughly equivalent word from one language to the next doesn't always carry with it the same level of "obscenity" in casual conversation (which I'd argue youtube is).

The spanish language youtubers (mostly from Spain itself) I watch are often quite liberal with their versions of f*ck, sh*t, goddamnit, son of a b*tch, and lots of variations thereof.  Some of them bleep some of these. Others don't touch the audio but do insert blanks into their spanish closed captioning (for the few that have manually created CC).  So maybe Youtube does penalize all major languages?

What's funny is, sometimes they bleep the equivalent to pretty tame english swears (or things people wouldn't consider swears at all).  Like bleeping something more or less on par with "damn it".  Is YouTube/google going to make users talk like they're teaching farking sunday school?
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: On one hand, I respect a company willing to stand up for its values and enforcement.
On the other, using the threat of demonetization to keep your flock of sheep in line isn't something to be proud of.


The idea that YouTube/Google has any other values than making the maximum amount of money as quickly as possible is laughable.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

R0AHN: Peter von Nostrand: Oddly enough, social media "creator" or "influencer" is the dumbest farking shiat I've ever heard of, too. Be thankful you get paid for nothing of value.

Just to name a few creators you seem to think have no value:

- Legal Eagle and Lawful Masses, which provide knowledge about the law in general and copyright in specific
- LoadingReadyRun, an excellent sketch comedy troupe from Canada that also regularly runs the Desert Bus charity
- PBS Space Time, which teaches physics
- Sixty Symbols, which teaches various science subjects
- Ze Frank, comedy and wildlife
- Technology Connections, breaking down tech both modern and old, well known and obscure

And the list goes on. Don't conflate content creators with influencers. They absolutely deserve to be paid for their hard work.

Don't think it's hard work? Start a daily, weekly, or even biweekly uploading channel.


Mathologer, Veritasium, the entire Time Ghost family of channels, Kings and Generals, Dr Becky, Drachinifel...
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

R0AHN: Peter von Nostrand: Oddly enough, social media "creator" or "influencer" is the dumbest farking shiat I've ever heard of, too. Be thankful you get paid for nothing of value.

Just to name a few creators you seem to think have no value:

- Legal Eagle and Lawful Masses, which provide knowledge about the law in general and copyright in specific
- LoadingReadyRun, an excellent sketch comedy troupe from Canada that also regularly runs the Desert Bus charity
- PBS Space Time, which teaches physics
- Sixty Symbols, which teaches various science subjects
- Ze Frank, comedy and wildlife
- Technology Connections, breaking down tech both modern and old, well known and obscure

And the list goes on. Don't conflate content creators with influencers. They absolutely deserve to be paid for their hard work.

Don't think it's hard work? Start a daily, weekly, or even biweekly uploading channel.


Sure it's hard work.  But you don't borrow a car with a speed limiter to go racing.

Want to own the terms?  Self-host.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

R0AHN: Peter von Nostrand: Oddly enough, social media "creator" or "influencer" is the dumbest farking shiat I've ever heard of, too. Be thankful you get paid for nothing of value.

Just to name a few creators you seem to think have no value:

- Legal Eagle and Lawful Masses, which provide knowledge about the law in general and copyright in specific
- LoadingReadyRun, an excellent sketch comedy troupe from Canada that also regularly runs the Desert Bus charity
- PBS Space Time, which teaches physics
- Sixty Symbols, which teaches various science subjects
- Ze Frank, comedy and wildlife
- Technology Connections, breaking down tech both modern and old, well known and obscure

And the list goes on. Don't conflate content creators with influencers. They absolutely deserve to be paid for their hard work.

Don't think it's hard work? Start a daily, weekly, or even biweekly uploading channel.


I think you missed who and what I was clearly aiming for but that's okay.
 
jake3988 [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This has always been a thing.  You swear at all, your video can be demonitized (hell, a creator I watch mentioned a video of his had chat from a different creator scrolling super fast during one of his videos a couple years ago and there was a swear word you could see for like a single frame and because of that, the entire video got demonitized)

This isn't new at ALL.

/As a result, most people I watch always purposefully censor themselves when they post to youtube.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

JulieAzel626: My "favorite" thing to watch on YouTube of late are these so-called "First Amendment Auditors."

Basically most of what they do is legal harassment.


I did the same not to long ago, they're entertaining to say the least. I think some of them do a decent job of educating the police and public of their rights, but all too many of them are just farking idiots who think they can do anything they want because "freedumbs".
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

koder: So I guess what I'm saying is if you want your company to survive you and be slightly less likely to turn bad, permanently change your mission statement to "fark y'all; we makin' money, biatches."


Tried that, didn't work.

upload.wikimedia.org
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: R0AHN: Peter von Nostrand: Oddly enough, social media "creator" or "influencer" is the dumbest farking shiat I've ever heard of, too. Be thankful you get paid for nothing of value.

Just to name a few creators you seem to think have no value:

- Legal Eagle and Lawful Masses, which provide knowledge about the law in general and copyright in specific
- LoadingReadyRun, an excellent sketch comedy troupe from Canada that also regularly runs the Desert Bus charity
- PBS Space Time, which teaches physics
- Sixty Symbols, which teaches various science subjects
- Ze Frank, comedy and wildlife
- Technology Connections, breaking down tech both modern and old, well known and obscure

And the list goes on. Don't conflate content creators with influencers. They absolutely deserve to be paid for their hard work.

Don't think it's hard work? Start a daily, weekly, or even biweekly uploading channel.

Mathologer, Veritasium, the entire Time Ghost family of channels, Kings and Generals, Dr Becky, Drachinifel...


Dude.... that's Taylor swift.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: qorkfiend: R0AHN: Peter von Nostrand: Oddly enough, social media "creator" or "influencer" is the dumbest farking shiat I've ever heard of, too. Be thankful you get paid for nothing of value.

Just to name a few creators you seem to think have no value:

- Legal Eagle and Lawful Masses, which provide knowledge about the law in general and copyright in specific
- LoadingReadyRun, an excellent sketch comedy troupe from Canada that also regularly runs the Desert Bus charity
- PBS Space Time, which teaches physics
- Sixty Symbols, which teaches various science subjects
- Ze Frank, comedy and wildlife
- Technology Connections, breaking down tech both modern and old, well known and obscure

And the list goes on. Don't conflate content creators with influencers. They absolutely deserve to be paid for their hard work.

Don't think it's hard work? Start a daily, weekly, or even biweekly uploading channel.

Mathologer, Veritasium, the entire Time Ghost family of channels, Kings and Generals, Dr Becky, Drachinifel...

Dude.... that's Taylor swift.


No it's Dr Becky
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

R0AHN: Peter von Nostrand: Oddly enough, social media "creator" or "influencer" is the dumbest farking shiat I've ever heard of, too. Be thankful you get paid for nothing of value.

Just to name a few creators you seem to think have no value:

- Legal Eagle and Lawful Masses, which provide knowledge about the law in general and copyright in specific
- LoadingReadyRun, an excellent sketch comedy troupe from Canada that also regularly runs the Desert Bus charity
- PBS Space Time, which teaches physics
- Sixty Symbols, which teaches various science subjects
- Ze Frank, comedy and wildlife
- Technology Connections, breaking down tech both modern and old, well known and obscure

And the list goes on. Don't conflate content creators with influencers. They absolutely deserve to be paid for their hard work.

Don't think it's hard work? Start a daily, weekly, or even biweekly uploading channel.


Counterpoint: Andrew Tate is a content creator.

Lol but yeah some content is awesome. I go to sleep to Comics Explained, Comicstorian channels rehashing story arcs. I appreciate their work.
 
BolloxReader [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The folks I listen to/watch never gave a damn about YT's policies or monetization. They have Patreon and other channels to give them support directly. Mostly I just listen to the audio only though, I almost never watch video on my phone, and that's 90% of my internetting when not at work.
 
RunawayCanuck
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This doesn't make sense coming from Google. I don't mind the swearing personally. But Google has the AI to detect this and a simple switch in the settings can easily filter content if the user wants or not.  If done well, there's a lot of crap that really should be filtered out of my kids' feeds.

That said, there's a lot of awesome content that swears just to be edgy but in doing so reduces the audience. There's a great channel that has great details about climate change and talks about the companies sabotaging actual solutions, but a single swear will take it out of classrooms where they are needed.

Either way go Fark yourself.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: R0AHN: Peter von Nostrand: Oddly enough, social media "creator" or "influencer" is the dumbest farking shiat I've ever heard of, too. Be thankful you get paid for nothing of value.

Just to name a few creators you seem to think have no value:

- Legal Eagle and Lawful Masses, which provide knowledge about the law in general and copyright in specific
- LoadingReadyRun, an excellent sketch comedy troupe from Canada that also regularly runs the Desert Bus charity
- PBS Space Time, which teaches physics
- Sixty Symbols, which teaches various science subjects
- Ze Frank, comedy and wildlife
- Technology Connections, breaking down tech both modern and old, well known and obscure

And the list goes on. Don't conflate content creators with influencers. They absolutely deserve to be paid for their hard work.

Don't think it's hard work? Start a daily, weekly, or even biweekly uploading channel.

Sure it's hard work.  But you don't borrow a car with a speed limiter to go racing.

Want to own the terms?  Self-host.


It's more about the discovery aspect of being on YT than simply using them as a host
 
Bot v2.38beta
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
youtube is run by fools
Youtube JCncSh13x7s
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: R0AHN: Peter von Nostrand: Oddly enough, social media "creator" or "influencer" is the dumbest farking shiat I've ever heard of, too. Be thankful you get paid for nothing of value.

Just to name a few creators you seem to think have no value:

- Legal Eagle and Lawful Masses, which provide knowledge about the law in general and copyright in specific
- LoadingReadyRun, an excellent sketch comedy troupe from Canada that also regularly runs the Desert Bus charity
- PBS Space Time, which teaches physics
- Sixty Symbols, which teaches various science subjects
- Ze Frank, comedy and wildlife
- Technology Connections, breaking down tech both modern and old, well known and obscure

And the list goes on. Don't conflate content creators with influencers. They absolutely deserve to be paid for their hard work.

Don't think it's hard work? Start a daily, weekly, or even biweekly uploading channel.

Counterpoint: Andrew Tate is a content creator.

Lol but yeah some content is awesome. I go to sleep to Comics Explained, Comicstorian channels rehashing story arcs. I appreciate their work.


If you need someone to explain comics to you, either you or the person that made the comic is doing it wrong.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
A bunch of Youtube "influencers" posting content from their mothers' basement are going snowflake because Youtube is calling them out for being potty-mouthed adolescents? Boo hoo.

Youtube is a private business. They can run their business any way they see fit. They make the rules for using their service. If their enforcement is a little dicey, that's another problem.

/never watched any of these guys anyway
//just wtf are they "influencing?"
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

JulieAzel626: My "favorite" thing to watch on YouTube of late are these so-called "First Amendment Auditors."

Basically most of what they do is legal harassment.



Am I being detained? Am I free to go?
It's to the point now, it could be offered as a course. And with the current state of law enforcement in the US, I can't promise you a big cash settlement but just between you and me, I promise you a big cash settlement.
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ReapTheChaos: JulieAzel626: My "favorite" thing to watch on YouTube of late are these so-called "First Amendment Auditors."

Basically most of what they do is legal harassment.

I did the same not to long ago, they're entertaining to say the least. I think some of them do a decent job of educating the police and public of their rights, but all too many of them are just farking idiots who think they can do anything they want because "freedumbs".


A few of them do raise and explore important questions, but unfortunately most are just trying to create drama to generate clicks.

There is one here in Southern California that is basically the "in real life" Eric Cartman. Specifically goes to certain places where problems are likely to occur and says something short of, "Ha Ha, you can't touch me, because I haven't touched you lame farkin' losers."
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: tricycleracer: R0AHN: Peter von Nostrand: Oddly enough, social media "creator" or "influencer" is the dumbest farking shiat I've ever heard of, too. Be thankful you get paid for nothing of value.

Just to name a few creators you seem to think have no value:

- Legal Eagle and Lawful Masses, which provide knowledge about the law in general and copyright in specific
- LoadingReadyRun, an excellent sketch comedy troupe from Canada that also regularly runs the Desert Bus charity
- PBS Space Time, which teaches physics
- Sixty Symbols, which teaches various science subjects
- Ze Frank, comedy and wildlife
- Technology Connections, breaking down tech both modern and old, well known and obscure

And the list goes on. Don't conflate content creators with influencers. They absolutely deserve to be paid for their hard work.

Don't think it's hard work? Start a daily, weekly, or even biweekly uploading channel.

Sure it's hard work.  But you don't borrow a car with a speed limiter to go racing.

Want to own the terms?  Self-host.

It's more about the discovery aspect of being on YT than simply using them as a host


Dr. Dre recorded radio-friendly versions of songs from The Chronic because he wanted to use the discovery aspect of radio and MTV.  You had to buy the album for the good content.  I don't see a difference here.
 
Ham Sandvich [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Horizon: Remember, cursing is too offensive for the YouTubes but if you want to make a 44 minute diatribe about how liberals are subhuman parasites that need to be exterminated or enslaved, well that's just free speech.

Don't forget white nationalism. YouTube loves that shiat. Want to watch a video about wargames terrain? Eventually YouTube will show you white nationalist content.


Last year, the youtube app on our TV reset itself and wiped our viewing history (we never connected an account). Immediately, it was pushing Mr Beast, random reaction videos, and Daily Wire type rage bait. The fashy gateway stuff is baked into their default recommendations.
 
