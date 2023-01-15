 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Bullet grazes man's head, kills power to 8,000, provides lesson in bullet control and choosing backstops   (kiro7.com) divider line
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm not sure that letting my fellow morons own lethal weapons is such a great idea after all.
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: I'm not sure that letting my fellow morons own lethal weapons is such a great idea after all.


That's the price of Freedom®


(Freedom® is a wholly owned subsidiary of the unnamed multinational corporate regime that controls your government)
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Electricity is a curse upon this country.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flushing It All Away: Electricity is a curse upon this country.


You know what they say: Power corrupts.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"caused by bullets hiatting an underground electrical conduit"

Fark user imageView Full Size



/Unless the victim was a mole person
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know Seattle really well, but I seem to recall that South Seattle is a rougher part of town.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: "caused by bullets hiatting an underground electrical conduit"

[Fark user image 850x478]


/Unless the victim was a mole person


Likely an underground conduit that came up to connect to whatever, that point is vulnerable to whatever flying nonsense
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still, better than a goat grazing a man's head.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If those 8000 had guns then they would not need electricity. For example they could boil water by shooting a machine gun till the barrel was red hot and then dropping it in the water. A white hot barrel could provide lighting.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
is it possible to get pregnant without intercourse?
Youtube cApn8Ff2CwY
 
dj_bigbird
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looking forward to the Warren Commission Report on this magic bullet.
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine being the shooter, taking the shot and all of the sudden everything goes dark.  That'd be a sign alright.
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: Imagine being the shooter, taking the shot and all of the sudden everything goes dark.  That'd be a sign alright.


THERE CAN BE ONLY ONE.

That was the effect of only grazing Him. Whoever is near Him when He is killed is not likely to survive whatever that triggers.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If I lost power, I'd be outraged too.
 
Deus Ex Macguffin [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: "caused by bullets hiatting an underground electrical conduit"

[Fark user image 850x478]


/Unless the victim was a mole person


There could have been multiple shots fired.  Some of 'em hit the electrical equipment, some of 'em hit nothing, one of 'em grazed that poor bastard's head.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: If I lost power, I'd be outraged too.


that's "outage", as in "I am the oldest, so I have out-aged you".
This is America. Speak Ingish.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm glad to know that the grid is so vulnerable.

Every time I flip a switch to turn on a light I thank some unbalanced guy with a gun for having the discipline to not shoot at a substation that day.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Our highly technological society is a bit like the interior of an airliner - it's full of stuff that doesn't react well to gunfire.
It's almost as if gun were low-grade 18th century tech that doesn't really have much useful place in a modern society, and that is increasingly only embraced by stupid, mentally ill people.
 
