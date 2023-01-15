 Skip to content
(MSN)   Young people all turning to Satanism over stuffy, old Christianity. Take that, Jesus   (msn.com)
Spiritual Pagan [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I can understand that. I was drug to church every Sunday during my childhood and was told how bad I was. How worthless I was. How much I didn't deserve love.

Unless you gave enough money to buy yourself a stairway to heaven
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Spiritual Pagan: I can understand that. I was drug to church every Sunday during my childhood and was told how bad I was. How worthless I was. How much I didn't deserve love.

Unless you gave enough money to buy yourself a stairway to heaven


My old time southern Baptist upbringing was much more benign because the whole community was dirt poor.

As long as you showed up and praised God, they'd take what you've give, hoping for enough to enough to pay the preacher's rent.

/long before mega church grift
 
Spiritual Pagan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
My church was very much a prosperity gospel church.

You were supposed to 'seed' all of your money to prove you loved God.

And you were not supposed to help the less fortunate as they were being punished by God, and being poor and homeless was their just reward.... besides they were going to use the money on drugs and liquor, anyway.

I got de-christianized rather quickly, from what I've experienced in the so-called 'house of God'
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Most of the Proudly Christian people are just white supremists under a different name.

Lucifer Morningstar is a much better role model than they are.

Yeah, I grew up United Methodist, and they're not bad, but they won't speak up against fascism, either.  Silence makes you complicit.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark organized religion and fark christians in particular.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Christianity, particularly in the US, is an organization primarily devoted to grifters and their marks. Anyone with an ounce of intelligence would reject it.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Spiritual Pagan: I was drug to church every Sunday during my childhood and was told how bad I was. How worthless I was.


Nowadays I do that on Friday nights and leather is involved, but that's as a an adult, in a consenting
space.  That a similar form is allowed to be practiced on kids, usually sans sex, is a deplorable remnant of a darker time that humanity is likely best without.
 
princhester
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't doubt many young people are leaving Christianity.  But they aren't generally turning to Satanism. The implication of this article to the contrary is just scaremongering BS cooked up by a journo to attract ermagerding eyeballs.
 
payattention
‘’ 1 hour ago  

princhester: The implication of this article to the contrary is just scaremongering BS cooked up by a journo to attract ermagerding eyeballs.


Congratulations, you have just described modern journalism.
 
PreMortem [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If not for that satan guy, humans would still be god's slave-labor gardener.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

princhester: ermagerding eyeballs


LOL. Excellent.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

princhester: I don't doubt many young people are leaving Christianity.  But they aren't generally turning to Satanism. The implication of this article to the contrary is just scaremongering BS cooked up by a journo to attract ermagerding eyeballs.


To a fundie, if you're no longer following their path, then literally anything else IS Satanism to them. There's no other possibility in their broken, black-and-white minds. This is why fundamentalism is so dangerous, and why keeping fundies out of power is so critical.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think Jesus even wants the tiktok generation in Heaven.
 
Graffito [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the satanists practiced a mass where they celebrated a human sacrifice and ritually drank the blood and body of the victim the Republicans would have a fit.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ì believe that if there is a god it's not any of the ones described in any religion that humans practice unless it's science and mother nature, whoever she is but nature is pretty miraculous.  And then sometimes plants and animals just die.  Mother nature can be cruel sometimes.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wax_on: Fark organized religion and fark christians in particular.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unscratchable_Itch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"You can worship Satan all you WANT, you filthy heathens, as long as you send me 11 percent or more of your MONEY! Because I NEED it more than you!"

3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS) census, published in November, the number of people in England and Wales identifying as Satanists saw a 167 per cent increase between 2011 and 2021, up from 1,893 to 5,054."

Oooooooo! Scary!
 
Duck_of_Doom [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Graffito: If the satanists practiced a mass where they celebrated a human sacrifice and ritually drank the blood and body of the victim the Republicans would have a fit.


They'd tell.the satanists to get their own act.
 
princhester
‘’ 1 hour ago  

payattention: princhester: The implication of this article to the contrary is just scaremongering BS cooked up by a journo to attract ermagerding eyeballs.

Congratulations, you have just described modern journalism.


I know it.  Although to be fair, there is plenty of good journalism to be found.  Usually behind paywalls.
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Given what Catholics and Christians and Muslims get up to, I think Satanism is a safer bet.
 
goatharper
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'm a Frisbeeterian. We believe that when you die, your soul goes up on the roof and you can't get it down.

Apologies to George Carlin.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Graffito: If the satanists practiced a mass where they celebrated a human sacrifice and ritually drank the blood and body of the victim the Republicans would have a fit.


They're going to have a conniption fit at whatever anyone does who don't march in lockstep with their own mutable ideas of what is 'in' or 'right' for their conveneience at any given time.

NB: this isn't an argument for human sacrifice (that's both (A) morally wrong (B) wholly unnecessary & (C) messy).
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Better to reign in hell....
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size


Favorite foreman at my current job is Satanist. Has a Wiccan wife and they're adopting soon. Awesome people.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The Satanic Temple hews closer to Christian teachings than the so-called Christians do.  American Jesus is a giant self centered asshole.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
God hates you.
Satan loves you.

Neither exist.
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Satanists generally do not believe in a higher power, and instead revolve around a religion "of the self", believing that it is up to individuals to define their own moral code, and to develop themselves as their own God heads.

So, moral relativism. Then they do cosplay in the woods and take ridiculous pictures.  Sounds like incel heaven.
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Hail Satin!

/and other soft fabrics!
 
raz4446
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
the stupidity burned my eyes halfway thru the article.  did the author ever mention satanists don't believe in satan? or god?
 
raz4446
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: The Satanic Temple hews closer to Christian teachings than the so-called Christians do.  American Jesus is a giant self centered asshole.


i mean, so was biblical jesus
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Alphax: Most of the Proudly Christian people are just white supremists under a different name.

Lucifer Morningstar is a much better role model than they are.

Yeah, I grew up United Methodist, and they're not bad, but they won't speak up against fascism, either.  Silence makes you complicit.


Yeah, my family goes to a UM church. The pastor speaks out against homophobia and pretty much everything that Republicans stand for but never names a candidate or a party he's talking about and leaves enough room that I guess the Republicans in the congregation can play BSAB.

/the political sermons got a lot less frequent after January 2021 for some strange reason...
 
princhester
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Marshmallow Jones: Satanists generally do not believe in a higher power, and instead revolve around a religion "of the self", believing that it is up to individuals to define their own moral code, and to develop themselves as their own God heads.

So, moral relativism. Then they do cosplay in the woods and take ridiculous pictures.  Sounds like incel heaven.


Wikipedia only gives demographics for Canada but there it is reported as about a 60/40 split men/women. Which is a significant bias but not a total sausagefest.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: Better to reign in hell....


Good book. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/To_Reign_in_Hell
 
Duck_of_Doom [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
TFA touches on the trend of more people identifying as "alternate religions" - pagans, satanists. The overall trend is people searching for meaning, and finding it in their terms, not someone else's. That's the big draw of these religions and paths. They're highly individualustic, anti-dogmatic, and strongly against submitting your will and surrendering to "someone" above you. There are commonalities within branches, but they're loose associations.

In satanism itself, you have Church of Satan, The Satanic Temple, Temple of Set, all with different beliefs. Then the theistic satanists. Then other  more occult Left Hand Path groups like Luciferianism & demonolatry.

And then you have things like O9A assholes... Every group has assholes.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
All of you filthy heretics are gonna burn, burn I tell you!  You'll get yours!

/no one can deny the power of god and expect to get away with it in the end
//god's power is manifest and all-present
///you do NOT want to draw her attention, trust me
////Hail Eris
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

raz4446: Marcus Aurelius: The Satanic Temple hews closer to Christian teachings than the so-called Christians do.  American Jesus is a giant self centered asshole.

i mean, so was biblical jesus


Seriously. A lot of people here are determined to think Jesus was this great guy that nobody could possibly object to, even if they have to ignore half the gospels to do it.
 
DarksideHalo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: wax_on: Fark organized religion and fark christians in particular.

[Fark user image image 340x256]


I have a coffee cup with that meme!
"Who is that Baptist preacher and why is he talking about science?" is what would happen if I took it to work.
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Being religious is just having an anxiety disorder with extra steps
 
PunGent
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

MrBallou: Spiritual Pagan: I can understand that. I was drug to church every Sunday during my childhood and was told how bad I was. How worthless I was. How much I didn't deserve love.

Unless you gave enough money to buy yourself a stairway to heaven

My old time southern Baptist upbringing was much more benign because the whole community was dirt poor.

As long as you showed up and praised God, they'd take what you've give, hoping for enough to enough to pay the preacher's rent.


That's not benign.
 
Spiritual Pagan [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

koder: Spiritual Pagan: I was drug to church every Sunday during my childhood and was told how bad I was. How worthless I was.

Nowadays I do that on Friday nights and leather is involved, but that's as a an adult, in a consenting
space.  That a similar form is allowed to be practiced on kids, usually sans sex, is a deplorable remnant of a darker time that humanity is likely best without.


Be thankful. That usually costs extra
 
DarksideHalo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Spiritual Pagan: I can understand that. I was drug to church every Sunday during my childhood and was told how bad I was. How worthless I was. How much I didn't deserve love.

Unless you gave enough money to buy yourself a stairway to heaven


culturedvultures.comView Full Size
 
PunGent
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

payattention: princhester: The implication of this article to the contrary is just scaremongering BS cooked up by a journo to attract ermagerding eyeballs.

Congratulations, you have just described modern journalism.


Modern?  we've found ancient Egyptian steles that were basically just stone-carved fake news.
 
Spiritual Pagan [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

princhester: I don't doubt many young people are leaving Christianity.  But they aren't generally turning to Satanism. The implication of this article to the contrary is just scaremongering BS cooked up by a journo to attract ermagerding eyeballs.


Ask a Christian and they'll tell you that you're either one of them or a satanic.

No other options
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Spiritual Pagan: princhester: I don't doubt many young people are leaving Christianity.  But they aren't generally turning to Satanism. The implication of this article to the contrary is just scaremongering BS cooked up by a journo to attract ermagerding eyeballs.

Ask a Christian and they'll tell you that you're either one of them or a satanic.

No other options


Talk to a mormon and it's even worse

I love that those people avoid me these days
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Duck_of_Doom: TFA touches on the trend of more people identifying as "alternate religions" - pagans, satanists. The overall trend is people searching for meaning, and finding it in their terms, not someone else's. That's the big draw of these religions and paths. They're highly individualustic, anti-dogmatic, and strongly against submitting your will and surrendering to "someone" above you. There are commonalities within branches, but they're loose associations.


They are fooling themselves, they live in dictatorships.  A self-perpetuating autocracies
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

PunGent: payattention: princhester: The implication of this article to the contrary is just scaremongering BS cooked up by a journo to attract ermagerding eyeballs.

Congratulations, you have just described modern journalism.

Modern?  we've found ancient Egyptian steles that were basically just stone-carved fake news.


NO, things were different on goode ole days
 
Zombies ate my neighbors
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
static.displate.comView Full Size
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Spiritual Pagan: My church was very much a prosperity gospel church.

You were supposed to 'seed' all of your money to prove you loved God.

And you were not supposed to help the less fortunate as they were being punished by God, and being poor and homeless was their just reward.... besides they were going to use the money on drugs and liquor, anyway.

I got de-christianized rather quickly, from what I've experienced in the so-called 'house of God'


How is jerking off on your money supposed to help?
 
