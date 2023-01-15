 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WBBJ TV West Tennessee)   Things you may find in a Tennessee high school: old math books, pencils, questionable cafeteria food, a hit list   (wbbjtv.com) divider line
8
    More: Scary, High school, kill list, Education, local high school, Weakley County, Dresden High School, parents of the students, main concern  
•       •       •

239 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Jan 2023 at 9:48 AM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Without knowing who specifically drew it up, I'm not entirely sure what the school can do about it beyond trying to keep a general eye out.  I mean yeah - that's worrisome, but realistically how do they proceed in a way that's going to do any good without knowing who the problem is?
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I wish the article had more details, is it just a list of names without context and they assume it's a kill list?
 
Prickly Pete
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Kill List | Official Trailer
Youtube aqkqF--v1tg

\didn't realize this was the same guy who also played an assassin in Utopia.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Anybody who says " schools should be peaceful places" was probably a bully
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Without knowing who specifically drew it up, I'm not entirely sure what the school can do about it beyond trying to keep a general eye out.  I mean yeah - that's worrisome, but realistically how do they proceed in a way that's going to do any good without knowing who the problem is?


This should fix the problem....
"Baker says that everyone needs to look past the hatred and come together."
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

FloriduhGuy: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Without knowing who specifically drew it up, I'm not entirely sure what the school can do about it beyond trying to keep a general eye out.  I mean yeah - that's worrisome, but realistically how do they proceed in a way that's going to do any good without knowing who the problem is?

This should fix the problem....
"Baker says that everyone needs to look past the hatred and come together."


I thought the previous answer was arm all of the students, teachers, and other staff.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

FloriduhGuy: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Without knowing who specifically drew it up, I'm not entirely sure what the school can do about it beyond trying to keep a general eye out.  I mean yeah - that's worrisome, but realistically how do they proceed in a way that's going to do any good without knowing who the problem is?

This should fix the problem....
"Baker says that everyone needs to look past the hatred and come together."


I'm not sure circle jerks are really the answer here...
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.