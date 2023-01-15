 Skip to content
(Abc.net.au)   Tate didn't have 33 penis compensators, only 15, and now he has none   (abc.net.au) divider line
25
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
live-production.wcms.abc-cdn.net.auView Full Size


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bet he is pulling a Suge and is just renting
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like how we're suppose to know who this spy is.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
What's Greta's take?
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: What's Greta's take?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KazamaSmokers
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
just another cut-rate con man.
 
6nome
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Still no penis discovered
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
redbucket
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I hadn't heard of this dude until the pizza box detective work. Glass he's not among the general population now.

But am I the only one put off by Greta's body shaming retort? Don't get me wrong, she is clearly a brave person who has been shouting truth to power and should be celebrated as such. A single dick size insult doesn't tarnish that too me.

But while I get the schadenfreude and comedy of his reply ending in arrest, the celebration of her insulting a dude's body parts seems weird.
 
bisi
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Well, at least he still has his rugged good looks.

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
redbucket
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

redbucket: I hadn't heard of this dude until the pizza box detective work. Glass he's not among the general population now.

But am I the only one put off by Greta's body shaming retort? Don't get me wrong, she is clearly a brave person who has been shouting truth to power and should be celebrated as such. A single dick size insult doesn't tarnish that too me.

But while I get the schadenfreude and comedy of his reply ending in arrest, the celebration of her insulting a dude's body parts seems weird.


Glad* he's not among the general population now.
A single dick size insult doesn't tarnish that to* me.

Stupid morning brain can't use a phone keyboard
 
VoodooTaco [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

redbucket: I hadn't heard of this dude until the pizza box detective work. Glass he's not among the general population now.

But am I the only one put off by Greta's body shaming retort? Don't get me wrong, she is clearly a brave person who has been shouting truth to power and should be celebrated as such. A single dick size insult doesn't tarnish that too me.

But while I get the schadenfreude and comedy of his reply ending in arrest, the celebration of her insulting a dude's body parts seems weird.


I too, am put off by small dicks and their trademark energy.
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

redbucket: I hadn't heard of this dude until the pizza box detective work. Glass he's not among the general population now.

But am I the only one put off by Greta's body shaming retort? Don't get me wrong, she is clearly a brave person who has been shouting truth to power and should be celebrated as such. A single dick size insult doesn't tarnish that too me.

But while I get the schadenfreude and comedy of his reply ending in arrest, the celebration of her insulting a dude's body parts seems weird.


Act like you have small dick, get told you have small dick energy. Seems fair to me.

Unless she's seen his dick (she hasn't) I don't think this is body shaming.
 
jchic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

redbucket: redbucket: I hadn't heard of this dude until the pizza box detective work. Glass he's not among the general population now.

But am I the only one put off by Greta's body shaming retort? Don't get me wrong, she is clearly a brave person who has been shouting truth to power and should be celebrated as such. A single dick size insult doesn't tarnish that too me.

But while I get the schadenfreude and comedy of his reply ending in arrest, the celebration of her insulting a dude's body parts seems weird.

Glad* he's not among the general population now.
A single dick size insult doesn't tarnish that to* me.

Stupid morning brain can't use a phone keyboard


My take is it's more using it as an insult he will understand and be effected by.  Stooping to his level so he will understand sort of thing.
 
95629
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Wot colour is ur bugaahti
 
UCFisBig12
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Crazy how so many would, willy nilly, believe a retarted Swedish gal being expert on penis size and climate
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
More cars in other countries that don't prosecute the rich?  Like ours?
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Claims to have 33cm, when he only has 15?
 
SiriusClown
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Damn. This dumb ass needs to pay reparations for self-owning this hard. Stabbed guy, you no longer have the title.
 
bisi
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

redbucket: I hadn't heard of this dude until the pizza box detective work. Glass he's not among the general population now.

But am I the only one put off by Greta's body shaming retort? Don't get me wrong, she is clearly a brave person who has been shouting truth to power and should be celebrated as such. A single dick size insult doesn't tarnish that too me.

But while I get the schadenfreude and comedy of his reply ending in arrest, the celebration of her insulting a dude's body parts seems weird.


I think in his case it's justified. I don't know much about the dude, but his whole persona seems to be built around what a manly man he is. If this was an act of somebody satirizing compensating behavior, you would think it's a little on the nose.
The fact that it was such a lazy jab at his manhood that triggered him to doxx himself while trying to intimidate a girl on Twitter makes it the comedy gold it is.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

95629: Wot colour is ur bugaahti


It's a Canadian color, you wouldn't know it
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
[Tate posted on Twitter that] anyone smart enough to understand the American System is unfair would be mind blown by the injustice of the Romanian System".

Hahahahahahahahahahahahaha ya THINK?

Pimping ain't easy, is it?
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

redbucket: I hadn't heard of this dude until the pizza box detective work. Glass he's not among the general population now.

But am I the only one put off by Greta's body shaming retort? Don't get me wrong, she is clearly a brave person who has been shouting truth to power and should be celebrated as such. A single dick size insult doesn't tarnish that too me.

But while I get the schadenfreude and comedy of his reply ending in arrest, the celebration of her insulting a dude's body parts seems weird.


Weird that you've never heard of this guy, and you're certainly not in any way supporting him, oh no, yet you've managed to spout the same talking points all of his supporters are using.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Any idea on the number of these?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
