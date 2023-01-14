 Skip to content
Farktography Theme of Farktography Contest No. 924: "Houses of the Holy". Details and rules in first post.
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Welcome to Farktography!

This Week's Theme: Houses of the Holy

Description: Show us buildings and structures that are religious/spiritual in nature. The buildings must be purpose-built for a defined spiritual/religious use, which doesn't include sports, science, arts, education, or other non-religious/non-spiritual use as the primary purpose. Stonehenge-yes, a grove of trees-no. Synagogues-absolutely, stadiums and libraries-definitely not.

We ask that before submitting your photos you read and adhere to the following submission rules, including but not limited to the following:
- Submissions must be photographs; screen captures do not count as photographs.
- You must be the original photographer of your entry. Do not submit anyone else's photography as your own.
- You are only allowed to enter a photograph once. Do not submit the same photo to another contest later.
- You may enter 3 photos in each contest as long as each photo is of a different composition.
- Please post each photo separately so they can be voted for individually.

Please note:
The overarching ideal behind Farktography is that image corrections are acceptable, while adding or removing elements in the image (e.g. removing telephone poles, adding Elvis) is not acceptable. Levels, curves, contrast, saturation, crop, and black-and-white conversion tools may be used judiciously, but not to cartoonish or unrealistic extremes. Avoid applying artistic filters for the purpose of mimicking film, tilt-shift, toy camera, etc type effects. HDR and panorama stitching either in-camera or in post processing are not allowed unless specified for a particular theme (true multiple exposures done in-camera are acceptable, however).See the rules for more information on acceptable modifications, or check in at the Farktography Forums.

Legal: All photographers submitting photos to this contest are the legal copyright holders for the photos submitted and the photos are not to be considered free for any other use without written consent from the submitting photographers.
- Drop by the Farktography Forum on Fark (new window) or or Farktography.com (for chatting, critique, techtalk and so on)
- Check stats or review whether you've used a photo before at Bibliostats .
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Charlemagne's Cathedral, Aachen
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Cloister Andechs, Bavaria
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

St. Adalberts, Southside, Pittsburgh, PA
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Inside of the San Francisco de Asis, St. Pius X Chapel. Flagstaff, AZ  (May 2005)
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Peachtree Christian Church, Atlanta. Part of a personal daybreak/blue hour project. My parents' wedding was here.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


La Sagrada Familia. Barcelona
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Oakland Cemetery, Atlanta. Part of my daybreak project. Gate illuminated with flash.
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size




/St Patricks, Manhattan
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The tourist side of the Western Wall
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Cathedral of Arequipa, Peru
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
through the window into St. Paul's, Salt Spring Island, BC
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



St Patricks/Manhattan
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Ewam Garden of One Thousand Buddhas, Arlee, Montana
Olympus EM-5 MkII, 7Artisans 35mm F0.95
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Ewam Garden of One Thousand Buddhas
Olympus E-PL7, full spectrum conversion, 720nm filter
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Missoula, MT
Pentax Auto 110, Lomochrome Turquoise (severely lacking turquoise in this shot)
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Thorncrown Chapel, Arkansas
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Thorncrown Chapel, take 2
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
German Catholic Church otherwise known as St. Mary's
Fark user imageView Full Size

St. Marien Kirche by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Windows of a metaphysical Church
Fark user imageView Full Size

Church Windows by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

0 by jambayalajo, on Flickr

/Nazareth Lutheran Church,
//St johns USVi
 
Bizzerk
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
La Sagrada Familia, Barcelona
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bizzerk
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
La Sagrada Familia, Barcelona
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bizzerk
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Temple of the Vestal Virgins, Rome
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
