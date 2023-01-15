 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Blog Toronto)   In what is surely the seventh seal, Canadians have stoped saying soory   (blogto.com) divider line
13
    More: Scary, Supermarket, Grocery store, Grocer, Crime, major Canadian grocery stores, average-sized food, much money, Theft  
•       •       •

490 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Jan 2023 at 5:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad Canadian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Law, in its majestic equality, forbids rich and poor alike to sleep under bridges, to beg in the streets, and to steal loaves of bread.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Hey kids, Shoppers Drug Mart has self-checkout systems that don't have weight sensors. Go ahead and fill up your bags with some extras.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
If you can't eat them (the rich) because they're people and that's illegal, steal from them.
The rich are people?  News to me.  I thought they were just lizards in human skin-suits.
 
1funguy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It's almost like people try to find food to stay alive or something. Why would they do that?
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The store I work at treats us like shiat, and our union contracts are a joke. If I saw you stealing, no I didn't. I don't care if you had six items, or six figures, I never saw you before in my life.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
morally correct and awesome
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
What are people stealing exactly?

Steal food, sure; but are they stealing food food, or are they loading up on chips and salsa and beer for game nite? I'm going to have way less sympathy for a gaggle of college kids stealing snax than I am for a family stealing dinner, you know?

Realistically, anything that was going to be tossed because it was "expired" should just be handed out at the end of the day. Kids who steal junk food need a kick in the ass.
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'm not saying I agree with theft, but I also don't agree with artificial food price inflation to make Walmarts billionaire owners even richer.
 
wingedkat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
People are stealing because they know the corporations are legally stealing first.

All this inflation is corporations reaching for profits and pushing the consumer.

Sure, there was a moment of scarcity, but they didn't adjust back down afterwards, they just kept the price increase.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Being from the Upper-Mid I always use the Canadian version of "sorry."

It is neither an apology or a sympathetic declaration.

It's a statement of pity. As in, "I'm sorry (you're a farking idiot)."

So yes, I'm sorry you don't know the reason Canadians and Canadian-lite people say sorry.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

NathanAllen: Being from the Upper-Mid I always use the Canadian version of "sorry."

It is neither an apology or a sympathetic declaration.

It's a statement of pity. As in, "I'm sorry (you're a farking idiot)."

So yes, I'm sorry you don't know the reason Canadians and Canadian-lite people say sorry.


bless your heart, eh
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.