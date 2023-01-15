 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Clouds, on the outside they're all puffy and soft but on the inside beats the heart of a Hallmark Channel serial killer   (theguardian.com) divider line
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"I've looked at clouds from both sides now" said the Senior Flight Attendant Judith Collins.
 
Delawhat
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Sorry about that - I was backing up my phone to the cloud at that time. Had a lot of stuff.
 
1funguy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
They've combined their intelligence and they're fighting back.

We knew this day would come...
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
grey fluffy clouds
Youtube __QqQq9XBsQ



eleven tigers - clouds are mountains - YouTube
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Wanted for questioning
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
*looks around nervously*
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Chemtrails.
Joking
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Briefed USAF pilots for years and you could always tell the ones who had flown through crappy weather because they paid attention and were more senior officers in general.   The worst were Academy grads flying fighters.   Best were helicopter pilots at higher altitude bases.   Worst case was a sortie of B-52s flying a training mission to Colorado and back who ran into a quickly developing line of thunderstorms on the lee side of the Rockies.   One of the planes did not come back, and it almost cost our CO his career.   It didn't matter one bit that we had briefed them on what to expect, he still had to stand tall in front of the wing commander.

There is no aircraft built that can outclimb a developing thunderstorm, yet every year some pilot tries anyway.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I"ve been known to emit a dangerous cloud or two in my day, but never one that harmed 25 people, physically at least.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
That's a pretty massive thermal to do that.
 
