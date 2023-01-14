 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Click Orlando)   Someone in Maine is now richer than Stephen King   (clickorlando.com) divider line
10
    More: Obvious, Mega Millions, first Mega Millions jackpot, ill fortune of Friday, Powerball, DES MOINES, months of drawings, first-ever Mega Millions jackpot, late Friday night  
•       •       •

332 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Jan 2023 at 4:15 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bekaye [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Someone in Maine is now richer than Stephen King

Unless.....
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bekaye: Someone in Maine is now richer than Stephen King

Unless.....


The decrepit Gypsy man reached toward him, brushed the fingers of his right hand against King's face, and whispered, "Richer..."
 
Thoreny [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's more to Maine than Stephen King.

I just can't think of any of it right now.
 
Thoreny [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thoreny: There's more to Maine than Stephen King.

Can someone please tell us what that is?


DAMN IT I thought of a better joke and I really wish Fark had an edit button.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1350 people winning $1 million each would be 675 happy stories and 675 rags-to-riches-to-rags stories. Just one person winning $1.35 billion means one likely unhappy story. Like death threats, murder, family dissolution and prison.

They're selling one stupid dream when they could sell many happier ones.
 
watching the trump puddle dry [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Nepal gets more awfulness than fiction
 
watching the trump puddle dry [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

watching the trump puddle dry: Nepal gets more awfulness than fiction


But hooray for some person in Maine I guess
 
neofonz
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

mofa: 1350 people winning $1 million each would be 675 happy stories and 675 rags-to-riches-to-rags stories. Just one person winning $1.35 billion means one likely unhappy story. Like death threats, murder, family dissolution and prison.

They're selling one stupid dream when they could sell many happier ones.


Death threats, murder, family dissolution, and prison... In Maine... where have I heard that before...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

mofa: 1350 people winning $1 million each would be 675 happy stories and 675 rags-to-riches-to-rags stories. Just one person winning $1.35 billion means one likely unhappy story. Like death threats, murder, family dissolution and prison.



You don't need a billion dollars for that.
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Well it is either Booby King or Brazzer King.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.