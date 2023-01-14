 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Big E Radio)   Noise Factor kicks off at 10:30PM ET with a blast from the past, 1985 to be exact. The first release of 2023 to hit the show comes courtesy of Elephant Groove. There's also Big Business, Bison, Ministry, Early Moods, a host confessional, and more   (bigeradio.com) divider line
4
    More: Live  
•       •       •

84 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Jan 2023 at 10:00 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Earguy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hey, I'm very open minded and I'll listen to anything, but honestly I've never heard of any of the artists mentioned in the headline.  To me 1985 means The Go-Gos, REM, U2, Thomas Dolby, Culture Club, Prince and his stable of artists, etc.

What kind of music are you playing?  I'm open minded and appreciate your dedication to obscure music.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Earguy: Hey, I'm very open minded and I'll listen to anything, but honestly I've never heard of any of the artists mentioned in the headline.  To me 1985 means The Go-Gos, REM, U2, Thomas Dolby, Culture Club, Prince and his stable of artists, etc.

What kind of music are you playing?  I'm open minded and appreciate your dedication to obscure music.


First off, thanks for your interest!

Second, I mostly play stoner rock, sludgy doom metal, some psychedelic type stuff, modern heavy metal like Power Trip, Amon Amarth, and Eternal Champion, and timeless classics like Slayer, Megadeth, Metallica, Testament, Exodus, and others.

I also take listener requests! Just ask Recoil_Therapy and Quick and Dirty, I played requests for them....eventually.


Lastly, I am but one show on Big E Radio. We are an all-format station, so check out the Big E Radio archives and see what else you like.

Big E Radio Archives
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can confirm that requests do eventually get filled... eventually.  Earguy, you'd probably like the show before NF, Kerry does a good job with that era(ish). It's on starting at 9pmET.

I made a tactical mistake of listening to last week's archived show and timed it badly.  It was still playing when MrsRT came down from work.  She did listen to the remainder of the show and then announced that she was going to work hard to distract me later tonight...

So, once again, archives it is...
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: I can confirm that requests do eventually get filled... eventually.  Earguy, you'd probably like the show before NF, Kerry does a good job with that era(ish). It's on starting at 9pmET.

I made a tactical mistake of listening to last week's archived show and timed it badly.  It was still playing when MrsRT came down from work.  She did listen to the remainder of the show and then announced that she was going to work hard to distract me later tonight...

So, once again, archives it is...


Alas, priorities.
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.