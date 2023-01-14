 Skip to content
(Axios)   Streetlight sightings quickly rising, according to a new government report   (axios.com) divider line
    More: Unlikely, Report, number of unexplained flying object sightings, unclassified government report, Unidentified aerial phenomena, preliminary report, Anomaly, Counter-terrorism, senior officials  
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I was there for the original streetlight thread
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well, we did legalize weed. just sayin.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hellooooo contagion
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
On I-376 East bound near the Rt. 551 / Beaver Falls exit, there are several alien streetlights. The lead alien tries to communicate via bright blue LEDs. I managed to catch it the other night with my phone camera and escaped before it noticed me.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PreMortem [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.etsystatic.comView Full Size
 
fullyautomatic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sad part is, ya don't get the good abductin' and the good anal probin' even with the most nefarious of streetlights. ☹☹☹☹☹☹☹😥
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A streetlight just drank all my beer and knocked up your Mom again.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was abducted by a street light
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's just that new bomber

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Shape of one I witnessed flying....
 
Thoreny [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Wasn't there a scare a few years ago with clowns?
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
the stigma for pilots reporting stuff is being removed, so ya, now the truth is leaking out. no surprise.

they are out there, and they are real. hell, subs detect shiat so fast underwater, it can't be our tech.

all ya'all need to get your heads out of your asses. the gov't says it's real. do they have to land on your lawn before you get with it?
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
North Korea taps out
 
Thoreny [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: the stigma for pilots reporting stuff is being removed, so ya, now the truth is leaking out. no surprise.

they are out there, and they are real. hell, subs detect shiat so fast underwater, it can't be our tech.

all ya'all need to get your heads out of your asses. the gov't says it's real. do they have to land on your lawn before you get with it?


Well of course UFOs exist. It's the term we use to classify what we cannot identify.

And no, aliens are not here. We're trying to explain the explainable and we invented god just like we invented alien visitations.
 
Thoreny [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Thoreny: Well of course UFOs exist. It's the term we use to classify flying objects what we cannot identify.


Whoops. Fixed.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Streetlight people living just to find emotion, hiding somewhere in the night.
 
rpm
‘’ 1 minute ago  

some_beer_drinker: the stigma for pilots reporting stuff is being removed, so ya, now the truth is leaking out. no surprise.

they are out there, and they are real. hell, subs detect shiat so fast underwater, it can't be our tech.

all ya'all need to get your heads out of your asses. the gov't says it's real. do they have to land on your lawn before you get with it?


Sounds like you're more on the hard stuff now.
 
