(YouTube)   Yes the atmospheric river destroyed California, but for a beautiful moment in time it created the most awesome surfing ever   (youtube.com) divider line
25
    More: Cool  
•       •       •

25 Comments     (+0 »)
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
*Ahem*
We're still here.
Signed,
California
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That's pretty damn cool.
 
LadySusan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

skybird659: *Ahem*
We're still here.
Signed,
California


Hiked today in between rain events. Was a bit slow and really got rained on during the last half mile. I wasn't the only idiot out.

Took tons of pictures of the water. It seems like it's moving faster than gravity.
Fark user image
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
All these broments, will be lost in time, like beers in the rain...
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

LadySusan: skybird659: *Ahem*
We're still here.
Signed,
California

Hiked today in between rain events. Was a bit slow and really got rained on during the last half mile. I wasn't the only idiot out.

Took tons of pictures of the water. It seems like it's moving faster than gravity.
[Fark user image image 850x1128]


You're braver than I. I'll wait until next weekend to go hiking. Trails will still probably be really muddy.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

LadySusan: skybird659: *Ahem*
We're still here.
Signed,
California

Hiked today in between rain events. Was a bit slow and really got rained on during the last half mile. I wasn't the only idiot out.

Took tons of pictures of the water. It seems like it's moving faster than gravity.
[Fark user image 850x1128]


I'm in Monterey County. Most of our trails are closed. Where is that? Looks like Garland park but that's flooded.
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know, this happens every few years in California. I believe the last end-of-the-world flood season was 10 years ago or so? Just like the last end-of-the-world fire season.

This is California's weather. It's how it works out here. Long periods of drought, followed by shorter periods of devastating floods and wildfires.

The only thing different is people keep moving into places and expecting four distinct and unvariable seasons of warm, dry, cool, and wet; and it just doesn't work like that here.
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Escape From L.A. (1996) - Surfboard Car Chase Scene (7/10) | Movieclips
Youtube a3HOCIXroqQ
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skybird659: *Ahem*
We're still here.
Signed,
California


You will be missed
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skybird659: *Ahem*
We're still here.
Signed,
California


Pfff, says a bird government spy drone...
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I grew up surfing in Ventura, CA which is about halfway in be
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: You know, this happens every few years in California. I believe the last end-of-the-world flood season was 10 years ago or so? Just like the last end-of-the-world fire season.

This is California's weather. It's how it works out here. Long periods of drought, followed by shorter periods of devastating floods and wildfires.

The only thing different is people keep moving into places and expecting four distinct and unvariable seasons of warm, dry, cool, and wet; and it just doesn't work like that here.


Well, it does alternate like that, but there are also big variations on big timescales.

The current phases of the atlantic mean oscillation and pacific decadal oscillation (AMO/PDO) are why the American west has been facing twenty years of virtually unrelenting drought, broken only by occasional years that give false hope.

This has been directly measured since the last period of extreme dryness in the late 19th century, followed by elevated rainfall averages in the early 20th century (which unfortunately was when existing water distribution agreements were signed)... What this is going to do vis-a-vis rapid and accelerating global warming is unclear.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...oops.
..about halfway between Malibu and Santa Barbara.  I've ridden waves about 12'-14'. Anything bigger than that I was observing from afar or making sand castles on the beach.

The ocean is not something to be f*cked with. It is bigger than you, it is more powerful than you and it can destroy you. Know what you're doing and respect the ocean. These guys are crazy.

Jane's Addiction - Ocean Size (Video)
Youtube _5CWCFIG7ZY
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlgaeRancher: skybird659: *Ahem*
We're still here.
Signed,
California

You will be missed


I've been missed a thousand times! That's why I'm still here! LOL!
/That's why we have earthquakes.
//Hard to hit a moving target.
///Keeps the tourists from lingering!
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
James Arness Surfing
Youtube G72IlBbz_Ng
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

erik-k: skybird659: *Ahem*
We're still here.
Signed,
California

Pfff, says a bird government spy drone...


Sooooo close!
I control the Jewish space lasers.
We didn't start the fire-
God had another message for us. Unfortunately, it was a loooooonnnnnngggggg one Burnta lot of bushes!
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badafuco: ...oops.
..about halfway between Malibu and Santa Barbara.  I've ridden waves about 12'-14'. Anything bigger than that I was observing from afar or making sand castles on the beach.

The ocean is not something to be f*cked with. It is bigger than you, it is more powerful than you and it can destroy you. Know what you're doing and respect the ocean. These guys are crazy.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/_5CWCFIG7ZY]


And don't ever ever turn your back on the Pacific if you're standing on the shore!
Sneaker waves be sneaky as Fark.
 
whatisaidwas [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Such wave
So serf
Wow!
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Funny, I don't feel destroyed

/Any more than usual for this time on a Saturday
 
whatisaidwas [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: Funny, I don't feel destroyed

/Any more than usual for this time on a Saturday


Yep
Fark user image
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I mean, it rained so much that water literally fell from the sky.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Point Break End Sequence
Youtube 78s7DO5eehQ
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
But how were the barrels?

Surfer Interview
Youtube hJdF8DJ70Dc
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
California fell into the ocean, but a earthquake will push them back up.
 
