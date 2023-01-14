 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Oddity Central)   Man turns his head too quickly, realizes his neck is not going to buff right out after suffering three strokes and severing a major artery   (odditycentral.com) divider line
28
    More: Scary, Turn, Nursing, Accident, Vertebra, Injury, Racquet, Pain, Suffering  
•       •       •

968 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Jan 2023 at 12:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Interesting story, unusual picture of a hospital in West Bengal.  Did they drive to India for medical care?
 
nealb2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Cleavage? as it were
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
JFC that's terrifying.
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

IgG4: JFC that's terrifying.


THIS!
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Whose his chiropractor?
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Scared to move now.
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Sub Human: Scared to move now.


This is much safer

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Pickleball - the most dangerous game.
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Moments after that violent neck pop, Joel experienced the worst vertigo in his life

I could imagine what he was feeling.  Heart pounding, vertigo...
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size

i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Gilligann
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Wow, that could have been me. I turned my head just last week.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Great, now I'm afraid to even turn my head.
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Gilligann: Wow, that could have been me. I turned my head just last week.


You think it's the kind of thing that only happens to *other* people...
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Was that article written by a thousand monkeys working at a thousand typewriters?

Or did was the author themselves having 3 strokes?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: Interesting story, unusual picture of a hospital in West Bengal.  Did they drive to India for medical care?


Probably cheaper to fly to India and get medical care then pay for it out of pocket in the US.
 
ImmutableTenderloin [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So this kind of happens to me from time to time. I have mild scoliosis, which throws off the alignment of my shoulders and neck. Once in a blue moon ill quickly turn my head left and result in a momentary pinched nerve and a pinched vein located 4 inches back and down my neck from my left ear. Its a rare issue with people with scoliosis, and fortunately it rarely happens. But when it does happen my whole upper left part of my neck feels like I was hiat my lightning, and my vision and left ear feels like I lost the majority of function, temporarily. There is surgery that can relieve the pinched vein issue, but the pinched nerve is something I have to live with all my life. But fortunately this has happened only a handful of times in my life.
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I hurt my neck sleeping.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
acouvis
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
He was playing Boomer Ball. He was asking for it.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Amaz wh a dey kin du fer stoke veectim  i yam nod jus  CLIENT
 
fat boy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Nearly fatal pickle incident
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Two years ago I dropped a pencil off my desk and reached down to pick it up in such a way that I had to go to the hospital and couldn't get out of bed for two weeks.

Getting old sucks.
 
Cinedelic
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
So, my plodding reflexes and lethargic movement speed may have saved my life countless times?  Good to know.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Is it wrong that this song immediately popped into my mind?

Live - Turn My Head
Youtube rLtqsEDxlqk
 
noazark [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
bradybunchreviewed.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Two years ago I dropped a pencil off my desk and reached down to pick it up in such a way that I had to go to the hospital and couldn't get out of bed for two weeks.

Getting old sucks.


A couple years ago I woke up and stretched my arms and pulled something. Couldn't move my shoulder for three days.
 
Silvanas Max
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Here's a nugget to help sleep at night.  Arterial dissections in "young people" (i.e. under 50) are highest in those with physical trauma to the neck...trauma being defined as any sudden wrenching or fast multi-axial movement of the neck, cause the rear arteries to split the lining (dissect) and cause either thrown clots or a blowout.  That movement is most often associated with swinging large objects while moving your neck...tennis, pickleball, baseball, golf, woodchopping, sledgehammering...or chiropracty.

Ya know, very uncommon things for 20-30 year olds.

/sigh
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.