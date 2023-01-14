 Skip to content
(Twitter) Weeners Boston unveils its bronze sculpture honoring MLK and people have questions about very big penises   (twitter.com) divider line
27
    More: Weeners, shot  
•       •       •

27 Comments     (+0 »)
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Wow, that is one epic fail.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Did anybody from the city actually approve that design before sculpting began?
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Does it go DOONNNNNNG at the top of every hour?
 
fullyautomatic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
"oh long Johnson"

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


<<There is no difference between frontward and backward.  It's simply a matter of how you are going where you are going.>>

-- Me on 'shrooms circa 1986
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
bdc2020.o0bc.comView Full Size
 
fullyautomatic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Still can't really get what it's supposed to be. Two arms embracing? Why is there a foot? Is it a person hunched over?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
media2.popsugar-assets.comView Full Size
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I don't understand what it's supposed to be
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Nintenfreak: I don't understand what it's supposed to be


The arms from the king with wife photo I posted above.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

wearsmanyhats: Nintenfreak: I don't understand what it's supposed to be

The arms from the king with wife photo I posted above.


I don't see it. Not your photo I see your photo I just don't see the resemblance
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Nintenfreak: wearsmanyhats: Nintenfreak: I don't understand what it's supposed to be

The arms from the king with wife photo I posted above.

I don't see it. Not your photo I see your photo I just don't see the resemblance


Look at the picture I posted and the one just below it.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fullyautomatic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Think I'm kinda getting it, still though, that's really strange looking visually. It sure doesn't photograph well lol. If they had done just the one set of arms maybe, or added some shoulder or torso maybe. The hug is a fantastic symbol, just the sculpture is strange.
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

fullyautomatic: Think I'm kinda getting it, still though, that's really strange looking visually. It sure doesn't photograph well lol. If they had done just the one set of arms maybe, or added some shoulder or torso maybe. The hug is a fantastic symbol, just the sculpture is strange.


IMO, there's not enough space in the middle
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

bloobeary: Did anybody from the city actually approve that design before sculpting began?


They should have run it past a group of 12 year old boys.
 
Wizzbang [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Picasso would retch at this.
 
Obscene_CNN
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
WTF!
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I get that you don't want to have each sculpture/statue be the same thing of a person's most famous moment but that is less than passable. Yikes.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
it needs heads. they forgot the heads
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: bloobeary: Did anybody from the city actually approve that design before sculpting began?

They should have run it past a group of 12 year old boys.


I get the "funny" of this idea, but these sorts of things really should.

if the worst the majority say are "I dont get it", then it's fairly safe.
 
Wizzbang [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
For great historical figures, can we please just go back to the way honorary statues were styled back in the good old (bad) days?

Proud, looking triumphant, staring at the sky with hope? There are places where modern art styles are appropriate, and places where it's not.


/Kim Jong-Un would've shot this guy.
 
Elfich
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

the voice of raisin: BizarreMan: bloobeary: Did anybody from the city actually approve that design before sculpting began?

They should have run it past a group of 12 year old boys.

I get the "funny" of this idea, but these sorts of things really should.

if the worst the majority say are "I dont get it", then it's fairly safe.


the problem I had when I first saw photos of it a couple days ago: "who is fondling that piece of poop" was the response I had. I had been shown the photo with no explanation or context.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
All I'm seeing is a visual representation of eating ass. Am I missing something?

I suppose slavery is probably close to forced eating ass if you aren't into it, but otherwise, I don't get the connection.
 
Thoreny [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It probably looked better on paper than it did IRL
 
Fooshards
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
But can we buy NFT's of it?
 
