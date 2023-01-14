 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(6ABC Philadelphia)   Not news: guy vandalizes building. Maybe news: guy vandalizes church. News: multiple Catholic churches. Fark: gets caught right away after a low speed chase. Ultra fark: a 40 year old guy that subby knew at one point   (6abc.com) divider line
39
    More: Dumbass, New Jersey, Arson, South Jersey, Vandalism, target of individual angst, suspected vandal, Camden County, New Jersey, houses of worship  
•       •       •

573 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Jan 2023 at 8:41 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



39 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's hard to feel sad about vandalized churches, especially conservative churches.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kb7rky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not that I'm questioning your choice of friends, subby (because I've got very little room to talk), but damn, son...
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vandalizing churches shouldn't be a crime til molesting choirboys is a crime.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kb7rky: Not that I'm questioning your choice of friends, subby (because I've got very little room to talk), but damn, son...


I will if nobody else feels able.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Camden's nowhere near Gloucester!  what are you playing at!... with your naming nonsense...
 
Somacandra [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Churches, viharas, synagogues, mosques, gurdwaras, mandir and other sacred spaces have deserve the same respect we would want for any of our spaces where we feel safe.
 
AeAe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't care about Catholic churches getting vandalized. Those are havens for child molesters and rapists.
 
Wessoman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Vandalizing churches shouldn't be a crime til molesting choirboys is a crime.


Correct. I too wonder why a guy with an Italian last name is waging a one man war against the local catholic church. He doesn't seem like an anti-papist one world government nutter, I think this guy is making up for some terrible childhood experiences in church.
 
TorontoTonto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's very offside to vandalize places of worship.

Let them have their beliefs no matter how silly.

Destroying private property is the crime though.  No modifiers because it's a church.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get a job, Sirolli.
 
baron von doodle [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm honestly amazed that more people I've known over the years haven't made the evening news.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We are still actively investigating his social media pages and anything else. We have no ties to any organization that's anti-Catholic at this time. We are not sure what his motivation is," said Gloucester Township Police Chief David Harkins.

I can make a couple educated guesses.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: Get a job, Sirolli.


Danger is his business.
 
Wessoman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: "We are still actively investigating his social media pages and anything else. We have no ties to any organization that's anti-Catholic at this time. We are not sure what his motivation is," said Gloucester Township Police Chief David Harkins.

I can make a couple educated guesses.


Yep. Either it's a nun who used her wooden rod, and/or a priest who used his flesh rod.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: Get a job, Sirolli.


Get a job, Sir!(olli)
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too bad the Vatican prefers protecting pedophiles rather than vandals.
 
mattj1984
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did subby see this coming from this guy eventually?
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baron von doodle: I'm honestly amazed that more people I've known over the years haven't made the evening news.


This
 
Meat's dream [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's always weird when you have a personal connection to something on Fark.  Years ago, there was a story about 2 people who had collided when they both ran stop signs at the same intersection, and were both cited for DUI.  I had been engaged to one of them at one point.  I got a kick of many of the replies.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cokezeroinacan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Vandalizing churches shouldn't be a crime til molesting choirboys is a crime.


I'm not a lawyer, but I'm fairly certain that is a crime.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A suspected vandal targeted three Catholic churches in South Jersey in just a matter of minutes on Friday morning.
Authorities say Peter Sirolli, 40, broke a window and set fires in two of the attacks

Perfect age for being a victim of this
Wasn't this how the movie Spotlight began?
 
stringbad [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

AeAe: I don't care about Catholic churches getting vandalized. Those are havens for child molesters and rapists.


If a person razes a church,etc. of the religion they grew up in, they were abused. Full stop.
If they raze a church,etc. of another religion they are sick/stupid/evil farks and should be locked up.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Police would arrest Sirolli after a slow speed chase in the parking lot of a Seventh Day Adventist Church on Good Intent Road in Deptford, New Jersey.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm guessing that this guy had a very specific grudge against the Catholic Church that has been simmering for a while.  Wonder what it could be?
 
Random Celebrity Insult Generator [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Vandalizing churches shouldn't be a crime til molesting choirboys is a crime.


rather than punish the vandal, they should just quietly move him to another parish
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: A suspected vandal targeted three Catholic churches in South Jersey in just a matter of minutes on Friday morning.
Authorities say Peter Sirolli, 40, broke a window and set fires in two of the attacks

Perfect age for being a victim of this
Wasn't this how the movie Spotlight began?


Well, for the Spotlight story in greater Boston and New England area, I think most of the abuse happened in the generation prior.  I am about the same age and went to a school in the same area that had an accused (later admitted) abuser working at it.  When I was a kid, it was all allegations of past abuse that was more likely to have affected older siblings (if there was a big gap) or people who were our teachers' ages.

But, the timeline may be different elsewhere in the northeast.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I just looked at his resume on linkedin. Went to Alvernia University which is a catholic college. Huge gap between 2010-2016 with no work or anything. Something else might be going on. Jail, funny farm...who knows. He has references with phone numbers so I guess we could call.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Vandalizing churches shouldn't be a crime til molesting choirboys is a crime.


Beg to differ

th.bing.comView Full Size


That is, if they were still alive to
 
ElFugawz [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: I just looked at his resume on linkedin. Went to Alvernia University which is a catholic college. Huge gap between 2010-2016 with no work or anything. Something else might be going on. Jail, funny farm...who knows. He has references with phone numbers so I guess we could call.


Going to a Catholic college does not mean one is Catholic but my guess is that a guy from the Philly area with an Italian name is Catholic.

In reference to other comments, vandalizing a place of worship is an attack on a community, not an effective way of fighting child molestation.
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
About 15 minutes later, he then allegedly made his way to St. Teresa's Church in Runnemede, New Jersey where he attempted to throw a rock through a window...

The suspect was seen throwing a brick through the main door window before driving across the parking lot and setting fire to flag pole with American flag.

I'm oddly happy for him. It's pretty lame to attempt to throw a rock through a window. At least that second time he managed it.
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Also, this comment is killing me:

"All the gospel readings this week were about Jesus driving out demons and then someone comes along and lights a cross on fire," said Cathy Cacciola, who attends St. Patrick's Church. "I just couldn't believe it, like, isn't there something else you can set on fire? Like an old trash can or something?"

There's a lot to unpack here, Cathy Cacciola.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Cokezeroinacan: Teddy Brosevelt: Vandalizing churches shouldn't be a crime til molesting choirboys is a crime.

I'm not a lawyer, but I'm fairly certain that is a crime.


The reality of basically no criminal convictions of pedo priests as well as the continued existence of the institution begs to differ.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Teddy Brosevelt: Vandalizing churches shouldn't be a crime til molesting choirboys is a crime.

Beg to differ

[th.bing.com image 235x406]

That is, if they were still alive to


Hold the fark up there chief I didn't say shiat about bombings.
 
doomjesse
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
And subby didn't give him guidance/assistance?  Shame on subby!
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Meat's dream: It's always weird when you have a personal connection to something on Fark.  Years ago, there was a story about 2 people who had collided when they both ran stop signs at the same intersection, and were both cited for DUI.  I had been engaged to one of them at one point.  I got a kick of many of the replies.


I'm somewhat distantly related to Marjorie Taylor Greene. It's been a weird few years.

/I don't look anything like her.
//I only met her maybe twice when she was a teenager and I was younger.
///she was awful.
 
fat boy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Aim him towards Kenneth Copeland's church
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Megathuma: Meat's dream: It's always weird when you have a personal connection to something on Fark.  Years ago, there was a story about 2 people who had collided when they both ran stop signs at the same intersection, and were both cited for DUI.  I had been engaged to one of them at one point.  I got a kick of many of the replies.

I'm somewhat distantly related to Marjorie Taylor Greene. It's been a weird few years.

/I don't look anything like her.
//I only met her maybe twice when she was a teenager and I was younger.
///she was awful.


Show your hooves
 
Displayed 39 of 39 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.