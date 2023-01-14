 Skip to content
(Twitter) Hero These 5th graders felt bad that wheelchair-bound kids couldn't play on the playground, so they banded together and did something about it   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Holy shiat, that's awesome.

But, I guess I shouldn't have been chopping these onions while I watched this...
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This is exactly the kind of thing that Republicans are targeting:


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
There's hope for the future after all
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
pbfcomics.comView Full Size
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Damn dusty in here.

Real dusty.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Badmoodman: This is exactly the kind of thing that Republicans are targeting:


[Fark user image image 477x680]


More like the troglodyte caucus
 
nealb2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If you want to know what transforms these incredibly nice boys into animals it is called testosterone.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The meaning of WOKE is aware of and actively attentive to important societal facts and issues.

Biggest threat to republicans
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Not shown: Conservative school board takes the money and uses it to pay for armed security and metal detectors instead of playground equipment.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Damn. Thanks, subby.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm not crying, you'recrying.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I fixed that in Preview, damnit.

*cries harder*
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: Not shown: Conservative school board takes the money and uses it to pay for armed security and metal detectors instead of playground equipment.


Of course, who knows when you will have more students needing accessibility but there are always going to be the possibility of school shootings.
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Circusdog320: The meaning of WOKE is aware of and actively attentive to important societal facts and issues.

Biggest threat to republicans


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

BizarreMan: GardenWeasel: Not shown: Conservative school board takes the money and uses it to pay for armed security and metal detectors instead of playground equipment.

Of course, who knows when you will have more students needing accessibility but there are always going to be the possibility of school shootings.


School board: "To not use the money for the safety of ALL students would be discriminatory. In addition, wheelchair accessible entrances will be sealed as they cannot accommodate metal detectors."
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Circusdog320: Badmoodman: This is exactly the kind of thing that Republicans are targeting:


[Fark user image image 477x680]

More like the troglodyte caucus


Oh, I *am* stealing that!
 
geom_00 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Good on them!
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The Republican school board will use the $300,000 to buy the equipment, from a Jared Kushner owned company.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Good people are everywhere and outnumber the bad - and it's not even close.
 
sinner4ever [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Jesus told his followers to be like children because kids are like this.
 
alex10294
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: The meaning of WOKE is aware of and actively attentive to important societal facts and issues.

Biggest threat to republicans


No, that's not even remotely true.  If so, it would apply to being a pro-life 2nd amendment activist.

The true meaning is to see all/most issues as related to some form of unfairness, social failure, or structural "-ism".

The opposite of wokeism is a belief that people generally create their own destiny, and are generally responsible  for their own situation and actions.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: This is exactly the kind of thing that Republicans are targeting:


[Fark user image 477x680]


So anti-woke is good, but anti-fascist is bad?
 
sinner4ever [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Good people are everywhere and outnumber the bad - and it's not even close.


I'm sorry. I agree there are good people out there but you don't get Reagan, Clinton,Bush and Trump if the majority of people are good. Kids start out good but we mess them up and teach them to be selfish.
I know a lot of great kids. I know very few great adults.
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The school district should be ashamed of itself.
 
Chak
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Great story. Absolute horseshiat that they had to have a fund raiser to do it.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Of course, the video leaves out what kind of equipment they got.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
That's the kind of story to end the week on. I need some towels, because my melting icy heart has left a puddle.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Don't worry, some right wing piece of shiat will show up and complain that the kids are being indoctrinated into wokeness for caring about the wheelchair kids. Because that's what right wingers are now.
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: This is exactly the kind of thing that Republicans are targeting:


[Fark user image 477x680]


How are those kids going to succeed in life if they don't learn to step all over and take advantage of the disadvantaged and weak?

THIS....IS....AMERICA!!!

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size


/s
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

no1curr: There's hope for the future after all


Until they get to 8th or 9th grade anyways
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: The meaning of WOKE is aware of and actively attentive to important societal facts and issues.

Biggest threat to republicans


To be fair, reality is against everything they stand for.
 
sitesmithscott
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Teach kids empathy and inclusion and they will do that.  Teach them selfishness and hatred and you get Lord of the Flies.

It's adults that need a good spanking.
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Glen Lake has a lot of students with physical disabilities

What are they hiding?
 
AeAe
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The contempt Republicans have for the less fortunate- the poor, old people, the sick & disabled - is well known.
I wouldn't surprised if the follow up to this story is them banning this type of behavior.
 
Maybe you should drive [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Good people are everywhere and outnumber the bad - and it's not even close.


I agree.  It's easy to focus on the negative, but when my daughter went to high school a few years ago I was happy to see it was a much more inclusive place than what I had experienced.  There are plenty of awesome young people out there.
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

GardenWeasel: Not shown: Conservative school board takes the money and uses it to pay for armed security and metal detectors instead of playground equipment.


No, they take the money to fund a search for textbooks that teach intelligent design and the nobility of the South in the Civil War and teach their children to pick on the wheelchair kids.

Armed guards and metal detectors provide a benefit, and they can't have that.
 
Wessoman [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

alex10294: Circusdog320: The meaning of WOKE is aware of and actively attentive to important societal facts and issues.

Biggest threat to republicans

No, that's not even remotely true.  If so, it would apply to being a pro-life 2nd amendment activist.

The true meaning is to see all/most issues as related to some form of unfairness, social failure, or structural "-ism".

The opposite of wokeism is a belief that people generally create their own destiny, and are generally responsible  for their own situation and actions.


Hahahahah.

Just as long as your "destiny" allows whitt people to dehumanize and brutalize minorities, women, and members of the LGBTQ community and forcing me to accept white nationalist racism, while telling me what I can and can't read out of the public library, telling my partner what she can't and can't do medically speaking, and cutting all social services and good things for poor people so that rich people can pay even less taxes to shore up the remaining wealth.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ less than a minute ago  

sinner4ever: The Pope of Manwich Village: Good people are everywhere and outnumber the bad - and it's not even close.

I'm sorry. I agree there are good people out there but you don't get Reagan, Clinton,Bush and Trump if the majority of people are good. Kids start out good but we mess them up and teach them to be selfish.
I know a lot of great kids. I know very few great adults.


I'm sorry that you seem to think that when you disagree with someone politically, automatically means they can't be good people, capable of doing good things.

4 cops killed George Floyd.

Thousands protested in Minneapolis and St. Paul, most peacefully, some not.

7,000+ people then spontaneously showed up at the site of the riot's aftermath with trucks, tractors, shovels, rakes, garbage bags, food, water, whatever they thought could help clean up or take care of the people doing the heavy lifting - old, young, carpenters, masons, electricians, computer geeks, all races, all educational and economic backgrounds, some from three States away - they all came because they just wanted to help.
 
