Am I wrong to want to take these new progressive lenses back and get lined bifocals? The progressives are making me nauseous. Dammit I'm old
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Nope. I tried them and I HATED them. I know others who reacted exactly the same way.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
And for what it's worth, the place where I ordered them gave me credit toward a less expensive pair of glasses and refunded me the difference.
 
nealb2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It takes a while to get used to it but our visual system is pretty flexible. If, however you tend to get dizzy easily it might be a rougher road. Just make sure to where a bucket around your neck for the first year or so.
 
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Hmm - I'm rapidly approaching 70 (yikes!) and I really enjoy my progressive trifocals. It took about 1 day to get completely used to them.

Sorry they didn't work out for you, subby :-(.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I got contacts for driving...TV etc. And then got a cheap pair of drug store 'reading glasses' for closer vision.

It worked very well.

However..."as you get older" your vision will narrow down. So you won't need far vision glasses...and just need close reading glasses. YMMV...but it happens.
 
jlee4677 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The first 2 weeks after I got progressive bifocals I had trouble walking down the stairs, also it would appear things were "jumping" at me. Was fine after I got used to them
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I hated them at first, but after a month or so I got used to them and am fine with them now.
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I tried some and after a quick walk around a big box store right by the place I got them, I returned the glasses and had them split the prescription into two different pairs. Maybe it was due to having an astigmatism in one eye, but I was dizzy as heck from them. I know people that love theirs but they aren't for everyone.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I love my progressive trifocals.  Must be an individual thing.  I find the line in the bifocals annoying with the big jump really annoying with my driving sunglasses, when I glance down at the speedometer.

It did take me a few days to get used to stop tilting my head up/down in the wrong situations.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Give it a couple of weeks.
ANY new prescription for glasses take a bit to get used too.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I've worn progressive focus for about 20 years. The last pair I had made was in August 2022, and they were fooked up. It was easy to tell because I had my scrip ones from 3 years ago and I could see pretty much fine with those. As it turns out, there are essentially two major grades of progressive lenses; Standard and Premium. I never knew this until the recent pair of glasses was a disaster. They were Standard. My old ones are Premium. Pay the extra money.

If you've never worn progressives, they do take some getting used to but if you get the Standard lenses, that may never happen. I suffered with those lenses for less than two days and then went back to the optical shop.

One last thing; when I didn't know why I was having so much trouble with the progressives, I tried bifocals for the very first time. That last about an hour and I knew those were never going to be the answer. Btw, I wear contact lens almost all the time and only put glasses on very late in the day and the evening.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

optikeye: ANY new prescription for glasses take a bit to get used too.


That's not true. If your optometrist is telling you this find a new one.
 
goodluckwiththat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
just carry 2 pairs.
/the youngsters will laugh at you until you pay the tip.
//then the kids seriously suck up.
///also ron desantis sucks
 
lordduzi [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
If not too much trouble, you make go back to optometrist and make sure the lenses are correct for the prescription.
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm definitely in the "carry 2 pairs" camp. I've got my computer glasses for when I'm at my desk, distance sunglasses for daytime driving, distance clear glasses for movie night, and my previous computer glasses I now call my 'shopping glasses', but I have to take them off to read labels... I don't wear glasses at all when I'm working in the kitchen.

I had progressive/blended lenses for maybe a year or two about a decade or so ago. I forget how long it took me to 'get used to them', but when it was new prescription time, I opted to go for the two pair route. I haven't ever tried lined bifocals so no real idea how different / better that might be.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Bifocal fan here. I never tried progressives because the line just doesn't bother me. Bifocals are like wearing two glasses at once and you know when you switch between them.

I've got 2 pairs: computer glasses that are good for indoor distances and distance ones for outdoors and driving.  Also have single vision prescription sunglasses for driving.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
5 years ago I went from no glasses in the first 50 years of my life to trifocals.

went progressive and I even kicked in and got the polarization lenses
.
I will never get that option again. hated that, but love the progressive lenses.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Everyone hates progressive lenses, subby. At first. But after you wear them for a while you learn to stop admitting that you hate them and just accept them with a quiet, defeated resignation that is a prelude to the grace and dignity with which you shall one day welcome the cold yet somehow comforting embrace of sweet death.
 
goodluckwiththat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
darmmit I lost both the 2 pairs and my teeth. Jessica, can you help me out here???
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I've worn bifocals since 2001, and progressives since 2007 or 2008.  A few things:

1.  The first 48 hours shifting into progressives are THE WORST.  It's like looking at the world through a funhouse mirror.

2.  That goes away.  When it does, progressives are so much better.  It lets your eyes get comfortable looking where they want, without having to move your head as much to get the lined bit where you want.

3.  Different brands of progressive have different magnification patterns, with different widths and heights of transitional zones.  I had one pair that used a new brand where the progressive segment was way too narrow.  I demanded they go back to the old one to get what I needed in terms of transition range.

4.  It's critical that they get both an accurate pupilary width, but also measurements for each eye relative to your nose and that they cut the center point at the right height.   Once, I had a pair where they screwed it up, and my right eye was looking out through the wrong part of the lens because it was cut in the wrong place. Asked for and got a remake.

5.  You need to make sure your glasses don't get bent in any direction, or crooked.  When that happens you're looking through the wrong part of the lens again.

Whenever I get a new prescription and pair of glasses, I accept the first 48 hours are going to be farked up.  After that, if something feels wrong I'll sit at my computer monitor with a wall of text up on the screen.  I'll keep my head still and move only my eyes, and see where things are clear and where they are not with each eye.  That's how I determined that the one set had a progressive band that was too narrow, and another was cut wrong.

When in doubt, go back to your optometrist, not the person who made the glasses, and see if what you have comports with your script.  Then take it from there.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It took my brain about a month to adjust.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

GitOffaMyLawn: Hmm - I'm rapidly approaching 70 (yikes!) and I really enjoy my progressive trifocals. It took about 1 day to get completely used to them.

Sorry they didn't work out for you, subby :-(.


Ditto.
It was the lines trifocals that I took back.

Also, when getting either for the first time, it's important to not switch back and forth with your old glasses or you'll never get used to the new.
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Pocket Ninja: Everyone hates progressive lenses, subby. At first. But after you wear them for a while you learn to stop admitting that you hate them and just accept them with a quiet, defeated resignation that is a prelude to the grace and dignity with which you shall one day welcome the cold yet somehow comforting embrace of sweet death.


I have no idea why someone would funny-vote this.

You have my Smart vote.

("Try the progressive for a week. If you still don't like them, give them back for an exchange." I gave them back. )
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well that was fast
 
Unsung_Hero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It took me a week to adjust.  If your brain won't, then you'd be stupid NOT to give up.  But you do have to give it a few days.

I can now switch between my spares, my progressives, and no glasses at all and the only time I notice the visual warping effect (or lack thereof) is if I consciously want to.
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've struggled getting acclimated to them, but it's comin along. Basically only wear 'em when I need to read the fine print and/or I can't zoom in.

Also I turn my head a lot.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hated them, returned them, made do for a couple years, got them again, acclimated.
 
I Like Bread
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*nauseated
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are different types of progressive lenses. Took me two tries before I got the ones that work for me. The way the frames sit on your face also matters.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If a normal human brain can actually correct to right-side-up while wearing glasses designed to make everything upside down, you'll get used to these. Just wait and try harder.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They take a while to get used to.I've never tried them but figure I'd hate lined lenses as my floaters drive me nuts already.
 
Unsung_Hero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: They take a while to get used to.I've never tried them but figure I'd hate lined lenses as my floaters drive me nuts already.


All you need to do is have your eye juice drained and replaced.  I'm not kidding, either.  Also, I don't think that's something they'll actually do for you.
 
nbt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My first pair were fine for driving and not much else.  Then I found out you can specify the size of the reading spot so I maximized that and I can read if I have to.  But for reading, computer use, or being indoors I just wear cheap readers.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least you're willing to wear glasses.

I know vain human shiat people in their 40s that think it's the glasses that will make them unattractive so they still cling to contacts like a 13 year old.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unsung_Hero: edmo: They take a while to get used to.I've never tried them but figure I'd hate lined lenses as my floaters drive me nuts already.

All you need to do is have your eye juice drained and replaced.  I'm not kidding, either.  Also, I don't think that's something they'll actually do for you.


We could whip up something that filtered it and shot it back in.  Have to make up some of the value with saline or something but whatever.  Do-able.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have progressives, but they go down to "clear"; I don't need reading glasses but with my regular glasses on I found myself taking them off and leaving them off for close work. 

I also have a pair of computer glasses (not progressive) that hit the middle road I need.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got these cheap Chinese progressive lenses where the reader portions are on the outer edge of the lenses, by where the temple connects, instead of the bottom.  I look like Marty Feldman now and nobody at the website will respond to me.
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: If a normal human brain can actually correct to right-side-up while wearing glasses designed to make everything upside down, you'll get used to these. Just wait and try harder.


I don't know.  I tied to get used to wearing multi-focal contacts that use concentric circles.  I could see far just fine, but I never got a glimpse of clear near vision.  I tried for a couple weeks.

Now I'm using mono-vision, one near and one far contact, and it's working fine.
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm in the two pairs camp. Did not like bifocals or progressive. The second and final time I tried them, my optometrist insisted I try them as my only glasses for two weeks. Worst two weeks of my life as far as wearing glasses. I'll take off the near-sighted glasses if I'm eating or taking something apart.
I blame my "googly eyes". As an ER RN, I was constantly looking up, down, up close and across the room. Same thing when I was young and was a server and bartender.

What do I know? I bought x-ray specs from a comic book. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SavageWombat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's what happened to me. Ms. Wombat likes hers better.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Therion: I have no idea why someone would funny-vote this.


Because it's Pocket Ninja.  If you're taking PN seriously, stop those drugs immediately.  XD
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm still at the drug store reading glasses level, though that's deteriorating fairly quickly.  At my work bench, I have my regular reading glasses (+1s) that I'm usually wearing, a pair of +1.5s, +2s, and +2.5s.  The lettering on computer equipment keeps shrinking on me.

\when all else fails, take a picture of it and enlarge it
 
flamingboard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unsung_Hero: edmo: They take a while to get used to.I've never tried them but figure I'd hate lined lenses as my floaters drive me nuts already.

All you need to do is have your eye juice drained and replaced.  I'm not kidding, either.  Also, I don't think that's something they'll actually do for you.


I suck my eye juice out with a turkey baster then run it through a coffee filter before squirting it back in.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have progressive bifocals and they're wonderful. I am very near-sighted.

Protip: A reading/screen-specific option is "computer glasses" which are your regular-distance myopia glasses plus your reading lens. It is literally like putting on reading glasses inside your far-sight glasses.

I have never used lined bifocals.
 
Your Company's Computer Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm 48 and I just got my first pair of glasses, ever. They are progressive bifocals and they work great for driving, not much else.
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel fortunate to have not had to wear glasses for my entire life.  Until about 10 years ago.

So this is not a story about how much I hate my prescription lenses.  Of any kind.   This is a story about the number of readers I have around the house.  I have glasses in every room that I use.  Kitchen, livingroom, bedroom, office, etc...  That's what the dollar store is good for.  I buy them a few at a time, and keep them in locations all over.

It's gotten to the point now where I can't read anything even at arms length.  But my vision is fine otherwise.  I'm far sighted, like everyone else my age.

That is all.  Sorry you hate the Progressives.  They do look neat, from what I've seen in the commercials.  Sorry they don't hold up so well in reality.
 
Bluemoons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warthog: I've worn bifocals since 2001, and progressives since 2007 or 2008.  A few things:

1.  The first 48 hours shifting into progressives are THE WORST.  It's like looking at the world through a funhouse mirror.

2.  That goes away.  When it does, progressives are so much better.  It lets your eyes get comfortable looking where they want, without having to move your head as much to get the lined bit where you want.

3.  Different brands of progressive have different magnification patterns, with different widths and heights of transitional zones.  I had one pair that used a new brand where the progressive segment was way too narrow.  I demanded they go back to the old one to get what I needed in terms of transition range.

4.  It's critical that they get both an accurate pupilary width, but also measurements for each eye relative to your nose and that they cut the center point at the right height.   Once, I had a pair where they screwed it up, and my right eye was looking out through the wrong part of the lens because it was cut in the wrong place. Asked for and got a remake.

5.  You need to make sure your glasses don't get bent in any direction, or crooked.  When that happens you're looking through the wrong part of the lens again.

Whenever I get a new prescription and pair of glasses, I accept the first 48 hours are going to be farked up.  After that, if something feels wrong I'll sit at my computer monitor with a wall of text up on the screen.  I'll keep my head still and move only my eyes, and see where things are clear and where they are not with each eye.  That's how I determined that the one set had a progressive band that was too narrow, and another was cut wrong.

When in doubt, go back to your optometrist, not the person who made the glasses, and see if what you have comports with your script.  Then take it from there.


Huh. I didn't wear glasses for 40+years, and then all of a sudden on my, I think 2nd pair that I didn't actually break, because I have a horrible habit of putting them in my head, forgetting they're there, and looking up when doing overhead work and *bam*, I got progressive lenses. They make me dizzy, and I only wear when I need to, so maybe I'll just have to suck It up, because my vision is definitely getting worse.
 
JAYoung
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TwowheelinTim: Nope. I tried them and I HATED them. I know others who reacted exactly the same way.


I bought them once.
I think I wore them once.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Count me in "team 'progressives suck'"
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guessing it took me 3 full weeks of 14+ hrs/day wearing before it didn't feel like the earth was moving in a way that defied physics, every time I turned my head.

/totally used to it now but holy crap i almost gave up a week in
 
