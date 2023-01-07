 Skip to content
(Manchester Evening News)   Canada man plans to sell crack, meth, and heroin at a place he'll call The Drug Store   (manchestereveningnews.co.uk) divider line
VisualiseThis
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Works for me, tax them like everyone else.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I might have to go back to heroin if I can get the real stuff reliably.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Staff at the store will be wearing bulletproof vests and facemasks to protect their identities.

The man behind the shop is Jerry Martin.
 
1979
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
There was a liquor store with signs that read nothing here is worth dying for.
And that sign was allllllll over the store.  It annoyed me. I never shopped there. Then or ever. They didn't survive c19. Good. fark them. I don't dig threats like that.
I will not buy drugs from people who make me scared.
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size


/got some catching up to do, Canucks!
 
Lars The Canadian Viking
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Step in the right direction.

We can't just sell to anyone off the street. Sure, if you can prove you can handle your drugs, then get a home or public use licence. Otherwise, users should be confined/monitored until the drug wears off. Can still be in a fun environment, but a secure monitored environment.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Although the possession of hard drugs will be decriminalised, the sale of hard drugs could still land you in trouble. Martin went on to say that if he is arrested for opening his shop he plans on launching a legal case arguing for the selling of hard drugs under Canada's Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Uh, good luck with that
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Please tell me there's a drug store near Lake Huron called Huron Drugs.
 
grinding_journalist
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Lars The Canadian Viking: Step in the right direction.

We can't just sell to anyone off the street. Sure, if you can prove you can handle your drugs, then get a home or public use licence. Otherwise, users should be confined/monitored until the drug wears off. Can still be in a fun environment, but a secure monitored environment.


Ok guy.

We can't just sell beer to anyone off the street. Sure, if you can prove you can handle your booze, then get a home or public use license. Otherwise, users should be confined/monitored until the buzz wears off. Can still be in a fun environment, but a secure monitored environment.
 
oyster_popsicles
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Nino Brown was born at the wrong time and in the wrong country.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This is relevant to my interests, although I am not a drug user.

The question is not if they are re a legitimate seller and can make their region a safer place. The question is about where they source their products and how they keep their supplies safe. Can they be sued if their customers lose chunks of their arms and legs to xylazine? If not, why not? Are they part of a cartel? Who is the courier who delivers their stock?

https://www.nytimes.com/2023/01/07/health/fentanyl-xylazine-drug.html

Even if the business can pay for insurance on their own property and personnel, there are serious dilemmas about sourcing product.
 
Jerry Curlan's Horsey
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I think the idea to legally provide a safe amount of clean drugs to legitimate addicts in a regulated way is great, honestly. if it keeps those addicts from a) having to resort to crime and b) overdosing on whatever garbage is in their street supply, it would save a lot of lives. but this? this will never work
 
FigPucker [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
