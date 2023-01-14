 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Further proof that a pack a day will kill you   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Mauled to death by daschunds.  I knew you could never trust those things.
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
titanic-magazin.deView Full Size
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Mauled by Dachshunds is the name of my black metal polka band.


/i know it's getting old, but that one sort of wrote itself
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Thank goodness the chihuahuas and pit bulls have an alibi this time.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is real?
 
brewskeys
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two Dachshunds? Weeners tag would like a word.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: Mauled to death by daschunds.  I knew you could never trust those things.


Their owner can trust them with their lives.  Anyone else?  Kinda depends.  Usually sure.  Shiat gets interesting?  Well you aren't their supervisor now are you?
 
DrWhy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brewskeys: Two Dachshunds? Weeners tag would like a word.


Actually, I was gonna go with Woofday, but this is caturday so I thought better of it.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Intelligent, opinionated, deceptively fast, routinely underestimated, silently judging you.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet she loved walking those dogs.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Daschunds look small and unimposing, but once they smell blood, a primordial trigger goes off and their bloodlust sets in. Most people don't know this, but those tiny yappy dog mouths are filled with razor sharp teeth that are purpose built to rip small bite size chucks of flesh from their victim. And once they start, they don't stop, they will continue to rip the flesh from the victims body until there's nothing left but bones and the victim's eyes. No one knows exactly why, but they never touch the eyes. Some behavioral scientists have theorized that it's because they want their victims to watch as they are eaten alive, while others have opined that its most likely that they don't care for the taste
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stringbad [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Daschund owner taught me the three sizes of dog. For mice, rabbits, and badgers? Can't remember exactly. Maybe there's a fourth size. Damn.
 
stringbad [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: [Fark user image image 364x249]

Intelligent, opinionated, deceptively fast, routinely underestimated, silently judging you.


Defeated by 1m walls. Relax.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"Pro" dog walker, walking 7 dogs of all sizes at once.  None of the dogs are likely to be comfortable with this stranger and walking this way, so when they start to get anxious and worried, they start walking around her.  This causes the dog walker to be immobilized.  Now they have bound their prey and all they need is the scent of blood......
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Daschunds look small and unimposing, but once they smell blood, a primordial trigger goes off and their bloodlust sets in. Most people don't know this, but those tiny yappy dog mouths are filled with razor sharp teeth that are purpose built to rip small bite size chucks of flesh from their victim. And once they start, they don't stop, they will continue to rip the flesh from the victims body until there's nothing left but bones and the victim's eyes. No one knows exactly why, but they never touch the eyes. Some behavioral scientists have theorized that it's because they want their victims to watch as they are eaten alive, while others have opined that its most likely that they don't care for the taste


I heard a pack of weiner dogs can strip a cow to nothing but bones in six seconds.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Leonberger - a breed known for herding unpasteurized cheeses in the Near Alps
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I've witnessed a pack of domesticated dogs in a frenzy - once - way back in the 70's when I was a kid and it was only three of them going after a very mean drunken neighbor of mine. It didn't end well for the dogs or the neighbor, but he lived through it although he spent some time in the hospital. We were at a street BBQ and the neighbor, because he was a drunk asshole, started beating on one of the dogs for begging and that set them off.

What I distinctly remember was after they went off and it became clear this was something serious happening and not your normal pet misbehavior, the neighbor started stabbing them with a knife and they didn't stop attacking. Even when other people tried to pull them off they wouldn't change their focus from trying to kill the asshole neighbor. In the end the only thing that stopped it was killing them, which thankfully I didn't see because my mother by that point was yanking her children as far away as possible.

This poor woman almost certainly bled out. I remember the blood. SO MUCH BLOOD. Angry dogs can make you bleed like nothing else.
 
stringbad [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: The Exit Stencilist: Daschunds look small and unimposing, but once they smell blood, a primordial trigger goes off and their bloodlust sets in. Most people don't know this, but those tiny yappy dog mouths are filled with razor sharp teeth that are purpose built to rip small bite size chucks of flesh from their victim. And once they start, they don't stop, they will continue to rip the flesh from the victims body until there's nothing left but bones and the victim's eyes. No one knows exactly why, but they never touch the eyes. Some behavioral scientists have theorized that it's because they want their victims to watch as they are eaten alive, while others have opined that its most likely that they don't care for the taste

I heard a pack of weiner dogs can strip a cow to nothing but bones in six seconds.


With buns? Condiments? Enquiring minds need to know.
 
brewskeys
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

DrWhy: brewskeys: Two Dachshunds? Weeners tag would like a word.

Actually, I was gonna go with Woofday, but this is caturday so I thought better of it.


Touché.
 
watching the trump puddle dry [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: "Pro" dog walker, walking 7 dogs of all sizes at once.  None of the dogs are likely to be comfortable with this stranger and walking this way, so when they start to get anxious and worried, they start walking around her.  This causes the dog walker to be immobilized.  Now they have bound their prey and all they need is the scent of blood......


Truth
 
watching the trump puddle dry [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If you can't walk your dog(s) yourself you should not keep dog(s)
 
baron von doodle [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

stringbad: Daschund owner taught me the three sizes of dog. For mice, rabbits, and badgers? Can't remember exactly. Maybe there's a fourth size. Damn.


The fourth size:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Bully Kutta. Bred in the India/ Pakistan region to hunt and kill bears.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Dachshunds ripped my flesh

Funny - I googled that and got a Frank Zappa song about weasels and I suddenly realized that Dweezil rhymes with weasel.

/Dweezil isn't actually a weasel.
 
watching the trump puddle dry [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Lsherm: I've witnessed a pack of domesticated dogs in a frenzy - once - way back in the 70's when I was a kid and it was only three of them going after a very mean drunken neighbor of mine. It didn't end well for the dogs or the neighbor, but he lived through it although he spent some time in the hospital. We were at a street BBQ and the neighbor, because he was a drunk asshole, started beating on one of the dogs for begging and that set them off.

What I distinctly remember was after they went off and it became clear this was something serious happening and not your normal pet misbehavior, the neighbor started stabbing them with a knife and they didn't stop attacking. Even when other people tried to pull them off they wouldn't change their focus from trying to kill the asshole neighbor. In the end the only thing that stopped it was killing them, which thankfully I didn't see because my mother by that point was yanking her children as far away as possible.

This poor woman almost certainly bled out. I remember the blood. SO MUCH BLOOD. Angry dogs can make you bleed like nothing else.


They are animals, and so was the elderly drunken human, if you live in reality like you're dominant, don't be surprised when another strong animal decides to challenge you
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
There are many places in the world where dogs are viewed as vicious animals to be despised instead of friendly pets. They're places where dogs roam free and form packs that do things like this.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Daschunds look small and unimposing, but once they smell blood, a primordial trigger goes off and their bloodlust sets in. Most people don't know this, but those tiny yappy dog mouths are filled with razor sharp teeth that are purpose built to rip small bite size chucks of flesh from their victim. And once they start, they don't stop, they will continue to rip the flesh from the victims body until there's nothing left but bones and the victim's eyes. No one knows exactly why, but they never touch the eyes. Some behavioral scientists have theorized that it's because they want their victims to watch as they are eaten alive, while others have opined that its most likely that they don't care for the taste


Piranhas of the Plains.
 
baron von doodle [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

TheDirtyNacho: There are many places in the world where dogs are viewed as vicious animals to be despised instead of friendly pets. They're places where dogs roam free and form packs that do things like this.


Like London.
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
not in any way saying anything like she got what was coming.  new sentence... 7 dogs is too many.
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

baron von doodle: TheDirtyNacho: There are many places in the world where dogs are viewed as vicious animals to be despised instead of friendly pets. They're places where dogs roam free and form packs that do things like this.

Like London.


it's only like that cos it's so close to the US border.
 
watching the trump puddle dry [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Lady J: not in any way saying anything like she got what was coming.  new sentence... 7 dogs is too many.


Blame those gig app companies that get poor people to pick up every bit of slack from the upper middle class homes
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: The Exit Stencilist: Daschunds look small and unimposing, but once they smell blood, a primordial trigger goes off and their bloodlust sets in. Most people don't know this, but those tiny yappy dog mouths are filled with razor sharp teeth that are purpose built to rip small bite size chucks of flesh from their victim. And once they start, they don't stop, they will continue to rip the flesh from the victims body until there's nothing left but bones and the victim's eyes. No one knows exactly why, but they never touch the eyes. Some behavioral scientists have theorized that it's because they want their victims to watch as they are eaten alive, while others have opined that its most likely that they don't care for the taste

I heard a pack of weiner dogs can strip a cow to nothing but bones in six seconds.


I think you're thinking of fire ants, dale.
 
watching the trump puddle dry [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

baron von doodle: stringbad: Daschund owner taught me the three sizes of dog. For mice, rabbits, and badgers? Can't remember exactly. Maybe there's a fourth size. Damn.

The fourth size:
[Fark user image image 194x259]

Bully Kutta. Bred in the India/ Pakistan region to hunt and kill bears.


Hell yeah
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Daschunds look small and unimposing, but once they smell blood, a primordial trigger goes off and their bloodlust sets in. Most people don't know this, but those tiny yappy dog mouths are filled with razor sharp teeth that are purpose built to rip small bite size chucks of flesh from their victim. And once they start, they don't stop, they will continue to rip the flesh from the victims body until there's nothing left but bones and the victim's eyes. No one knows exactly why, but they never touch the eyes. Some behavioral scientists have theorized that it's because they want their victims to watch as they are eaten alive, while others have opined that its most likely that they don't care for the taste


Fark user imageView Full Size

read that in his voice
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Early reports indicate none of the dogs are of a dangerous or forbidden breed.

Early reports indicate that this dumb motherfarker doesn't know what the word "dangerous" means. A smart person would note that this shows how dumb the "Dangerous breed" thing u.
 
watching the trump puddle dry [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The dog human relation is probably the most beautiful on the planet, but it comes with caveats, dogs only know one way to deal with perceived threat, kill, they are not stuffed teddy bears, they are protectors of the clan
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

TheDirtyNacho: There are many places in the world where dogs are viewed as vicious animals to be despised instead of friendly pets. They're places where dogs roam free and form packs that do things like this.


This wasn't a faevela in Rio, dumbass.
 
Mock26
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I know a dog walker. She has a huge collection of muzzles (for dogs, not humans, get your minds out of the gutter). When she takes on a new client she says they have to agree to allow her to muzzle the dogs. She does this as she walks dogs in groups and it is to keep the dogs from biting each other if tempers should flare. Well, now there is an added benefit.
 
MBooda
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
One is bad enough.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

stringbad: New Rising Sun: [Fark user image image 364x249]

Intelligent, opinionated, deceptively fast, routinely underestimated, silently judging you.

Defeated by 1m walls. Relax.


Billy Connolly had a bit about a mate of his who had dachshunds.  When the female went into heat, he would take her and keep her upstairs.  Billy was a bit agog at that...What good would that do? "Well, " replied the mate, "did you ever see a dachshund try to climb a flight of stairs with an erection?"
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
From the comments: Horrific and very sad. One must question why one dog walker had 7 dogs when 5 is the absolute maximum allowed by law? Like childminders, dog walkers are supposed to be registered.

Uh huh.  It's strict laws like this that will kill the dog walking industry in the UK and have it move offshore to Honduras, Indonesia, etc.  I've seen it happen over and over...
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: TheDirtyNacho: There are many places in the world where dogs are viewed as vicious animals to be despised instead of friendly pets. They're places where dogs roam free and form packs that do things like this.

This wasn't a faevela in Rio, dumbass.


Location doesn't matter to the dog, "dumbass"
 
ekdikeo4
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
My MIL was recently mauled by dogs, so I'm getting a kick out of this...

/actually she was
//no not getting a kick out of this
///dachsunds?? really??
 
watching the trump puddle dry [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

watching the trump puddle dry: The dog human relation is probably the most beautiful on the planet, but it comes with caveats, dogs only know one way to deal with perceived threat, kill, they are not stuffed teddy bears, they are protectors of the clan


If they can't get to it they will bark, otherwise, teeth sink and neck shakes
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Nick Lowe - "Marie Provost" (Official Audio)
Youtube G_-Gxl1iSL4
 
PhoenixFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If there was no barking the dachshunds were not involved.
 
watching the trump puddle dry [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This belongs here
www.hyperallergic.com/526687/negro-matapacos-chilean-protest-dog/
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

watching the trump puddle dry: Lady J: not in any way saying anything like she got what was coming.  new sentence... 7 dogs is too many.

Blame those gig app companies that get poor people to pick up every bit of slack from the upper middle class homes


I was going to do that.  I was checking out.  And. I wasn't interested in being responsible to take a dog to the ER. And wait for pay back
 
WTP 2
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
she died doing what she liked, feeding some dogs...
 
PhoenixFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: stringbad: New Rising Sun: [Fark user image image 364x249]

Intelligent, opinionated, deceptively fast, routinely underestimated, silently judging you.

Defeated by 1m walls. Relax.

Billy Connolly had a bit about a mate of his who had dachshunds.  When the female went into heat, he would take her and keep her upstairs.  Billy was a bit agog at that...What good would that do? "Well, " replied the mate, "did you ever see a dachshund try to climb a flight of stairs with an erection?"


Watching a dachshund walk with an erection is hysterical, I can't imagine one going up stairs.
 
