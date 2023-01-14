 Skip to content
(Axios)   Operation Warp Speed hits black hole   (axios.com) divider line
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Here comes XBB.1.5
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"And I would argue that it is in the interest of the U.S. government in light of its obligations to prepare for the next pandemic."

Getting the Rs to fund stuff that has already been purchased is going to be difficult enough (debt ceiling limit anyone?).  Getting them to fund something OTHER than themselves and their buddies is going to be impossible.
 
HempHead
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
WTF is a Drexel
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Prepare your buttles.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
They ran out of Dilithium crystals to use in place of mercury.
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Although funding for COVID treatments and vaccines initially received bipartisan support, Republicans blocked the White House's request for billions in additional pandemic response funding last year. The existing therapies are transitioning to the private market.

uh huh

Unsung_Hero [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
No point in funding something that's not being used.  Maybe blue states could get together and work on protecting their own, but even that seems questionable and federally a united response is dead.

Americans, on average, won't wear masks or get a new shot every 6 months unless they're forced to, and they won't tolerate you forcing them.
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It ended badly before...

Unsung_Hero [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

WordsnCollision: It ended badly before...

DMHS?
 
SplittingAces
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Less than 20% of eligible Americans have gotten the bivalent vaccine (available since September) last I checked.

We have an apathetic population and a Republican controlled house determined to fund absolutely nothing in the interest of the greater good.

Good times!
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Meh ... the current state of the world was what was always going to happen. Everything else was just putting lipstick on a pig.

Masks, vaccines, social distancing ... they all worked great at ... slowing down the eventuality, but the eventuality was always coming like a freight train down the track.

You can't contain a virus in a globalized world and a world which views collectivism as a net bad.

Even China eventually relented.

Welcome to the future. Take notes and be prepared to spend inordinate amounts of time locked in your basement away from human contact. That will be the only way to prevent this in the future - which works great for the bill majority of you who are just agoraphobics at heart.
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: Meh ... the current state of the world was what was always going to happen. Everything else was just putting lipstick on a pig.

Masks, vaccines, social distancing ... they all worked great at ... slowing down the eventuality, but the eventuality was always coming like a freight train down the track.

You can't contain a virus in a globalized world and a world which views collectivism as a net bad.

Even China eventually relented.

Welcome to the future. Take notes and be prepared to spend inordinate amounts of time locked in your basement away from human contact. That will be the only way to prevent this in the future - which works great for the bill majority of you who are just agoraphobics at heart.


palelizard
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Lady J: Although funding for COVID treatments and vaccines initially received bipartisan support, Republicans blocked the White House's request for billions in additional pandemic response funding last year. The existing therapies are transitioning to the private market.

uh huh

Please, it's not hard to get black lights, bleach, and ivermectin. The private market can handle it. They should spend more time on the viruses on Hunter Biden's laptop.
 
Psylence
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

SplittingAces: Less than 20% of eligible Americans have gotten the bivalent vaccine (available since September) last I checked.

We have an apathetic population and a Republican controlled house determined to fund absolutely nothing in the interest of the greater good.

Good times!


My wife and I have been wondering whether or not that one is worth it. We've got all the others, but have been putting this off mostly due to the fact that I've needed medical shiat done (hooray reconstructive surgery!) and every time I get a covid vax it seems to give me flu like shiat for 2-3 days.
And this bivalent is useless against the new Xbox variant?
 
TheManofPA [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Psylence: SplittingAces: Less than 20% of eligible Americans have gotten the bivalent vaccine (available since September) last I checked.

We have an apathetic population and a Republican controlled house determined to fund absolutely nothing in the interest of the greater good.

Good times!

My wife and I have been wondering whether or not that one is worth it. We've got all the others, but have been putting this off mostly due to the fact that I've needed medical shiat done (hooray reconstructive surgery!) and every time I get a covid vax it seems to give me flu like shiat for 2-3 days.
And this bivalent is useless against the new Xbox variant?


If you're 6 months out from your last booster, go ahead and get it. More hosts whose immunity is waning means more toeholds for further variants to recombine and otherwise evolve.

I got the bivalent booster a couple months ago and had zero side effects.
 
darinwil
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Psylence: SplittingAces: Less than 20% of eligible Americans have gotten the bivalent vaccine (available since September) last I checked.

We have an apathetic population and a Republican controlled house determined to fund absolutely nothing in the interest of the greater good.

Good times!

My wife and I have been wondering whether or not that one is worth it. We've got all the others, but have been putting this off mostly due to the fact that I've needed medical shiat done (hooray reconstructive surgery!) and every time I get a covid vax it seems to give me flu like shiat for 2-3 days.
And this bivalent is useless against the new Xbox variant?


Likwit
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
One of the Trump Administration's only (the only?) noteworthy accomplishments.
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 minute ago  

