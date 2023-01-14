 Skip to content
BizarreMan
4 hours ago  
I've heard it's better to get it at a measles party during a vacation so you can be over and done with it.

It's a great way to get immunity.
 
mistahtom
4 hours ago  
I know this thread is about measles but mumps can cause infertility in guys.

Ow! My Balls!
 
MrBallou
2 hours ago  
I had measles and mumps as a kid in the early 1960's, before the vaccine was widely distributed. Neither was fun at all.

Antivaxers just don't get the fact that vaccines simply trick your body into doing exactly what it would do if you had the disease, but without actually having to suffer through the disease.

Morons shouldn't try to science.
 
Albert911emt
45 minutes ago  
I've heard its marvelous.
 
Kalyco Jack
28 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: I've heard it's better to get it at a measles party during a vacation so you can be over and done with it.

It's a great way to get immunity.


Name checks out.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
27 minutes ago  
The only fun disease to get is Boogie Fever.
 
maddogdelta
27 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: I've heard it's better to get it at a measles party during a vacation so you can be over and done with it.

It's a great way to get immunity.


Especially if the kid is a pain in the butt and you don't want to bother sending him/her to college.
 
maddogdelta
26 minutes ago  

MrBallou: I had measles and mumps as a kid in the early 1960's, before the vaccine was widely distributed. Neither was fun at all.

Antivaxers just don't get the fact that vaccines simply trick your body into doing exactly what it would do if you had the disease, but without actually having to suffer through the disease.

Morons shouldn't try to science.


Me too. Damned near died.
 
Summoner101
25 minutes ago  

MrBallou: I had measles and mumps as a kid in the early 1960's, before the vaccine was widely distributed. Neither was fun at all.

Antivaxers just don't get the fact that vaccines simply trick your body into doing exactly what it would do if you had the disease, but without actually having to suffer through the disease.

Morons shouldn't try to science.


It's like throwing out an umbrella during a rainstorm because you're not getting wet.
 
Martian_Astronomer
24 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: The only fun disease to get is Boogie Fever.


I had almost entirely asymptomatic chicken pox as a child, that was kind of fun, I got to stay home from school for two weeks.

Probably will be less fun if I get shingles, but whatever.
 
SBinRR
24 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: The only fun disease to get is Boogie Fever.


Jungle fever ain't too shabby either.
 
NotARocketScientist
23 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: BizarreMan: I've heard it's better to get it at a measles party during a vacation so you can be over and done with it.

It's a great way to get immunity.

Name checks out.


This is the way it was done back before vaccines. Get the kid to catch it at the point in their life where they were most likely to survive and have minimal damage. It's brutal thinking, but before vaccines it was necessary. What's Bizarre is people choosing to do this over getting the immunity in a shot.
 
gunsmack
22 minutes ago  

SBinRR: The Pope of Manwich Village: The only fun disease to get is Boogie Fever.

Jungle fever ain't too shabby either.


Back in the '80s, I had Pac Man Fever...wasn't too bad.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
22 minutes ago  

SBinRR: The Pope of Manwich Village: The only fun disease to get is Boogie Fever.

Jungle fever ain't too shabby either.


Word.
 
Chthonic Echoes
21 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: The Pope of Manwich Village: The only fun disease to get is Boogie Fever.

I had almost entirely asymptomatic chicken pox as a child, that was kind of fun, I got to stay home from school for two weeks.

Probably will be less fun if I get shingles, but whatever.


You don't want shingles.

My wife had it on her scalp. Terrible burning pain for several weeks, and she still has scars where the blisters were.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
21 minutes ago  
AND DON'T EVEN GET ME STARTED ON THE CLEAR LINE!
 
YixilTesiphon
20 minutes ago  
I think it's awesome that my daughters never have to experience chicken pox or the risk of shingles, and that they will get protected against HPV. My grandfather remembered his mother begging his father to shoot her as she was dying of cervical cancer.

I can't wrap my head around those who would rather their kid get sick than get a shot. Hell one of my daughters has a little cold right now and I hate it.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
18 minutes ago  
Carp.
 
bigdog1960
16 minutes ago  
I had both mumps and measles. I insisted children and grandchildren are vaccinated. What is wrong with people? I had an uncle who survived polio.
 
waxbeans
8 minutes ago  

mistahtom: I know this thread is about measles but mumps can cause infertility in guys.

Ow! My Balls!


Someone want to give me mumps? 😆
 
Unobtanium
3 minutes ago  

Chthonic Echoes: You don't want shingles.

My wife had it on her scalp. Terrible burning pain for several weeks, and she still has scars where the blisters were.


That. I had it above my right eye at the hair line. I had shooting pains every five minutes or so, until about four hours after the first Valtrex dose. No scars in my case.

If you had chicken pox, get the shingles vaccine, as soon as they say you are eligible. Generally age 50, IIRC. But my dermatologist said her husband had an outbreak at age 38.
 
Wessoman
2 minutes ago  

gunsmack: SBinRR: The Pope of Manwich Village: The only fun disease to get is Boogie Fever.

Jungle fever ain't too shabby either.

Back in the '80s, I had Pac Man Fever...wasn't too bad.


Man, you were lucky. Back when I was a kid, I caught a bad case of Saturday Night Fever that lasted an entire year. I had to go to a place with other diseased people, where my body moved and jerked in bizarre ways and had absolutely ridiculous conniptions.
 
