(Forbes)   Rich man complains there are too many rich people   (forbes.com) divider line
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
In the UAE they have nice spacious lounges for Business and First respectively.
In Mexico they have lovely big combined lounges where several airlines pitch in and open one big lounge.
In the US you're dicked.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Person with access via credit card annoyed that other people do the same.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Again?
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This is the second of these articles that has been linked here (different articles). So that means two separate "journalists" have decided that this is a real issue and that it needed a lengthy farking write up. Then, two separate websites determined that this did in fact need to be published and put out. I
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Or, it's a coordinated narrative being built
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

By the reverse vampires. We're through the looking glass here, people.
 
nealb2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
pitchforks, tar, and feathers
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Thin the herd. Raise taxes on the rich.

Another economic solution: raise the price of entry.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yeah....Alaska recently changed their lounge policy...you can't get access with a first class ticket unless the flight is over so many miles.  Yeesh.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
AND DON'T EVEN GET ME STARTED ON THE CLEAR LINE!
 
baron von doodle [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

I prefer traditional methods. Issue hunting permits.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
a perk that travelers now see as a necessity.

No, 1% of (or fewer) travelers see it as a necessity.

Not everybody is a dainty princess like yourself, douchebag. Get some perspective.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Or, maybe...THEY'VE GOTTEN TO YOU TOO!!!
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This poses a delicate problem for airlines. Delta CEO Ed Bastian acknowledged the issue recently, noting "As they say, 'If everyone's special, no one feels special.'"

* * *

"The ranks of air travel elites are growing, and that's posing a problem for airlines," CNBC recently noted. United's chief customer officer, Linda Jojo, said at a recent industry conference. "If everybody has status then nobody has status."

Do rich people really need to feel "special" in order to enjoy having a comfortable place to sit down and a drink/snack in the airport?  WTF?  I don't care if everyone else in the whole place is getting a massage and craft cocktails.  I don't want to feel special.  I just want to feel comfortable.

If all rich people want is status, then give them each a special, shiny hat so everyone can see how special they are.  I'll take the comfy chair, the outlet, the snacks and drinks in quiet, hatless anonymity, and no one will feel deprived because I'm not miserable.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
yeah, you're the problem here when you're flying southwest and trying to get the perks of first class

so many credit card get you lounge access that they really need to do what alaska did or harsher and only allow a small capacity for other cardholders and most for people with airline status, even if they are running under capacity
 
