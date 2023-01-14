 Skip to content
(Twitter)   It seems like a brilliant plan to get rid of the homeless, but at the end of the day there's just twice as many of them   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Propaganda: SF's liberal policies is causing nationwide homelessness.

Reality: SF-based tech companies have worsened the homelessness crisis with their nationwide assault on the infosphere.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Both halves just grow back, like starfish.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

mistahtom: Propaganda: SF's liberal policies is causing nationwide homelessness.

Reality: SF-based tech companies have worsened the homelessness crisis with their nationwide assault on the infosphere.


Additional reality: Homeless people tend to congregate in areas with climates that prevent them from freezing to death in the winter or dying of heatstroke in the summer.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Cyberluddite: mistahtom: Propaganda: SF's liberal policies is causing nationwide homelessness.

Reality: SF-based tech companies have worsened the homelessness crisis with their nationwide assault on the infosphere.

Additional reality: Homeless people tend to congregate in areas with climates that prevent them from freezing to death in the winter or dying of heatstroke in the summer.


They used to call them bumsickles in NYC. Still do.

What was that saying?

A society is judged by how it treats its most vulnerable citizens... something like that.

WE FAIL
 
neilbradley
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mistahtom: Propaganda: SF's liberal policies is causing nationwide homelessness.

Reality: SF-based tech companies have worsened the homelessness crisis with their nationwide assault on the infosphere.


If you think all those homeless people are displaced tech folk, I've got a bridge to sell you.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, now we green "clap backs" to tweets that were greened three hours ago?
 
dkulprit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neilbradley: mistahtom: Propaganda: SF's liberal policies is causing nationwide homelessness.

Reality: SF-based tech companies have worsened the homelessness crisis with their nationwide assault on the infosphere.

If you think all those homeless people are displaced tech folk, I've got a bridge to sell you.


https://www.reuters.com/article/us-san-francisco-tech-images/tech-workers-find-communal-living-a-solution-for-high-rents-idUSKBN16H2EE
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neilbradley: mistahtom: Propaganda: SF's liberal policies is causing nationwide homelessness.

Reality: SF-based tech companies have worsened the homelessness crisis with their nationwide assault on the infosphere.

If you think all those homeless people are displaced tech folk, I've got a bridge to sell you.



Are you Superman? Because that was an insanely huge leap.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Homelessness: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Youtube liptMbjF3EE


"It is not the housed's comfort that needs to be prioritized right now. So if you're wondering why homelessness continues to get worse in this country, one reason is that there are a lot of people - even liberals - who believe that homelessness is a personal failing, poverty can be avoided, and their own good fortune makes them not only better than the unhoused but more worthy of comfort. It is basically Reagan's attitude from a Whole Foods crowd.

And I don't want to oversimplify the logistics involved here. It will take a massive commitment in infrastructure, funding, and resources. But the very first step here is a collective change of perceptions. Basically, we need to stop being dicks and assuming that the unhoused are a collection of drug addict criminals who've chosen this life for themselves, instead of people suffering the inevitable consequences of gutted social programs and a nationwide divestment from affordable housing."
 
nitropissering
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phishrace
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Cyberluddite: mistahtom: Propaganda: SF's liberal policies is causing nationwide homelessness.

Reality: SF-based tech companies have worsened the homelessness crisis with their nationwide assault on the infosphere.

Additional reality: Homeless people tend to congregate in areas with climates that prevent them from freezing to death in the winter or dying of heatstroke in the summer.


The vast majority of the homeless here (bay area) are former rent and mortgage paying residents. It's a myth that homeless flock to Cal for great weather and all the handouts.

https://sanjosespotlight.com/silicon-valleys-equity-grade-is-below-flunking/

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Have Biden declare a national emergency and martial law.  Then confiscate all homes not currently occupied.  Then put the homeless in them.  If there aren't enough empty homes and apartments, start confiscating the mega mansions and make the "owners" live in the slave quarters.  Then put up the homeless in the mega mansions.

Problem solved.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Eh, what if you bring in your own little bar of soap? Is that also verboten?
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Bith Set Me Up: "Basically, we need to stop being dicks and assuming that the unhoused are a collection of drug addict criminals who've chosen this life for themselves, instead of people suffering the inevitable consequences of gutted social programs and a nationwide divestment from affordable housing."


But we also have to accept that addiction and mental illness are very real factors that do contribute to the homeless population, and they're extremely difficult problems for even the wealthiest members of society to deal with. We shouldn't villify people for struggling with those issues, but they do need some very robust social programs to help them overcome them.
 
trialpha
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Bith Set Me Up: Basically, we need to stop being dicks and assuming that the unhoused are a collection of drug addict criminals who've chosen this life for themselves, instead of people suffering the inevitable consequences of gutted social programs and a nationwide divestment from affordable housing."


This is the result of a basic human flaw. If all you see of <group> is <undesirable group>, you might fall into the trap of thinking everyone in <group> is <undesirable group>. Thus when people go "we need to help <group>!", you might think "Help <group>? But they're all <undesirable group>! Screw them!"
 
anuran
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: Bith Set Me Up: "Basically, we need to stop being dicks and assuming that the unhoused are a collection of drug addict criminals who've chosen this life for themselves, instead of people suffering the inevitable consequences of gutted social programs and a nationwide divestment from affordable housing."

But we also have to accept that addiction and mental illness are very real factors that do contribute to the homeless population, and they're extremely difficult problems for even the wealthiest members of society to deal with. We shouldn't villify people for struggling with those issues, but they do need some very robust social programs to help them overcome them.


Yet somehow advanced countries manage those issues because they have the will to do so
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

neilbradley: mistahtom: Propaganda: SF's liberal policies is causing nationwide homelessness.

Reality: SF-based tech companies have worsened the homelessness crisis with their nationwide assault on the infosphere.

If you think all those homeless people are displaced tech folk, I've got a bridge to sell you.


If you think their all one thing or an other thing.  You're ignorant.
Veterans.
Mentally ill.
Abused kids.
Abused wives.
Ex cons.
Pedos.
Addicts.
Working poor.
People who just broke up.
People who just got a dish of tough love.
Orphans.
Widows.
And on and on.
All kinds of people fall between the cracks.
People priced out of housing.
And others.
So please saw off
 
ongbok
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That is not a typo or phrasing issue. They meant exactly what they said.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
There is often just as many homeless in conservative cities as liberal.  The difference is that they learn to hide their tents and spread out more.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

dkulprit: neilbradley: mistahtom: Propaganda: SF's liberal policies is causing nationwide homelessness.

Reality: SF-based tech companies have worsened the homelessness crisis with their nationwide assault on the infosphere.

If you think all those homeless people are displaced tech folk, I've got a bridge to sell you.

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-san-francisco-tech-images/tech-workers-find-communal-living-a-solution-for-high-rents-idUSKBN16H2EE


they invented 'roommates' !!
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: There is often just as many homeless in conservative cities as liberal.  The difference is that they learn to hide their tents and spread out more.


Also notable: the factors that cause homelessness - such as addiction and mental illness - are as prevalent in rural areas as they are in cities except for one: high housing costs. This suggests increasing affordable housing will solve the problem alone regardless of any other issue.

Moreover, increasing any housing at all will drive up the supply and drive down the price of all housing. Just build: it's literally the only solution.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Have Biden declare a national emergency and martial law.  Then confiscate all homes not currently occupied.  Then put the homeless in them.  If there aren't enough empty homes and apartments, start confiscating the mega mansions and make the "owners" live in the slave quarters.  Then put up the homeless in the mega mansions.

Problem solved.


I like you're idea but I'd substitute "all homes" with "all golf courses"
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Cyberluddite: mistahtom: Propaganda: SF's liberal policies is causing nationwide homelessness.

Reality: SF-based tech companies have worsened the homelessness crisis with their nationwide assault on the infosphere.

Additional reality: Homeless people tend to congregate in areas with climates that prevent them from freezing to death in the winter or dying of heatstroke in the summer.


Counterpoint: New York, Boston, Denver...
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: There is often just as many homeless in conservative cities as liberal.  The difference is that they learn to hide their tents and spread out more.


Which also points to the fact that while there are multiple reasons people become homeless, it's almost never by choice and once it happens, you're often pretty stuck wherever you're at. If it was more like a hobo lifestyle, riding the rails and going wherever they pleased, then logically you would see much bigger congregations in areas where they're welcomed rather than harassed. But being homeless isn't the same as being a beachcomber. It's a situation people adapt to as best as they can, but hardly anyone would want.
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

mistahtom: Propaganda: SF's liberal policies is causing nationwide homelessness.

Reality: SF-based tech companies have worsened the homelessness crisis with their nationwide assault on the infosphere.


In Miami?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: AmbassadorBooze: Have Biden declare a national emergency and martial law.  Then confiscate all homes not currently occupied.  Then put the homeless in them.  If there aren't enough empty homes and apartments, start confiscating the mega mansions and make the "owners" live in the slave quarters.  Then put up the homeless in the mega mansions.

Problem solved.

I like you're idea but I'd substitute "all homes" with "all golf courses"


As a ecowarrior, I would rather all golf courses be destroyed.  They are an assault on the Giasphere.
 
Nosatril [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Great. Now they'll need twice as much housing.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Bus them to Boca Grande Florida.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



This guy again.  I really hate those beach tourist towns where everything is about money.  Grab the tourist and squeeze every penny from them.  It's all about numbers -- is the season down -- why aren't they coming?  How much did we lose?

The homeless are seen as a negative in attracting tourist dollars.  The cost of shelter and food is many times not the newsworthy story -- it's the fear that the homeless will kill a tourist and everyone will stop coming and go to a less greedy venue.  The usually elected office holder is more extreme, because lots of the town is owned by people in a far away city who rent out their place for all but two weeks a year, and the number of voters is small, always looking for a profit.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: Bith Set Me Up: "Basically, we need to stop being dicks and assuming that the unhoused are a collection of drug addict criminals who've chosen this life for themselves, instead of people suffering the inevitable consequences of gutted social programs and a nationwide divestment from affordable housing."

But we also have to accept that addiction and mental illness are very real factors that do contribute to the homeless population, and they're extremely difficult problems for even the wealthiest members of society to deal with. We shouldn't villify people for struggling with those issues, but they do need some very robust social programs to help them overcome them.


As John Oliver pointed out, mental illness is more often a symptom of homelessness and not a cause of it.

anuran: EdgeRunner: Bith Set Me Up: "Basically, we need to stop being dicks and assuming that the unhoused are a collection of drug addict criminals who've chosen this life for themselves, instead of people suffering the inevitable consequences of gutted social programs and a nationwide divestment from affordable housing."

But we also have to accept that addiction and mental illness are very real factors that do contribute to the homeless population, and they're extremely difficult problems for even the wealthiest members of society to deal with. We shouldn't villify people for struggling with those issues, but they do need some very robust social programs to help them overcome them.

Yet somehow advanced countries manage those issues because they have the will to do so


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: Bith Set Me Up: "Basically, we need to stop being dicks and assuming that the unhoused are a collection of drug addict criminals who've chosen this life for themselves, instead of people suffering the inevitable consequences of gutted social programs and a nationwide divestment from affordable housing."

But we also have to accept that addiction and mental illness are very real factors that do contribute to the homeless population, and they're extremely difficult problems for even the wealthiest members of society to deal with. We shouldn't villify people for struggling with those issues, but they do need some very robust social programs to help them overcome them.


So Reagan closing all the public mental health facilities resulted in people with mental health issues going without help and ending up on the street? Who could have foreseen that? (Other than just about everyone.)
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: winedrinkingman: There is often just as many homeless in conservative cities as liberal.  The difference is that they learn to hide their tents and spread out more.

Also notable: the factors that cause homelessness - such as addiction and mental illness - are as prevalent in rural areas as they are in cities except for one: high housing costs. This suggests increasing affordable housing will solve the problem alone regardless of any other issue.

Moreover, increasing any housing at all will drive up the supply and drive down the price of all housing. Just build: it's literally the only solution.


Just putting up housing isn't enough. It technically fixes the homeless problem by giving them shelter, but without also addressing the drug and mental issues that put many of them on the streets in the first place, you end up with a living situation as dire and crime-ridden as any homeless camp. We call them "homeless" as if that was the biggest problem they're facing, but their lack of housing is often just a symptom of the greater troubles they're dealing with.

It's a difficult problem to address because there isn't any simple solution. Some of them suffer from things that we currently have no solution for at all.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It's 2023 Subby. We now say "People without homes".
 
IlGreven
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: winedrinkingman: There is often just as many homeless in conservative cities as liberal.  The difference is that they learn to hide their tents and spread out more.

Also notable: the factors that cause homelessness - such as addiction and mental illness - are as prevalent in rural areas as they are in cities except for one: high housing costs. This suggests increasing affordable housing will solve the problem alone regardless of any other issue.

Moreover, increasing any housing at all will drive up the supply and drive down the price of all housing. Just build: it's literally the only solution.


...They have been building.  And then they've been swapping amongst themselves and setting the prices on the houses so high that none but those who make at least mid-6's can afford to live in them.

This is 2006 all over again. Except this time, the housing bubble isn't going to be the single biggest contributing factor to the crash that is imminent.
 
hinten
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

anuran: EdgeRunner: Bith Set Me Up: "Basically, we need to stop being dicks and assuming that the unhoused are a collection of drug addict criminals who've chosen this life for themselves, instead of people suffering the inevitable consequences of gutted social programs and a nationwide divestment from affordable housing."

But we also have to accept that addiction and mental illness are very real factors that do contribute to the homeless population, and they're extremely difficult problems for even the wealthiest members of society to deal with. We shouldn't villify people for struggling with those issues, but they do need some very robust social programs to help them overcome them.

Yet somehow advanced countries manage those issues because they have the will to do so


And when you read about the actual details of how those advanced societies deal with the homeless and drug addicts, I guarantee, that the Fark brigade would slaughter those policies.
Yes, it includes feel good favorites like ensure available housing, even at no cost. But it also includes things like: ensure there is no congregation of homeless drug addicts for long periods of time (because a congregation of individuals with "bad" behavior encourages continuation of "bad" behavior). Or another favorite: while drug addicts need to receive care and training, a level of shaming and establishing that it is not acceptable behavior is required to turn around many.

All of this is not easy and what makes it so hard is that some of the required policies are not "nice". And that is why a political solution is not possible because policies favored by the political spectrum on the right or the left are not enough.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: So Reagan closing all the public mental health facilities resulted in people with mental health issues going without help and ending up on the street? Who could have foreseen that? (Other than just about everyone.)


Reagan's attack against mental health facilities (which I believe at the time was a horribly executed but not entirely unjustified response to all the abuses taking place in those facilities) caused a lot of damage, but that was nearly 40 years ago. The responsibility doesn't just lie with him, but with all the Presidents who followed him that have done nothing to fix the problems.
 
hinten
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Nosatril: Great. Now they'll need twice as much housing.


The problem with homelessness starts with the name. It literally makes people believe that homelessness has something to do with housing or lack thereof.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

SBinRR: It's 2023 Subby. We now say "People without homes".


This excludes people that might own homes but are unhomed for various reasons.

The term is "persxns experiencing homelessness".
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

IlGreven: Kalyco Jack: winedrinkingman: There is often just as many homeless in conservative cities as liberal.  The difference is that they learn to hide their tents and spread out more.

Also notable: the factors that cause homelessness - such as addiction and mental illness - are as prevalent in rural areas as they are in cities except for one: high housing costs. This suggests increasing affordable housing will solve the problem alone regardless of any other issue.

Moreover, increasing any housing at all will drive up the supply and drive down the price of all housing. Just build: it's literally the only solution.

...They have been building.  And then they've been swapping amongst themselves and setting the prices on the houses so high that none but those who make at least mid-6's can afford to live in them.

This is 2006 all over again. Except this time, the housing bubble isn't going to be the single biggest contributing factor to the crash that is imminent.


Let's get on that bailout gravy train this time!
 
adamatari
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Funny, my brother brought up the horror of Canada's assisted suicide regime, but when I mentioned that people were getting it because they were stuck in poverty and either feared becoming homeless or had become homeless, suddenly he doesn't want to talk about it.

Everyone wants to "help" but when you suggest giving people what they need to survive suddenly they aren't so happy about it.

I feel this intensely from American "liberal" cities, they'll give money to anyone but the homeless themselves. They don't want homeless people but giving them homes is always "yes, but..." and it never gets to the root of the issue because there is always the "but..."

They want the problems to disappear but don't want to address the problems.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: Kalyco Jack: winedrinkingman: There is often just as many homeless in conservative cities as liberal.  The difference is that they learn to hide their tents and spread out more.

Also notable: the factors that cause homelessness - such as addiction and mental illness - are as prevalent in rural areas as they are in cities except for one: high housing costs. This suggests increasing affordable housing will solve the problem alone regardless of any other issue.

Moreover, increasing any housing at all will drive up the supply and drive down the price of all housing. Just build: it's literally the only solution.

Just putting up housing isn't enough. It technically fixes the homeless problem by giving them shelter, but without also addressing the drug and mental issues that put many of them on the streets in the first place, you end up with a living situation as dire and crime-ridden as any homeless camp. We call them "homeless" as if that was the biggest problem they're facing, but their lack of housing is often just a symptom of the greater troubles they're dealing with.

It's a difficult problem to address because there isn't any simple solution. Some of them suffer from things that we currently have no solution for at all.


What?
No.
Homeless campus are not crime ridden. They self police and some rises up as a sheriff.
They don't want undo attention.
When there is crime is usually street justice for messing up. Disobedience.

Kick rocks bub
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

hinten: anuran: EdgeRunner: Bith Set Me Up: "Basically, we need to stop being dicks and assuming that the unhoused are a collection of drug addict criminals who've chosen this life for themselves, instead of people suffering the inevitable consequences of gutted social programs and a nationwide divestment from affordable housing."

But we also have to accept that addiction and mental illness are very real factors that do contribute to the homeless population, and they're extremely difficult problems for even the wealthiest members of society to deal with. We shouldn't villify people for struggling with those issues, but they do need some very robust social programs to help them overcome them.

Yet somehow advanced countries manage those issues because they have the will to do so

And when you read about the actual details of how those advanced societies deal with the homeless and drug addicts, I guarantee, that the Fark brigade would slaughter those policies.
Yes, it includes feel good favorites like ensure available housing, even at no cost. But it also includes things like: ensure there is no congregation of homeless drug addicts for long periods of time (because a congregation of individuals with "bad" behavior encourages continuation of "bad" behavior). Or another favorite: while drug addicts need to receive care and training, a level of shaming and establishing that it is not acceptable behavior is required to turn around many.

All of this is not easy and what makes it so hard is that some of the required policies are not "nice". And that is why a political solution is not possible because policies favored by the political spectrum on the right or the left are not enough.


😆 i used to abuse cocaine.  And. I was never ashamed and still isn't. I stopped because it no longer got me high.  It only got me sick.  For a whole year I wanted to stop. I finally did. Because not even a really really big does all at one big snort did nothing but send me to the ER room.

Jfc.
Shame?
shiat. I bet my life more people abuse drugs because of shame.
God needs to deal with you. Jfc.
 
neilbradley
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

dkulprit: neilbradley: mistahtom: Propaganda: SF's liberal policies is causing nationwide homelessness.

Reality: SF-based tech companies have worsened the homelessness crisis with their nationwide assault on the infosphere.

If you think all those homeless people are displaced tech folk, I've got a bridge to sell you.

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-san-francisco-tech-images/tech-workers-find-communal-living-a-solution-for-high-rents-idUSKBN16H2EE


Two completely separate issues. Homeless folk are largely and overwhelmingly drug and mental illness related.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

adamatari: They want the problems to disappear but don't want to address the problems.


This.  I regularly say: give them homes or STFU.  Because you can't get clean while sleeping under a bridge.

Without skin in the game, why would anyone change one farking thing about their life? Jfc.
 
Peki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

neilbradley: dkulprit: neilbradley: mistahtom: Propaganda: SF's liberal policies is causing nationwide homelessness.

Reality: SF-based tech companies have worsened the homelessness crisis with their nationwide assault on the infosphere.

If you think all those homeless people are displaced tech folk, I've got a bridge to sell you.

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-san-francisco-tech-images/tech-workers-find-communal-living-a-solution-for-high-rents-idUSKBN16H2EE

Two completely separate issues. Homeless folk are largely and overwhelmingly drug and mental illness related.


Yes, but because drug issues and mental illness are the *result* of homelessness, not the cause of it.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

dkulprit: neilbradley: mistahtom: Propaganda: SF's liberal policies is causing nationwide homelessness.

Reality: SF-based tech companies have worsened the homelessness crisis with their nationwide assault on the infosphere.

If you think all those homeless people are displaced tech folk, I've got a bridge to sell you.

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-san-francisco-tech-images/tech-workers-find-communal-living-a-solution-for-high-rents-idUSKBN16H2EE


Gosh, those oppressed tech workers living with roommates and pools and gyms and excellent plumbing and HV/AC.

THE HORROR!
 
hinten
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

waxbeans: hinten: anuran: EdgeRunner: Bith Set Me Up: "Basically, we need to stop being dicks and assuming that the unhoused are a collection of drug addict criminals who've chosen this life for themselves, instead of people suffering the inevitable consequences of gutted social programs and a nationwide divestment from affordable housing."

But we also have to accept that addiction and mental illness are very real factors that do contribute to the homeless population, and they're extremely difficult problems for even the wealthiest members of society to deal with. We shouldn't villify people for struggling with those issues, but they do need some very robust social programs to help them overcome them.

Yet somehow advanced countries manage those issues because they have the will to do so

And when you read about the actual details of how those advanced societies deal with the homeless and drug addicts, I guarantee, that the Fark brigade would slaughter those policies.
Yes, it includes feel good favorites like ensure available housing, even at no cost. But it also includes things like: ensure there is no congregation of homeless drug addicts for long periods of time (because a congregation of individuals with "bad" behavior encourages continuation of "bad" behavior). Or another favorite: while drug addicts need to receive care and training, a level of shaming and establishing that it is not acceptable behavior is required to turn around many.

All of this is not easy and what makes it so hard is that some of the required policies are not "nice". And that is why a political solution is not possible because policies favored by the political spectrum on the right or the left are not enough.

😆 i used to abuse cocaine.  And. I was never ashamed and still isn't. I stopped because it no longer got me high.  It only got me sick.  For a whole year I wanted to stop. I finally did. Because not even a really really big does all at one big snort did nothing but send me to the ER room.

Jfc.
Shame?
shiat. I bet my life more people abuse drugs because of shame.
God needs to deal with you. Jfc.


While I appreciate your personal fight and win, congratulations, it means nothing at a societal level.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Finally, we can get The Human Millipede.
 
