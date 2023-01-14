 Skip to content
(Birmingham Mail)   "Tipton mum and son attack hairdresser carrying wheel brace over dead partner's funeral fees" Umm...what?   (birminghammail.co.uk) divider line
    More: Misc, Crime, Zoe Emms, Liam Emms, Theft, Alison Scott-Jones, Criminal law, shocking assault, Philip Brunt  
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The mother is 16 years older than the son.   Good choices is not something with which she is familiar it seems.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I know those words

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
European rednecks amuse me.
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 1 hour ago  

feckingmorons: The mother is 16 years older than the son.   Good choices is not something with which she is familiar it seems.


That was the first thing i noticed too.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Had to GS that wheel brace crap  , Lug wrench ..
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
UK Wheel brace = US Tire Iron aka lug wrench aka the thing you can't find when experience pneumatic tire distress before realizing the wheel lock key is missing
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love the random picture of Tipton High Street.

Life Style Express ... is that the funeral home? Better name than Pineapple Express.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those of us on this side of the pond:

WHEEL BRACE:
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, the British chavs out for a frolic.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rnatalie: For those of us on this side of the pond:

WHEEL BRACE:
[media-amazon.com image 489x410]


Yeah, looked that up myself.  Not what I was thinking, but a tire iron is a nice piece of metal to carry around.
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chav problems.
 
Flashlight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A mum and her son who had 'bad blood' with a hairdresser over her late lover's funeral have been punished for their nasty daytime attack. Zoe Emms, 44, and Liam Emms, 28

Is there a law in the UK requiring every girl to have a kid by the age of 16?
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"But Zoe Emms became annoyed when her victim 'moved on' too quickly after her bother's death,"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pleasebelieve [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: UK Wheel brace = US Tire Iron aka lug wrench aka the thing you can't find when experience pneumatic tire distress before realizing the wheel lock key is missing


A lug wrench is not also known as a tire iron.  They are two different tools.

https://www.carshtuff.com/post/lug-wrench-vs-tire-iron
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is there a law in the UK requiring every girl to have a kid by the age of 16?

darn tootin' old chap
 
gregario
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There needs to be a term for British English for us Americans. Engrish only with a spotted dick.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Makes perfect sense. That's that for you.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pert
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I am from the Black Country and can confirm this is typical Tipton behaviour.
 
Pert
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Makes perfect sense. That's that for you.

[Fark user image image 425x159]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gough
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

rnatalie: For those of us on this side of the pond:

WHEEL BRACE:
[media-amazon.com image 489x410]


The Brits seem to call a number of different types of lug wrenches "wheel braces".  My guess is that it goes back to the similarity between what we would call a "speed wrench" and a "carpenter's brace" (as in "brace and bit").

Speed wrench:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gough
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Carpenter's brace:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
1funguy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Birmingham is a rough neighborhood.
Don't make critical errors in Birmingham.

/ sign at entrance to Birmingham
// sign at exit, Smythe & Sons Funerals
///s
 
Bonzo_1116 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: The mother is 16 years older than the son.   Good choices is not something with which she is familiar it seems.


Life fails like this are the reason abortion needs to be legal.  Imagine how many more Liams there would be without it.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The victim behind the counter immediately recognised the thief, who had his hood up as he strolled towards her

.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bonzo_1116 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Makes perfect sense. That's that for you.

[Fark user image image 425x159]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

gregario: There needs to be a term for British English for us Americans. Engrish only with a spotted dick.


https://www.tiktok.com/@milwaukeepubliclibrary/video/7163415666601626922
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

pleasebelieve: A lug wrench is not also known as a tire iron. They are two different tools


Many (most?) cars in the US are delivered with a combined tire iron/lug wrench.


images.pepboys.comView Full Size


You're welcome
 
Masta Beta
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Bonzo_1116: feckingmorons: The mother is 16 years older than the son.   Good choices is not something with which she is familiar it seems.

Life fails like this are the reason abortion needs to be legal.  Imagine how many more Liams there would be without it.


Abortion has been legal in the UK since 1968.
 
