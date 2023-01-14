 Skip to content
(NJ.com)   Our new house is da bomb   (nj.com) divider line
9
Joelogon [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"A pair of military-grade artillery shells were found tucked away in an old safe at a Wyckoff home on Thursday, according to local authorities."

As opposed to the non-military-grade artillery shells?
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Joelogon: "A pair of military-grade artillery shells were found tucked away in an old safe at a Wyckoff home on Thursday, according to local authorities."

As opposed to the non-military-grade artillery shells?


Well, yeah, I suppose.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fullyautomatic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Proper thing to do with military grade shells is boil them, then cover with military grade cheese, and only then do you give them to the cops unwanted relatives.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


time for PFC Bunny to test the shells
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Our house...in the middle of our street...
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Joelogon: "A pair of military-grade artillery shells were found tucked away in an old safe at a Wyckoff home on Thursday, according to local authorities."

As opposed to the non-military-grade artillery shells?


I use only civilian-grade artillery shells, by ACME, Ronco, or Whamo.....as seen on Saturday morning TV.
 
Chucklz
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Our house...in the middle of our street...


And the next street, and a bit a few blocks over that way
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Joelogon: "A pair of military-grade artillery shells were found tucked away in an old safe at a Wyckoff home on Thursday, according to local authorities."

As opposed to the non-military-grade artillery shells?


This.   Does the military grade on the curve?
 
wxboy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Russia will pay top Ruble for those.
 
