(TMJ4 Milwaukee)   Mandarin duck spotted in Wisconsin lake. Plum sauce, onion, and pancakes to follow   (tmj4.com) divider line
17
•       •       •

17 Comments     (+0 »)
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Billy Madison - Quacktastic
Youtube Yhj6ANT1qrg
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Duck season
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Duck season


WABBIT SEASON!!!
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
ducks are cool af...

Fark user imageView Full Size


look at their little faces!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
An Mandarin is a beautiful bird, but a little flash and tasteless, like a common white domestic duck designed by The Donald, Father of Lies.

I blame God for all the garish outdoors. If he did not commit these attrocities against taste and reason who did? Santos?

By the way, if fossils are all designed by the Devil, then he must be 100 times as creative as God, because there are 100 extinct species, and quite amazing species, for every live one.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Bananas fit all hands, from the smallest monkey to the largest ape.

You know what fits a human hand and rectum? A penis.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

MrHormel: [Fark user image 400x333]


And here is my breast. Dig in before all the milky goodness leaks out.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Lady J: ducks are cool af...

[Fark user image 425x425]

look at their little faces!



Flashy Mallard drakes are stealing females from the humble Black Duck.

Blacks can't get no respect.

Trust me,  Brantgoose knows his his black water fowl better than the average bear.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I am contractually obligated to post this video on any thread related to ducks
(Scientifically Accurate Duck Tales)...don't be afraid to click
SCIENTIFICALLY ACCURATE™: DUCKTALES (REUPLOAD)
Youtube Z-lDJgNLDl4
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

puffy999: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/Yhj6ANT1qrg?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Billy Madison is an idiot, but nice duck.

He apparently beat Dilbert to the Blue Duck meme. I don't really know which came first.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

berylman: I am contractually obligated to post this video on any thread related to ducks
(Scientifically Accurate Duck Tales)...don't be afraid to click
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/Z-lDJgNLDl4?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Ducks are pervs. You can't deny it.
 
MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

brantgoose: MrHormel: [Fark user image 400x333]

And here is my breast. Dig in before all the milky goodness leaks out.


What the fark?
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Lady J: ducks are cool af...

[Fark user image 425x425]

look at their little faces!


Flashy Mallard drakes are stealing females from the humble Black Duck.

Blacks can't get no respect.

Trust me,  Brantgoose knows his his black water fowl better than the average bear.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


maybe they'll see bombay duck next
 
Hots_Kebabs [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Lady J: ducks are cool af...

[Fark user image 425x425]

look at their little faces!


Fark user imageView Full Size

neighbors ducks, they come over to amuse me
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.