(Independent)   Celibacy is all the rage among our young people   (independent.co.uk) divider line
    More: Interesting, Interpersonal relationship, vow of celibacy, Human sexuality, Celibacy, dating apps, Albert Einstein, hit Netflix, relationship expert  
592 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Jan 2023 at 4:50 PM (38 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
No, it isn't.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"And yet, Jill is just one of many millennials choosing to start 2023 with a vow of celibacy. No sex. None at all. Or for a little while at least."

So basically all the weight and conviction of Dry January, with approximately the same success fraction.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

thorpe: No, it isn't.


If you won't let a writer take an anecdote and extrapolate an entire theory to apply broadly to millions then how are they gonna fill their articles quota?
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

thorpe: No, it isn't.


😂
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"That's my excuse and I'm sticking to it"
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Martian_Astronomer: "And yet, Jill is just one of many millennials choosing to start 2023 with a vow of celibacy. No sex. None at all. Or for a little while at least."

So basically all the weight and conviction of Dry January, with approximately the same success fraction.


Friggen "Mellennials" are in their late 30's now.
 
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Celibacy is all the rage among our young people"

Just like Farkers, except that these young people have a choice.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Cool....that just means more sex for me.

/shiat.
//That's not how that works.
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Worry not young people, the more years you've been married, the celibate you become.
/ coming up on my 34th
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The writer saw some teen in a virginity rocks t-shirt and thought it was a new wave of something.
 
capt_sensible [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There's plenty of time for that after marriage.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Obligatory:

TISM - Everyone Else Has Had More Sex Than Me [HD]
Youtube ENnAa7rqtBM
 
CheatCommando [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

AlwaysRightBoy: Worry not young people, the more years you've been married, the celibate you become.
/ coming up on my 34th


I have used this as an argument FOR gay marriage with people who state gay sex is sinful.
 
dmacaroon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So the percentage of those that are married is going up in that age range?
 
gregario
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I always knew I was a trendsetter.

/boomer
/don't hate me
 
Elfich
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So young people will continue to have sex like they have been since the beginning of time, but since they aren't advertising it, no one is having sex. And somehow this is the downfall of mankind (because of course the youth are always wrong).
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
That stuff is nothing new.

Straight Edge
Youtube gsAu-nOg3Tw
 
cwheelie
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Waiting to see how this is the Boomer's fault
 
Royce P
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Olivia "Heavy" Petter?
 
sovah
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
As a Millenial, I feel I speak for my entire cohort when I say "last time I was bored, depressed, and slightly intoxicated, and decided to schtup someone, it ended up costing me over $50,000 (to date), cost me my dream job, and forces me to spend 15 minutes twice a week plus one weekend a month "sharing parenting time" with an abusive narcissist who said he would stop at nothing to kill me."
Oh, just me?
Still. Not even twice.
/the restraining order: it does nothing.
 
frestcrallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I blame my horrible in-laws for my predicament. They were just about the most prudish prudes that ever prudes
The bright my wife up drumming into her head that sex was the absolute filthiest thing on the planet. They would tut-tut-tut if they saw a couple showing any affection in public. They grounded their daughters if they caught any of them holding hands with a boy. They would constantly pontificate about unmarried couples living together was one of the worst things you could do.

Once we produced the prerequisite two grandchildren, that was it. No more nookie for me because she had been conditioned by her upbringing to be absolutely disgusted by intimacy.

Damn I hate her parents for what they did .
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

cwheelie: Waiting to see how this is the Boomer's fault


most of us are celibate now, too. We are such trendsetters. And we have all the money and we're not giving you kids any.
 
echo5mike
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
losers...
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If fat Muricuns actually ate sour grapes instead of what they actually eat, they wouldn't be fat and celibate.
 
BigChad [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
They all sound fat and ugly...
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

BolshyGreatYarblocks: If fat Muricuns actually ate sour grapes instead of what they actually eat, they wouldn't be fat and celibate.


I bought those cotton candy grapes recently.  Terrible.  They're so sweet they make me gag.  Even my kid wouldn't eat more than a few.

/got nuthin'
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
They're choosing celibacy, because they barely can talk to a live human in front of them.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I don't blame young women at all. No abortion, MAGAts wanting to outlaw birth control, doctors who refuse to perfom sterilizations because "you will change your mind later", men who have seen too much porn wanting to cram it down your throat or stick it up your butt or think hair pulling and choking is what women like. fark all of that .
 
oldfool
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The Last 150 year binge on fossil fuels,  humanity made the choice, extinction!

Have all the kids you want. It won't change anything.
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Day_Old_Dutchie: I blame my horrible in-laws for my predicament. They were just about the most prudish prudes that ever prudes
The bright my wife up drumming into her head that sex was the absolute filthiest thing on the planet. They would tut-tut-tut if they saw a couple showing any affection in public. They grounded their daughters if they caught any of them holding hands with a boy. They would constantly pontificate about unmarried couples living together was one of the worst things you could do.

Once we produced the prerequisite two grandchildren, that was it. No more nookie for me because she had been conditioned by her upbringing to be absolutely disgusted by intimacy.

Damn I hate her parents for what they did .


Has she tried counseling?

That isn't good for either of you.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Mangoose: The writer saw some teen in a virginity rocks t-shirt and thought it was a new wave of something.


It sounds like just another fad.

Like Slap Bracelets ... or Sea-Monkeys.
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
I will see your celibacy and raise you one grandson.

/Love this kiddo!!!!!♥
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
How will they get rid of the pain?

Dave Grohl & Greg Kurstin (Hanukkah Sessions) "Fuck the Pain Away" @BottleRock, Napa 9/5/21
Youtube im-2u77OZ2Y
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Volcels?

After the last few years I can see how someone needs a break though. Just sit around in the woods and scream into the void for a while.
 
sassyfrancis [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I almost hate that I have something to say about this...

I know this is by no means quantitative analysis, but as far as the gay community in Orange County is concerned, I feel this has some merit.  The frequency by which I'm getting hit up for sex by the 21-34 year old crowd on Grindr with no solicitation over the past year or so has been much, much higher than usual.  Other local friends 40s to mid 50s are noticing the same thing and we've discussed it several times.

When we asked several about why they're hitting us older guys up more, it's a mixed response of having either no place to actually hook up because parents are working from home now, or the guys they hit up on the site in their age group are either flakes or just aren't interested.  They're horny, so they're going with older guys that are more reliable hookups.  None of this is for pay/gen.

Are some guys just into Daddies?  Sure.  But some of them are just driven by hormones and are tired of the lack of interest by others their own age, not willing to wait, so they settle with what's available.  Until this article I was just thinking and thanking all the bad Gen X fathers of gay kids for the added fun time thinking it was isolated to the area.
 
