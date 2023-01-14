 Skip to content
(Realtor.com)   The '70s wants its apartment back   (realtor.com) divider line
    More: Creepy  
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'll take it!

I can vacuum enough cocaine out of the carpet and upholstery to make the place pay for itself!
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
When I worked in the real estate market in Clearwater, Florida I once showed a beach front condo like this. It was in a high-rise on Sand Key and built in the 80s and pink was the obvious favorite color of the owner. The cabinets were pink. The carpets were pink. The door knobs were pink. Ceilings, doors, drapes, furniture, appliances. They were all pink. I previewed it for my buyers so when we got there, just as I was opening the door, I said, "It's all pink on the inside".

Didn't sell it and never saw those clients again.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If I were stupid-rich, that would totally be my Miami apartment.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For Miami, shouldn't there be some aqua or cyan in there somewhere?
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Meh.  Needs more harvest gold and avacado.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Looks nice, too bad it's in Miami so the ground floor of the building's going to be underwater eventually.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Ugh.  How tacky.  If you're going to wallpaper one ceiling, you should wallpaper all of them.  No class.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

NobleHam: Looks nice, too bad it's in Miami so the ground floor of the building's going to be underwater eventually.


...and depending on how he concrete is, maybe the top floor as well...a lot sooner.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
An era I'd rather forget

Disco's In The Garbage The Incinerators - Brother Jake
Youtube V3mmX7XLjjg
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That's amazing! Something from the Seventies did not fall apart by now.is it from an brighter timeline than this one?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
All kidding aside, it looks like a reality show set.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The original owner has lived in the 2,320-square-foot condo since 1975.

Does it smell like old people and death?

Depends.
 
Rob4127
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Reminds me of this:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Popular Time Capsule Home in Palm Springs Is Available Again for $1.97M [sfgate.com]
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Not even close to a 70s apartment. There's no shag carpet, no dark wood paneling, no lime green appliances, no wood grained toilet seat, no bead curtain used as a door, no afghan quilt, no mirror ball... It basically fails as a proper 70s pad.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The first song that popped into my head when I saw it...

Lipps Inc. - Funkytown (1980)
Youtube jPF59O7_qw0

Ths
 
