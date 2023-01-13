 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Local10 WPLG)   Bonded out with a ankle monitor? No reason to give up your GTA activity   (local10.com) divider line
18
    More: Florida, Miami-Dade County, Florida, grand theft auto, MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, counts of burglary of an occupied dwelling, modus operandi, key fob, grand theft, Florida  
•       •       •

374 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Jan 2023 at 3:06 PM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Bail is a curse upon this country. Lock em up until they have their day(s) in court. Bunch of scumbags.
 
BlakCat
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: Bail is a curse upon this country. Lock em up until they have their day(s) in court. Bunch of scumbags.


I can see this thread is going to go well.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Idiots leaving the fobs inside their cars.
 
donh [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Where the fark do you sell a stolen Bently?
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Thosw: Idiots leaving the fobs inside their cars.


It's to better catch the other idiots who commit crimes while wearing an ankle monitor.

This kind of thing happen often enough that I wonder if there is a conspiracy theory that ankle monitors don't really work.
 
emonk
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Hate it when my inherited racism gene kicks in.  But dumbshiat mugshots like this seem to do that.

Will this get me banned?

I'm old and I like almost everyone, but....
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

donh: Where the fark do you sell a stolen Bently?


To an organization what will dismantle it and sell the parts.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

donh: Where the fark do you sell a stolen Bently?


One minute you're up half a million in soybeans and the next, boom, your kids don't go to college and they've stolen  your Bentley.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Reed is facing four counts of burglary of an occupied dwelling, four counts of burglary of an unoccupied structure, two counts of first-degree grand theft, two counts of second-degree grand theft, third-degree grand theft of a vehicle, armed grand theft of a vehicle, and criminal mischief.

They're gonna throw the book at this guy, i.e. THREE ankle monitors.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I need to start an app company that sells and supports ankle monitors

I'll call it FindMyFelon
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Sources say authorities were initially concerned when the suspect moved straight north for two paces, bumped into a wall, reversed a pace, bumped into the wall again, before finally reversing 45 degrees and continuing on a straight-line path to the refrigerator.
 
alex10294
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Reed is facing four counts of burglary of an occupied dwelling, four counts of burglary of an unoccupied structure, two counts of first-degree grand theft, two counts of second-degree grand theft, third-degree grand theft of a vehicle, armed grand theft of a vehicle, and criminal mischief.

They're gonna throw the book at this guy, i.e. THREE ankle monitors.


Followed by "He was such a good boy. He never did anything."
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

alex10294: jjorsett: Reed is facing four counts of burglary of an occupied dwelling, four counts of burglary of an unoccupied structure, two counts of first-degree grand theft, two counts of second-degree grand theft, third-degree grand theft of a vehicle, armed grand theft of a vehicle, and criminal mischief.

They're gonna throw the book at this guy, i.e. THREE ankle monitors.

Followed by "He was such a good boy. He never did anything."


Don't forget it was always the man keeping him down.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
His mistake was going after rich people's cars.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

emonk: Hate it when my inherited racism gene kicks in.  But dumbshiat mugshots like this seem to do that.

Will this get me banned?

I'm old and I like almost everyone, but....


hello fellow 'wanger'
yes i understand.
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"We were able to track this guy who is responsible for 14 cases," said Sgt Fernando Bosch, of the South Miami Police Department.

Gee, I wonder how they were able to track this guy.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Somehow he was let out on bond from Broward County while out on pre-trial release from Palm Beach County... that Broward County prosecutor should have tried to get bond denied as soon as he saw the guy was already out on a pre-trial release from another county (and I suspect no bond will be granted in the Miami-Dade County case).
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.