(Times of Israel) Hero Master forger Adolfo Kaminsky dies at 97, having saved 14,000 Jews from genocide   (timesofisrael.com) divider line
    World War II, Nazi Germany, Adolfo Kaminsky, Vichy France, French Resistance, Israel, child of Russian Jews, identity documents  
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"In one hour I can make 30 blank documents. If I sleep for an hour 30 people will die," Kaminsky said in the 2016 documentary.

May you catch up on your well-earned rest and may your memory be a blessing.
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

BigMax: "In one hour I can make 30 blank documents. If I sleep for an hour 30 people will die," Kaminsky said in the 2016 documentary.

May you catch up on your well-earned rest and may your memory be a blessing.


THIS times infinitely.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He's a true and brave hero.

Except to his wife, who always suspected he was seeing someone else.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size



/sorry, couldn't resist
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
FTA  Tasked with producing false documents, he once fabricated more than 1,000 for children in just three days, forcing himself not to sleep in the process.
"In one hour I can make 30 blank documents. If I sleep for an hour 30 people will die," Kaminsky said in the 2016 documentary.

Rest in peace now, sir
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
There goes a hell of a good soul...
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 1 hour ago  
almost as good as a Master Baiter
 
Buttforce [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigMax: "In one hour I can make 30 blank documents. If I sleep for an hour 30 people will die," Kaminsky said in the 2016 documentary.

May you catch up on your well-earned rest and may your memory be a blessing.


OOF.  There is no crown heavier than heaven's.
 
MillionDollarMo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease: almost as good as a Master Baiter


Literally came... to say that.
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Adolfo?

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Caelistis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And yet not a single blade forged.

Pathetic.

/s
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a walking Mitzvah this man was. He deserved his long life, having given life to so many thousands, millions if you count the offspring who never would have been born. He makes me proud to be part of such a race!
/Yes, were are a race!
// https://www.aei.org/articles/dna-links-prove-jews-are-a-race-says-genetics-expert/
///If you disagree, Fight me! I come from Maccabees!
 
Vespers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
George Santos said that he saved 24000 of his brothers and sisters...
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Vespers: George Santos said that he saved 24000 of his brothers and sisters...


This is true, if you consider the fact that he is a cockroach and kept them all under the 'fridge for sex!
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
OMG. I didn't even know he was sick
RIP
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Duke sucks," Kaminsky said in the 2016 documentary.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease: almost as good as a Master Baiter


He can keep 30 from being killed in an hour, which is pretty good. But it can't keep up with you, who can rub one out in 20 seconds.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Generally speaking, I'm all for a snarky comments. But there's a select few out there that need more respect than that. This gentleman was one of them.

RIP good sir! You deserve all the accolades and respect!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Using crime for good instead of evil. Cool dude. God bless him, and if there is no God, let us all bless him.
 
