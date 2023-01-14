 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Metro)   Being an NHS worker in the UK is torture   (metro.co.uk) divider line
24
    More: Obvious, National Health Service, Cardiac arrest, NHS staff, recent work, Patient, first year doctors, Hospital, Physician  
•       •       •

713 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Jan 2023 at 1:21 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
fat_free [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
... and you a-holes still want universal healthcare in the USA.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fat_free: ... and you a-holes still want universal healthcare in the USA.


Yeah, because being a nurse in the US is wonderful.
 
limeyfellow
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

jtown: fat_free: ... and you a-holes still want universal healthcare in the USA.

Yeah, because being a nurse in the US is wonderful.


We would probably find the same levels or higher here in the US from the nurses I regularly speak with, but they are too afraid of getting fired and being penniless and without healthcare if they live the position so they continue working while dangerously understaffed and resourced and if anything does go wrong k ow they will be eating cat food i retirement form the bankruptcy of getting sued.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

fat_free: ... and you a-holes still want universal healthcare in the USA.


Yeah, because those of us who work in the healthcare industry in America don't have to cope with mental trauma, high stress, anxiety, PTSD, burnout, or even suicidal thoughts.

We just fark around all day and make fun of the poor sons of biatches who are going to go bankrupt trying to pay their medical bills. We're just a bunch of Lucky Duckies.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

fat_free: ... and you a-holes still want universal healthcare in the USA.


Well yes since the NHS provides better outcomes for half the price

I don't understand why Americans are such poor consumers
 
mikefinch
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Have they tried hiring fewer nurses? Or paying them less? Or they could increase the workload at the same time they slash supports for employees?

Just suggestions.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: fat_free: ... and you a-holes still want universal healthcare in the USA.

Well yes since the NHS provides better outcomes for half the price

I don't understand why Americans are such poor consumers


Because there are too many people brainwashed by Fox News...people like fat_free.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

mikefinch: Have they tried hiring fewer nurses? Or paying them less? Or they could increase the workload at the same time they slash supports for employees?

Just suggestions.


We should send Daniel Smith over there, she could set personal healthcare accounts for them. I'm sure that would solve their crisis.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: fat_free: ... and you a-holes still want universal healthcare in the USA.

Well yes since the NHS provides better outcomes for half the price

I don't understand why Americans are such poor consumers


Because acting differently would mean they have to first admit their system is wrong and horrible, and the people who have so carefully crafted the system to profit so spectacularly off of peoples' suffering over the past several decades pay for enough advertizing, politicians and propaganda that this will never happen

Also worth noting the current state of the NHS in par what we see in tfa, is engineed so as to eventually collapse the NHS entirey and force the country to emply the same greedy system the US has. Hell, the same UK politicians who cheered brexit say this is their ultimate goal for UK healthcare.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

fat_free: ... and you a-holes still want universal healthcare in the USA.


Because this NEVER happens in the US right?? Those nurses,doctors and other medical are SO enthralled
with capitalism and insurance model health care that they would NEVER EVER burnout, quit, strike, or
suicide..

Fark user imageView Full Size

NYC: Just recently...
 
RandyBobandy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

fat_free: ... and you a-holes still want universal healthcare in the USA.


Notsureifserious.jpg

Anyone thinking the current system of health insurance and care in the US is ideal is blisteringly stupid.
 
Bungles
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

fat_free: ... and you a-holes still want universal healthcare in the USA.



The NHS in the early 2000s was one of the most respected medical institutions on Earth - in terms of both satisfaction and medical results.

The current situation is intentional, deliberate underfunding over more than a decade of Conservative rule to "prove" it doesn't work in order to carve it up and sell it off to the private sector.

It's a-holes with the US mindset that have broken it.
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
All nursing forums are filled with even worse accounts of US nurses utterly burned out, leaving the profession, terrible understaffing, etc.

It appears that in a pandemic, and its aftermath, all healthcare systems are going to be stressed and understaffed. The main difference is that at least in universal healthcare countries, the patients won't go bankrupt.
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Bungles: fat_free: ... and you a-holes still want universal healthcare in the USA.


The NHS in the early 2000s was one of the most respected medical institutions on Earth - in terms of both satisfaction and medical results.

The current situation is intentional, deliberate underfunding over more than a decade of Conservative rule to "prove" it doesn't work in order to carve it up and sell it off to the private sector.

It's a-holes with the US mindset that have broken it.


Okay, but I'll just point that that's the problem. That's why I question whether true universal healthcare can ever work in the US, when 50% of the nation simply will never buy into the concept, and will always sabotage it.

I want universal healthcare. I don't want its funding at the mercy of Republican politicians. Not sure there's any viable solution to that paradox.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

mikefinch: Have they tried hiring fewer nurses? Or paying them less? Or they could increase the workload at the same time they slash supports for employees?

Just suggestions.


That's the American way!
 
Bungles
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: Bungles: fat_free: ... and you a-holes still want universal healthcare in the USA.


The NHS in the early 2000s was one of the most respected medical institutions on Earth - in terms of both satisfaction and medical results.

The current situation is intentional, deliberate underfunding over more than a decade of Conservative rule to "prove" it doesn't work in order to carve it up and sell it off to the private sector.

It's a-holes with the US mindset that have broken it.

Okay, but I'll just point that that's the problem. That's why I question whether true universal healthcare can ever work in the US, when 50% of the nation simply will never buy into the concept, and will always sabotage it.

I want universal healthcare. I don't want its funding at the mercy of Republican politicians. Not sure there's any viable solution to that paradox.



There are many versions of healthcare that are orders of magnitude better than the US system without going full-NHS - the German insurance system, for example.

I'd go as far to say *any* of the various Western systems are better than the US system, which is obscene profiteering and intentionally cruel to the poor. And don't even start with the way US system ties healthcare to employers, which is insane.
 
DaAlien
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: fat_free: ... and you a-holes still want universal healthcare in the USA.

Yeah, because those of us who work in the healthcare industry in America don't have to cope with mental trauma, high stress, anxiety, PTSD, burnout, or even suicidal thoughts.

We just fark around all day and make fun of the poor sons of biatches who are going to go bankrupt trying to pay their medical bills. We're just a bunch of Lucky Duckies.


Daughter is a surgical resident. She has to choose between getting all her work done and staying below the mandated 80 hr/week cap.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
For all those who say the US healthcare services are much better than universal healthcare, I could offer you a walk through the closest to you hospital to see all the lovely "service" people are getting.

Back in September I had a nice 12mm kidney stone.  Pre-pandemic and even during the beginning of the pandemic, I would have stayed in the ER until they could get me into an OR to have a stent installed and then scheduled the procedure in a couple of weeks after the antibiotics did their job.  In September, I was admitted to the hospital because they couldn't get me in until 3 days later and they don't send the IV drugs home with people for obvious reasons.  Those days that I was admitted I wasn't in a room in the upper floors of the hospital, I was in the ER.  In the hallway.  Why?  Because they were so short staffed that even though there were empty rooms, they didn't have the staff to cover them.  The hospital has specific regulations for patient/staff ratios that they have to follow.  The ER doesn't.  And it wasn't just that hospital, it was all hospitals in a 75 mile radius from my location.

So I got to hear all the goings on that were happening as each hospital tried to balance its own needs and not overload other ERs.  They were basically rotating which hospital refused patients for how long so they could possibly catch a break and clear some of their backlog.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

jtown: fat_free: ... and you a-holes still want universal healthcare in the USA.

Yeah, because being a nurse in the US is wonderful.


And the solution to our problems is to have bureaucrats pay for and control the system. Not just in health care but for everything. Housing, food, income, energy, transportation, education, kitchen appliances.
 
DaAlien
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: For all those who say the US healthcare services are much better than universal healthcare, I could offer you a walk through the closest to you hospital to see all the lovely "service" people are getting.

Back in September I had a nice 12mm kidney stone.  Pre-pandemic and even during the beginning of the pandemic, I would have stayed in the ER until they could get me into an OR to have a stent installed and then scheduled the procedure in a couple of weeks after the antibiotics did their job.  In September, I was admitted to the hospital because they couldn't get me in until 3 days later and they don't send the IV drugs home with people for obvious reasons.  Those days that I was admitted I wasn't in a room in the upper floors of the hospital, I was in the ER.  In the hallway.  Why?  Because they were so short staffed that even though there were empty rooms, they didn't have the staff to cover them.  The hospital has specific regulations for patient/staff ratios that they have to follow.  The ER doesn't.  And it wasn't just that hospital, it was all hospitals in a 75 mile radius from my location.

So I got to hear all the goings on that were happening as each hospital tried to balance its own needs and not overload other ERs.  They were basically rotating which hospital refused patients for how long so they could possibly catch a break and clear some of their backlog.


Oh, come on! You wouldn't want some of Andrew Witty's (CEO of United Health Care) $18 million/year compensation package to go to actual health care, would you? That would be such a burden.
 
trialpha
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

fat_free: ... and you a-holes still want universal healthcare in the USA.


I see you've never talked to a healthcare worker in the US.
 
DaAlien
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

jjorsett: jtown: fat_free: ... and you a-holes still want universal healthcare in the USA.

Yeah, because being a nurse in the US is wonderful.

And the solution to our problems is to have bureaucrats pay for and control the system. Not just in health care but for everything. Housing, food, income, energy, transportation, education, kitchen appliances.


And our current health care system isn't controlled by bureaucrats? Each layer of which has to take a cut? And whose job in many cases is to deny coverage or limit what doctors can do?

I work for a major multinational corporation. Health care is so complex, our HR department doesn't even do it themselves, they farm it out to a 3rd party. IOW there are entire companies whose entire reason for existence is to shuffle health care paperwork. Is that efficient use of our health care dollars?
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

fat_free: ... and you a-holes still want universal healthcare in the USA.


Nurses in the USA feel the exact same way. It's a feature of the job. It has nothing to do with the payer.
 
RandyBobandy
‘’ less than a minute ago  

jjorsett: jtown: fat_free: ... and you a-holes still want universal healthcare in the USA.

Yeah, because being a nurse in the US is wonderful.

And the solution to our problems is to have bureaucrats pay for and control the system. Not just in health care but for everything. Housing, food, income, energy, transportation, education, kitchen appliances.


Hey man we understand. Thinking is HARD.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.