Bombay Beach, in all its glory
33
•       •       •

33 Comments
urger [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
f150 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Just think of how many broken appliances and vehicles you could fit in that yard.
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

urger: [Fark user image 425x425]


Highest net worth, but only the 15th largest stash of meth.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I need a tetanus shot from looking at the pictures.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well, found my retirement plan!
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It is an
Investment property
Clear that lot. And ready it for a large RV home.
Leave it barren with hookups.

Lease it for top dollar to "artsy fartsy" trust busters who want to "get away from it all"
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

vudukungfu: It is an
Investment property
Clear that lot. And ready it for a large RV home.
Leave it barren with hookups.

Lease it for top dollar to "artsy fartsy" trust busters who want to "get away from it all"


Difficulty, "Bombay Beach" is not at the Pacific Ocean, or one of the various ocean-connected bays, or even at the Colorado River.  This is at the Salton Sea, an inland lake produced through an industrial accident a century ago when the entire contents of the Colorado River were accidentally diverted into the Salton Basin in inland Southern California.  By the time the river's course was restored it had covered almost 400 square miles, and has since shrunk to around 340 square miles.

Subject to significant farming runoff and sitting on the remnants of an older lake that itself had been part of the Gulf of California before sedimentary deposit from the Colorado isolated it, so the basin is incredibly salty.  The salt content of the Salton Sea is so high that very little lives in the lake, and various conditions cause incredibly horrific smells in the area, particularly during fish die-offs.

During the fifties the Salton Sea enjoyed something of a renaissance, being touted as a vacation destination.  The saline content wasn't as high as it is now, and the smells weren't as severe.  Lots of development for resorts/hotels and even some residential communities happened, only to fall into decline as conditions worsened.  Its full-time residents are either poor rural folks that try to make a living in the area, or eccentric counterculture squatters living illegally on properties they don't have permission to be on, but the formal owners have long since abandoned.

It's something that shouldn't exist to begin with, is getting worse, and the
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

TWX: vudukungfu: It is an
Investment property
Clear that lot. And ready it for a large RV home.
Leave it barren with hookups.

Lease it for top dollar to "artsy fartsy" trust busters who want to "get away from it all"

Ya gonna leave us hanging like that?
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Yes, you don't need
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

TIL that TWX was a writer on The Sopranos
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been thinking of investing in methamphetamine production
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh.
So like Phoenix
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RolandTGunner: [Fark user image 657x320]


I absolutely loved that show.
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
*its

<bobtheangryflower.jpg>
 
Muso
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Oh.
So like Phoenix


Worse, yes it's possible.
Dead fish and flies everywhere.

drivenfordrives.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Oh.
So like Phoenix


By comparison, the Salton Sea makes Tempe Town Lake look like a pristine, luxurious oasis.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: [Fark user image 657x320]


I never understood how he had a telephone line, living in a trailer illegally-ish parked across several spots in a public parking lot.  Which kind of throws-off the opening titles schtick of a message being left on his answering machine.
 
khatores
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

That sounds like a great place to hang after busting out of a psychiatric hospital with a cyborg from the future and an estranged kid.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Slab City, huh?

Hard pass.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Miracle in the Desert: The Rise and Fall of the Salton Sea Trailer - 2020
Youtube QiPhUcUAuqg
 
dantanner
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
ITS, for Christ's sake. "It's" means it is. How goddam stupid are you?
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

dantanner: ITS, for Christ's sake. "It's" means it is. How goddam stupid are you?


Calm down, francis, it's going to be OK
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Everything right is wrong again ...
 
Denjiro
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

urger: [Fark user image 425x425]


It's always weird seeing default Trevor. Whenever I played, I gave him a mullet and the horseshoe moustache.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Apparently the Salton Sea has got some lithium content which could bring some industry back to the area. Still a gawdawful place to live though.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: vudukungfu: Oh.
So like Phoenix

By comparison, the Salton Sea makes Tempe Town Lake look like a pristine, luxurious oasis.


I admittedly wasn't happy at the time when they broke-ground on the Town Lake project, as some of the cool places I used to hang out were fenced-off and then redeveloped, but from a city management point of view I understand why they did it.  They were able to take a roughly four square mile area that had been basically a useless wasteland and turn it into something that was useful.  The south bank along the river is almost completely developed now, and efforts are well underway on the north bank as well, taking what had been mostly run-down industrial properties or lots abandoned to illegal garbage dumping and turning them into parkland, event space, commercial offices, and apartments or townhomes.  Tempe is only around 40 square miles and is landlocked, it makes sense they'd want to squeeze every last bit of development out of the land.  Even the land under the 202 freeway is seeing some use as covered boat storage.

My wife and I did a side-trip to the Salton Sea on a roadtrip a few years ago, and frankly there wasn't really anything redeeming about the place outside of being a geologic and environmental curiosity.  It smelled awful, there were dead fish everywhere, the climate seemed almost as hot as in Phoenix but without the dry air to dampen the oppressiveness, and just about everything intentionally put there was in a state of decay.  The salinity of the lake is so high that one wouldn't want to launch any boat one cares about into it, and with the smell one wouldn't want to swim.  If you don't work in agriculture or resource extraction then there's really no reason to go, and even then, there have to be better places to live and work.  I guess if you want to study the mudpots and the the geological effects of a major volume of lakewater sitting on top of a fault line or the long-term ramifications of shifting river deltas there could be some interest, but that's really about it.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

khatores: That sounds like a great place to hang after busting out of a psychiatric hospital with a cyborg from the future and an estranged kid.


Was that where the characters laid-low in Terminator 2?  I remember them hiding out but I don't remember the particulars.

I don't think it would make for a good hideout.  There is a community that lives there, dysfunctional as it is, and they would notice outsiders even if only for the new vehicles in the area.

You'd be better off renting a low-end furnished apartment in a place with a ton of resident turnover, or setting up shop inside of a disused heavy-commercial or industrial building.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

dantanner: ITS, for Christ's sake. "It's" means it is. How goddam stupid are you?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fzumrk [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: [Fark user image image 657x320]


I was going to say that this property looks like a great headquarters for my down and out private detective agency.
 
stuffy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Going to have to pay me more than $50k to take it off your hands.
 
cSquids
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

It sits on top of some geothermal hot spots and the state is looking how to extract lithium from the briny mess, but yes not many would choose to live there.
 
