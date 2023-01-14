 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Like the Dread Pirate Roberts before them, the elk in the Great Smoky Mountains are not to be trifled with. And that's all you need to know   (advnture.com) divider line
wingnut396
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Was in Rocky Mountain Nat'l Park many years ago.  Big bull elk was on the near side of a stream and the herd of cows on the other.  The bull was about 100 yards or more from the roads.  Idiots were walking to just 20 or 30 feet of him.  I left disappointed he didn't take offense to the idiots.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Rather than getting too close, the National Park Service advises observing animals from a safe distance using binoculars or a long camera lens.

Pretty much nobody has those. And people don't seem to zoom their cell phone cameras, they just move in or out as needed. I have to remind myself to use the zoom functions on my cell phone camera. I have a long zoom lens for my "real" cameras, and I frequently have them with me, but sometimes it's just faster to use the cell phone.
 
stuffy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Shame they missed out on getting Darwin awards.
 
payattention
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I feel this is one of those times where one needs to let nature take its course.

/so that's how you learn...
 
