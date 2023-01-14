 Skip to content
59
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Subby sounds old.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Man these adult video plots are getting out there...
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
A night in the can isn't gonna hurt.
Probably won't give her more than street cred
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

vudukungfu: A night in the can isn't gonna hurt.
Probably won't give her more than street cred


Yeah, especially a suburban police station jail filled with kids busted for drinking or curfew violations.
 
ElPrimitivo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Have You Ever Spent The Night In Jail
Youtube 9gllrTFM1_o
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hopefully she learned her lesson and next time doesn't get caught.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
25 and on? Sure.
An 18 year old? not quite as sure. That might just be "punish that in the family" territory.
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now she knows to awaya keep bail money in her shoe. This knowledge will serve her well in future arrests.
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're probably an asshole if your 18 year old has to lie to you instead of saying "There is a party, here is the situation". Yes I have kids. Three teens, why do you ask? My oldest can tell me when there's a party. It affords us the opportunity to farking talk about shiat and stuff. They're not going to go off to college and suddenly all of this is going to disappear from life...might as well have some input and build trust while you can.

But maybe it's not the step-dad. Maybe it's the mom and bio-pop.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't ever become a step parent.

Problem solved.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She has to learn sometime that her step dad will never have her back.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I were that guy I'd be like, "Okay, cool. Can you keep her for a few more days? I could use the break."
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's an element of the story missing. Step-dad had been drinking. His family was out of town and the daughter was supposed to be 2 hours away. Put me squarely in team step-dad for being responsible.
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stop trying to retcon this into a life lesson, stepfather got too drunk to drive to a police station and didn't go pick up daughter.

As far as I can tell there isn't really an asshole until he starts making a morality issue instead of simply taking responsibility for enjoying a tipple when he had no other obligations.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was drinking scotch.
He should drive while intoxicated to a police station?
Doesn't seem smart to me.
 
FDR Jones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The dude had been drinking, he didn't really have much of a choice. It probably wasn't possible to get a taxi or car service at that hour. I personally wouldn't be calling friends and neighbors to come pick me up and drive me around.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mangoose: You're probably an asshole if your 18 year old has to lie to you instead of saying "There is a party, here is the situation".


That seems harsh, because my parents couldn't manage that but I know they were doing there best.

But yeah, the best parents (and best adjusted kids) I know get ahead of alcohol, drugs, and sex problems by talking before there's trouble.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's 18, not his kid, and it's 3am.  That all means I'll be there around 7am.
 
Frenchtoast Mafia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dear Penthouse forum...
 
drayno76
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The moment I was old enough to leave the house without supervision, my mother would inform me upon leaving, "Remember, I won't bail you out if you get in trouble." Not a night in jail, I was totally on my own if I farked up to the point I was in a cell.

1) I never got caught at anything severe enough to get toss in jail.
2) I never once doubted my mother's sincerity on the subject matter.

Last time I picked up my daughter from spending a weekend with her Grandmother, about an hour into the trip my daughter started ranting, "You know what Grand-mom said when my cousin, her friends, and I went out to the laser tag party? She told me she wouldn't bail me out of jail if I got in trouble. Can you believe that dad?!?"

I just focused on the road and nodded up until she muttered, "I bet she'd bail you out."  Which I replied with, "You weren't paying attention, my mom would sit on the jury, act as judge, bailiff, and warden after conviction; but she will NOT ever bail me out."

She replied with a quiet, "Oh."  Then, "Would you bail me out?"

I just replied, "Don't give me a reason to have to make that decision and you'll never need to know."
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tough love kills people.
I'm glad I never got tough love, I'd be dead.
That. Said.
My mom said she never vist.
Cold.
🤷‍♂
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
3 a.m. and he'd been drinking? Yea, she can wait a few hours.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a prick.  These kinds of people act surprised when arrested for white collar crimes.  But he'll humiliate the daughter for a misdemeanor, that's a learnin' experience.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good fodder for a paper in Writing 101
 
roofmonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This story smells like every sad "boomer humor" and "kids these days" forward from my deranged Trumpist relatives.
He was slightly drunk. He could have called someone, but didn't. Does he have no friends? No neighbors? No other family in the area? Does "having a few drinks" prevent you from posting bail?
I have kids, I had step-parents, and if a step-parent tried to pull this self-aggrandizing "life lesson" b.s. I would never respect them ever again. Way to alienate your wife's kids, dumbass.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr.Fey: Subby sounds old.

[Fark user image image 196x257]


Don't do the crime if you can't afford the $15 million wrongful death civil judgement penalty.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Tough love kills people.
I'm glad I never got tough love, I'd be dead.
That. Said.
My mom said she never vist.
Cold.
🤷‍♂


Soft cuddly wuddly love kills people too.  Recall the affluenza deaths.

Also when a brother of yours gets coddled his entire pathetic useless life, he never learns to control himself.  Then when a girl won't touch his peepee and friend zones him he drives drunk and obliterates himself.

At the very least tough love doesn't promote affluenza.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

roofmonkey: This story smells like every sad "boomer humor" and "kids these days" forward from my deranged Trumpist relatives.
He was slightly drunk. He could have called someone, but didn't. Does he have no friends? No neighbors? No other family in the area? Does "having a few drinks" prevent you from posting bail?
I have kids, I had step-parents, and if a step-parent tried to pull this self-aggrandizing "life lesson" b.s. I would never respect them ever again. Way to alienate your wife's kids, dumbass.


Yes, I am totally sure those friends or neighbors would have loved getting that call at 3am.
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Whelp; he just blew away his Only Fans movie moment!  Step-Daddy + Step-Daughter sexy times is Big Moolah now-a-days...

Next weekend she will be partying with the football team sans condoms.... She'll show him!

/he'll be a step-grandpa real soon!
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
If it's my kid, they can sit.  For starters, their mother wants to make sure I can't afford a roof over my head.  But even if I could afford to bail them out if, God forbid, one of them did something requiring a trip to jail, they can sit there and think about it.
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: waxbeans: Tough love kills people.
I'm glad I never got tough love, I'd be dead.
That. Said.
My mom said she never vist.
Cold.
🤷‍♂

Soft cuddly wuddly love kills people too.  Recall the affluenza deaths.

Also when a brother of yours gets coddled his entire pathetic useless life, he never learns to control himself.  Then when a girl won't touch his peepee and friend zones him he drives drunk and obliterates himself.

At the very least tough love doesn't promote affluenza.


Boy named Souix was not just a good song!!!
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
My boys knew that would be the answer looonngg before they became active in the party scene.

/ Never had a problem
 
Snort
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Regurgitated Reddit threads are my favorite!
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I spent a night in jail after getting bailed out at like 10 pm. Because they don't process the bail till the morning in some small ass towns. If you don't pay you'd be in till Monday on a Friday. So fark that. farkin shiatty experience for something that the DA dropped the charge.
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: waxbeans: Tough love kills people.
I'm glad I never got tough love, I'd be dead.
That. Said.
My mom said she never vist.
Cold.
🤷‍♂

Soft cuddly wuddly love kills people too.  Recall the affluenza deaths.

Also when a brother of yours gets coddled his entire pathetic useless life, he never learns to control himself.  Then when a girl won't touch his peepee and friend zones him he drives drunk and obliterates himself.

At the very least tough love doesn't promote affluenza.


Yeah....you sound healthy enough to take life advice from.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


She spent a night in jail. One. Valuable life lesson. Parents can't always shield you from the consequences of your actions nor should they. At some point you need to accept responsibility for your screw ups.

On the other hand maybe he could have spoken to her over the phone and let her know he would be coming to get her in the morning.

Where was bio dad? Mom? I guess it wasn't important enough to drop what they were doing and come get her either.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: She has to learn sometime that her step dad will never have her back.


Fark is not your personal therapy session.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Sharing his story on Reddit's r/AmITheA-hole

stoppedreadingthere.bmp
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I have zero sympathy.
 
roofmonkey
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: roofmonkey: This story smells like every sad "boomer humor" and "kids these days" forward from my deranged Trumpist relatives.
He was slightly drunk. He could have called someone, but didn't. Does he have no friends? No neighbors? No other family in the area? Does "having a few drinks" prevent you from posting bail?
I have kids, I had step-parents, and if a step-parent tried to pull this self-aggrandizing "life lesson" b.s. I would never respect them ever again. Way to alienate your wife's kids, dumbass.

Yes, I am totally sure those friends or neighbors would have loved getting that call at 3am.


Perhaps your definition of friends and neighbors differs from mine, but in my experience a friend is someone who might actually help you out when you ask. Sure, you it might inconvenience them and you might owe them a favor.
But the "step-dad" used his alcohol habits as an excuse for not helping his wife's kid or asking for help. That's not on her, that's on him. He's could admit that he screwed up, she screwed up, and let it be. But no, he's trying to turn this into a moral argument and "blame the kids" situation. That's farking sad.
 
drayno76
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

roofmonkey: Does "having a few drinks" prevent you from posting bail?


I'm going to assume you're being serious here and never posted bail for someone? Probably the most interrogated I've ever felt was when I posted bail for the husband of one of my wife's friends. If my wife hadn't personally asked me to, I would have not have gotten his drunken driving ass out of jail, but her friend was sobbing uncontrollably and had no means to do anything but keep sobbing and keep my wife awake. 

From the moment I walked in the jail they were looking me over for any possible thing to arrest me for, every word was a probing question, it was far more than 'are you bringing anything in to a prisoner' suspicion.  They were predators looking for another suspect to bag for the night. 

Before I left the house I called my lawyer and asked him for any tips, he said to absolutely do not pay in cash but to use a card because they'd run the cash for drug residue testing. 

Yes, If I had been within 50 feet of booze that night or had a molecule of pot smoke on my clothes, I'd have found someone who'd just come out of an steel brush exfoliation to go to the jail and pick him up.  Show up altered in anyway, they've got room for you and are more than glad to provide it.

A drunk arrested for picking up a drunk from jail is a story so boring it doesn't even get green lit anymore, unless they happen run into the jail naked, playing flaming guitar and eating the face off a homeless person while trying to post bail.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Mangoose: AmbassadorBooze: waxbeans: Tough love kills people.
I'm glad I never got tough love, I'd be dead.
That. Said.
My mom said she never vist.
Cold.
🤷‍♂

Soft cuddly wuddly love kills people too.  Recall the affluenza deaths.

Also when a brother of yours gets coddled his entire pathetic useless life, he never learns to control himself.  Then when a girl won't touch his peepee and friend zones him he drives drunk and obliterates himself.

At the very least tough love doesn't promote affluenza.

Yeah....you sound healthy enough to take life advice from.


Healthy enough to be alive.  My brother ain't.  He was the one that got the cuddly wuddly love.  I got hit when I didn't get As.  I have never killed anybody or killed myself.

In my n=2 study, tough love has a better outcome.

Ideally all childxn should be raised in government centers and given the same amount of resources.  So that everybody is on the same level playing field.  Eliminate the parents from the equation.
 
Winston Smith '84
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I don't blame the guy.  Even if he didn't want to teach her a lesson, can you imagine how wrong this would have gone.

I'm here to bail out "name of stepdaughter"
Have  you been drinking?
Yes, had some Scotch with dinner.
Is she your daughter?
No, she's my stepdaughter.
Where is her mother?
Two hours away with her family.
Where is her father?
Two hours away at his home.
So, you've been drinking, aren't her actual father, parents are not nearby, and you want us to release her to your custody?  Son, step in the back - we need to have a further discussion.  By the way, you got enough money for your own bail?
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Mangoose: AmbassadorBooze: waxbeans: Tough love kills people.
I'm glad I never got tough love, I'd be dead.
That. Said.
My mom said she never vist.
Cold.
🤷‍♂

Soft cuddly wuddly love kills people too.  Recall the affluenza deaths.

Also when a brother of yours gets coddled his entire pathetic useless life, he never learns to control himself.  Then when a girl won't touch his peepee and friend zones him he drives drunk and obliterates himself.

At the very least tough love doesn't promote affluenza.

Yeah....you sound healthy enough to take life advice from.

Healthy enough to be alive.  My brother ain't.  He was the one that got the cuddly wuddly love.  I got hit when I didn't get As.  I have never killed anybody or killed myself.

In my n=2 study, tough love has a better outcome.

Ideally all childxn should be raised in government centers and given the same amount of resources.  So that everybody is on the same level playing field.  Eliminate the parents from the equation.


Yeah...you sound healthy enough to take life advice from.
 
jmr61
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

no1curr: Hopefully she learned her lesson and next time doesn't get caught.


Right and right.
 
roofmonkey
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

drayno76: roofmonkey: Does "having a few drinks" prevent you from posting bail?

I'm going to assume you're being serious here and never posted bail for someone? Probably the most interrogated I've ever felt was when I posted bail for the husband of one of my wife's friends. If my wife hadn't personally asked me to, I would have not have gotten his drunken driving ass out of jail, but her friend was sobbing uncontrollably and had no means to do anything but keep sobbing and keep my wife awake. 

From the moment I walked in the jail they were looking me over for any possible thing to arrest me for, every word was a probing question, it was far more than 'are you bringing anything in to a prisoner' suspicion.  They were predators looking for another suspect to bag for the night. 

Before I left the house I called my lawyer and asked him for any tips, he said to absolutely do not pay in cash but to use a card because they'd run the cash for drug residue testing. 

Yes, If I had been within 50 feet of booze that night or had a molecule of pot smoke on my clothes, I'd have found someone who'd just come out of an steel brush exfoliation to go to the jail and pick him up.  Show up altered in anyway, they've got room for you and are more than glad to provide it.

A drunk arrested for picking up a drunk from jail is a story so boring it doesn't even get green lit anymore, unless they happen run into the jail naked, playing flaming guitar and eating the face off a homeless person while trying to post bail.


Yikes, that sounds horrifying and yeah you are correct that I've not yet had to post bail for someone. So why was it on you to help and didn't your wife help, since it was her friend's husband? My point was that you can still post bail and have someone drive you there who isn't drunk/stoned/outstanding warrant/whatever. Also the cops in your area sound extra... zealous.
 
jmr61
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

roofmonkey: This story smells like every sad "boomer humor" and "kids these days" forward from my deranged Trumpist relatives.
He was slightly drunk. He could have called someone, but didn't. Does he have no friends? No neighbors? No other family in the area? Does "having a few drinks" prevent you from posting bail?
I have kids, I had step-parents, and if a step-parent tried to pull this self-aggrandizing "life lesson" b.s. I would never respect them ever again. Way to alienate your wife's kids, dumbass.



You're dumber than a bag of hammers.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I once had to bail out a friend while rolling on Molly and Shrooms; hippy-flipping, as we used to call it.

Not recommended.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
She's 18. That's an adult that doesn't require any release to parents.

What did she do that police:
1. Didn't just ticket her on the spot, or;
2. Wouldn't release her on recognizance after booking?

Something else is wrong with this story because there doesn't sound like any reason police would be holding her and say her dad could come bail her out. They'd just let her go.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

roofmonkey: drayno76: roofmonkey: Does "having a few drinks" prevent you from posting bail?

I'm going to assume you're being serious here and never posted bail for someone? Probably the most interrogated I've ever felt was when I posted bail for the husband of one of my wife's friends. If my wife hadn't personally asked me to, I would have not have gotten his drunken driving ass out of jail, but her friend was sobbing uncontrollably and had no means to do anything but keep sobbing and keep my wife awake. 

From the moment I walked in the jail they were looking me over for any possible thing to arrest me for, every word was a probing question, it was far more than 'are you bringing anything in to a prisoner' suspicion.  They were predators looking for another suspect to bag for the night. 

Before I left the house I called my lawyer and asked him for any tips, he said to absolutely do not pay in cash but to use a card because they'd run the cash for drug residue testing. 

Yes, If I had been within 50 feet of booze that night or had a molecule of pot smoke on my clothes, I'd have found someone who'd just come out of an steel brush exfoliation to go to the jail and pick him up.  Show up altered in anyway, they've got room for you and are more than glad to provide it.

A drunk arrested for picking up a drunk from jail is a story so boring it doesn't even get green lit anymore, unless they happen run into the jail naked, playing flaming guitar and eating the face off a homeless person while trying to post bail.

Yikes, that sounds horrifying and yeah you are correct that I've not yet had to post bail for someone. So why was it on you to help and didn't your wife help, since it was her friend's husband? My point was that you can still post bail and have someone drive you there who isn't drunk/stoned/outstanding warrant/whatever. Also the cops in your area sound extra... zealous.


Right. Here you just go see the bail bondsman sign your life over and bam. You wait 6 hours and family come out from a door.
🤷‍♂
 
