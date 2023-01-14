 Skip to content
(Thrillist)   It's a wicked pisser trying to find a public toilet in New York City
    Restrooms, Public toilet  
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Use the street or walls like the real New Yorkers.
 
ms_lara_croft [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's wicked pissah. Gotta say it correctly. :)
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Everything is a toilet if you have to go badly enough.
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Bars and Starbucks.  (I recommend buying something for good karma.)
 
Farkonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
....like what is so important you gotta be on your ipad and rocking one?
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

You can only do that at night, says the guy who pissed on Mary Tyler Moore's townhouse.

This for Starbucks. They're open all day, they don't track people going in and out - no one cares, especially after that manager got fired for not letting some black guy use the bathroom some years back. Starbucks is NY's public toilet.
 
incendi [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Hotels have always worked out pretty well for me, although more and more are going to keycard access for lobby bathrooms these days and it's a smidge awkward if you get called out...
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

uploads.sitepoint.comView Full Size


Such a random running gag for a character.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
New York is a land o' plenty when it comes to public restrooms compared with some other cities.

i.ibb.coView Full Size
i.ibb.coView Full Size

i.ibb.coView Full Size


/ yeah, yeah, I know L.A. is more spread out
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Who is walking in LA?
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

30 seconds L.A. Story
Youtube ylVWBvgL7tQ
 
ElPrimitivo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Missing persons
Missing Persons - Walking In L.A.
Youtube 80WyBxo0Hto
 
Smock Pot [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Portland has public toilets on every block in the central area. Gotta go? Just go! Right there, on the sidewalk. You don't even have to drop your pants or slow your stroll. Just give that leg a shake and keep on trucking. So smart of city leaders to do this.
 
AlphaG33k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Entire State is one giant public toilet. There are even mobile public toilets. It's the main source of the aroma of New York.

Public Toilets:

-Elevators
-Trains
-Busses
-Subways
-Sidewalks
-Walls
-Other people
 
ScrimBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

And Boston isn't even on the list.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Many people overlook hotel lobby bathrooms.
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: There's nothing worse than being on vacation and experiencing the sudden urge to go to the bathroom.

The chances are rather high that this douchebag misuses "literally" every single time it has been employed.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

And no one in Boston, or new england for that matter, really ever actually says "wicked pissah".  Going back to the 80s I have not heard it once. You do hear "wicked <adjective>" plenty though.
 
copdeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was thinking of going to China, after Korea, someday....Now I'll give it a second thought
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the thread where people who last travelled in 979 call NYC a "piss stained shiathole".


You're right.  Keep away. Far away away.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
i.ibb.coView Full Size
 
ScrimBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Actually I use it all the time.  Especially at work where I interact with colleagues outside of New England.  Maybe I sound like a goobah but whatevah.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Lady Gaga - New York, New York (Live From Sinatra 100)
Youtube hpiw3cDWmvc

How many kgs of homo sapiens per square km in those places?

Because Antartica has a really low density of public squat n shiats, But Antartica probably has fewer turds on the sidewalks than  any of those cities and it for sure smells much less like hob0o piss
 
DarksideHalo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Isn't it "whickad pissah".
(I have no idea, I'm faking the accent based on TV and movies.)
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

There is no Karma. Just people that see you do good or do bad and decide to punish or reward you. And it could go either way. No good deed goes unpunished.
 
alex10294
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I think we should compare the number that exist to "average time a public toilet exists before being destroyed by scumbags, becoming the tomb of an overdose victim, or turned into someone's house" for each city listed.
 
ScrimBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Oh. And rightfully so.  Last time I came out of Kenmore T station someone had dropped a dook on the landing of the Stairwell to the street.

Come on Boston.  Be better. Put some GD public toilets out.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

How is having to use the bathroom random? In my usual travels I know where my preferred stops are.
 
Turbo Cojones [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Just find an Epissable Church.
 
jtown
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Me:  Why does the 57th street subway station smell like rabbit poop?
Friend:  Brother, that ain't rabbit.
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

My wife and I were stumbling drunk in Waikiki one night, and stopped into some random hotel to take a leak.  The lobby bathrooms had bidets.  It blew my hammered mind.

Then, we were trying to get back to the beach, but didn't realize that the beach had completely eroded away from that section and there wasn't actual beach access through the hotel, so we kept wandering accidentally crashing parties and a wedding, and finally just exited back to the street.

Thing is... this works if you're a fairly fit, 6' blonde-hair white guy in his 40's in a button down shirt, khaki shorts and boat shoes, stumbling arm in arm with a blonde in a sundress.  No hotelier would dare challenge us for fear of who we might be.  

(I think from going back and looking at google maps that we were in the Halekulani, having wandered away from Dukes)
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"Ranking the lowest on the list, New York only has an average of 0.28 public toilets every kilometer"

Fark user imageView Full Size

The author of TFA seems to be an utter imbecile.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

"NyC iS a PiSs StAiNeD shiathOlE!"
 
thisisyourbrainonFark [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I've only been in Manhattan 7 times. I've pissed in the streets of Manhattan 10 times. And there was drinking. And cocaine. And ecstasy. And robbery. And cops. And the rest is a story for another time.

Interstate 80, take me home. To where I belong... Pennsylvania. West of the nightmare, highway 80, take me home.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If people didn't destroy public bathrooms on a regular basis, there'd be more of them available.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Cities with real alleys FTW.
/NYC only have about 4 alleys
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

New York Is Filled With Alleys That Don't Exist - Cheddar Explains
Youtube 0ERqtbcpX5g
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Grand Central Terminal has plenty of clean toilets.
The public toilet in Bryant Park has won awards.
Chelsea Market  has restrooms.
Otherwise, pop into a coffee shop.
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Writer had never been to Hong Kong where there are no public toilets in their metro system and it's not fun.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

So, homebody vampire Farkers?
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

It was a recurring gag that he knew the absolute best bathroom for any part of the entire city, plus the whole thing with the handicap bathroom. Even the other characters commented on the absurd degree of his bathroom knowledge.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Wow.

This has probably ruined new York alley scenes for me for the rest of my life.

I say that^ because leaned dancing people in movies have to fake it because they film it without the music their supposed to dancing to. Know that has ruined those scenes in movies going forward.

Wait. Do people in movies even enjoy movies?

Because fark me. I completely ignore people dancing in movies know.

🤷‍♂
Yes I'm nuts 🤪
 
chitownmike
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

pjbreeze: Writer had never been to Hong Kong where there are no public toilets in their metro system and it's not fun.


CTA doesn't have bathrooms, it's not an issue
 
chitownmike
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Yes I am aware of what you are referring to
 
stuffy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Not a problem if you're a guy.
 
