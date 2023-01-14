 Skip to content
(Fox 29 Philadelphia)   More time off requested after 11 New Jersey police officers get treated for fentanyl exposure during search
    49-year-old Ali Cole  
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The people actually possessing the drugs were sent directly to lockup.  They must just have a really high tolerance, I guess.  Because otherwise those cops would look pretty silly.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wait, it gets even better.  They investigated for two months first, then when they knew fentanyl was being processed, they went in and exposed themselves to it.  I wonder how the union feels about this.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I threepeat.
Theatre of the absurd is taking over in cop town.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

I threepeat.
Theatre of the absurd is taking over in cop town.
[Fark user image image 650x363]


It never left
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

The people actually possessing the drugs were sent directly to lockup.  They must just have a really high tolerance, I guess.  Because otherwise those cops would look pretty silly.


It also mysteriously disappeared as soon as the cops left as the HAZMAT team didn't find anything to be concerned about.

I guess when you put on the badge you become instantly vulnerable to fentanyl
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

It also mysteriously disappeared as soon as the cops left as the HAZMAT team didn't find anything to be concerned about.

I guess when you put on the badge you become instantly vulnerable to fentanyl

It also mysteriously disappeared as soon as the cops left as the HAZMAT team didn't find anything to be concerned about.

I guess when you put on the badge you become instantly vulnerable to fentanyl


Must be the thin blue line of tolerance
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it's clearly devolved into mass psychogenic illness amongst cops
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
LadySusan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Treated means some irritated, overworked clinicians took vitals while they took up valuable space in an emergency room. An ER where dangerous stuff actually happens.

Cops, the soccer players of first responders.

/Uvalde not included.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FENTANYL DOES NOT WORK LIKE THAT.

If it did....it would be the greatest pain drug ever invented.
 
I'm an excellent driver [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you've just read the news article, you need to seek immediate medical attention, it's that dangerous (according to our heroic crimefighters...)
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

It also mysteriously disappeared as soon as the cops left as the HAZMAT team didn't find anything to be concerned about.

I guess when you put on the badge you become instantly vulnerable to fentanyl

It also mysteriously disappeared as soon as the cops left as the HAZMAT team didn't find anything to be concerned about.

I guess when you put on the badge you become instantly vulnerable to fentanyl


I wonder if the HAZMAT people get tired of being asked to be part of the charade, given that they're the ones that have to go in to situations that are actually hazardous where the donut-eaters would be like "woah, woah, yeah, no we're going to take a hard pass on this one."
 
SN1987a goes boom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Quick question, but does this make them eligible to claim disability in any form? Because if it does, I might have a sneaking suspicion as to why cops always grab the fainting couch when the word fentanyl gets whispered their way.
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Must be the thin blue line of tolerance

It also mysteriously disappeared as soon as the cops left as the HAZMAT team didn't find anything to be concerned about.

I guess when you put on the badge you become instantly vulnerable to fentanyl

Must be the thin blue line of tolerance


A line of some type anyways
 
cheap_thoughts [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can I traumatize you with this 50mcg of fentanyl for the rapid intubation and sedation sequence we're about to partake in?
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

If you've just read the news article, you need to seek immediate medical attention, it's that dangerous (according to our heroic crimefighters...)


Has anyone told you you're already dead?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: FENTANYL DOES NOT WORK LIKE THAT.

If it did....it would be the greatest pain drug ever invented.


Anesthesiologists hate him! Local man disrupts surgery industry with this one weird trick!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
disco ball
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
If it can drop you by just being around it, would seem all of the dealers would be dead by now.
 
olorin604
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Why do these cops keep insisting they use their tounges to search.
 
interstellar_tedium
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
My mother-in-law had fentanyl patches for pain when she was dying, no one suffered from exposure
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Exile On Beale Street: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x637]


So, that actually could work, right? Like if someone actually threw a large handful in your mouth eyes and nose, that could potentially fark you up, no?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Goldbrickers
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

If it can drop you by just being around it, would seem all of the dealers would be dead by now.


Everyone knows drug dealers are among the most careful fastidious individuals in the world though.
 
darinwil
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

If it can drop you by just being around it, would seem all of the dealers would be dead by now.


Nah, see thats what free narcan causes. Now there are armys of super dealers, they stay on the stuff 24x7 and use so much they can just spit in the addicts mouth to resuscitate them, which makes the addicts come back to life very angry right when they need them to attack the cops who have just become unconscious. Its a vicious circle that can only be tamed if the cops shoot random dogs to build their courage.

/What happened to officer friendly?
//He didn't have enough hate so he was replaced
///Okay, sir, this is to figure out what your aptitude's good at ...
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Exile On Beale Street: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x637]

So, that actually could work, right? Like if someone actually threw a large handful in your mouth eyes and nose, that could potentially fark you up, no?


Indeed. Inhalation of anything gets it into your bloodstream.

Maybe if you applied the fentanyl directly to your skin and held it there...it might work.

It's so weird that the dealers have better PPE protocol than the cops. Really weird man.
 
disco ball
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Everyone knows drug dealers are among the most careful fastidious individuals in the world though.

Everyone knows drug dealers are among the most careful fastidious individuals in the world though.


Having had the occasion to actually handle fentanyl (don't ask). I just picked it up with my bare hand and gave it to the police. I'm now dead.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I guess we live in a world now where everyone can just make up their own billsh*t and insist it's real and no one ever questions them ever.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"We booked a deep sea fishing trip in the Keys."
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
F*cking stupid pigs.
 
B0redd
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Have at it piggywiggies get your days off however you like, just dont put people away for 30 years because of 1mg of narc for a day off.
 
craigmoz
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

My mother-in-law had fentanyl patches for pain when she was dying, no one suffered from exposure


A friend also had to use them when she was dying of cancer. We had to put the patches on before the previous one expired as it took some time for it to work.

I fail to see how these officers are having the reactions they claim to have.  Is this in some special form?

If they are lying to get attention they are doing themselves a major disservice as people will be even less likely to trust them.
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Has anyone other than a cop ever been treated for fentanyl "exposure?"
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
i call bullshiat
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

My mother-in-law had fentanyl patches for pain when she was dying, no one suffered from exposure


I saw on the internet some guy's mother-in-law died from touching a fentanyl patch!!!
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Having had the occasion to actually handle fentanyl (don't ask). I just picked it up with my bare hand and gave it to the police. I'm now dead.

Everyone knows drug dealers are among the most careful fastidious individuals in the world though.

Having had the occasion to actually handle fentanyl (don't ask). I just picked it up with my bare hand and gave it to the police. I'm now dead.


Can I have the rest of your stuff? I have latex AND nitrile gloves.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

I fail to see how these officers are having the reactions they claim to have. Is this in some special form?


They're (almost certainly) not.  That's the point.  Sure, maybe there are a few cops out there nationwide that have some previously unknown to them super sensitivity to opioids.  For the rest, they're probably either faking it to get time off, or alternatively they're having a real-to-them panic attack or psychosomatic issue that resolves when they go to the ER and the doctors give them generic "Looks like you're fine.  Who knows.  Take it easy for <period of time> just to be safe."
 
WTFDYW [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Cops are fu*king pussies.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


So the right wing bootlicker message is, If it wasn't for 'Biden's open borders' all the fentanyl wouldn't be poisoning or police officers.
Now they're being HARMED AND POISONED JUST TRYING TO DO THEIR JOBS. THANKS ALOT BIDEN
 
killershark
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

I saw on the internet some guy's mother-in-law died from touching a fentanyl patch!!!

I saw on the internet some guy's mother-in-law died from touching a fentanyl patch!!!


Wait until you hear about all the dangers from dihydrogen monoxide. Everyone who touches it dies. Educate yourself, sheeple!
 
killershark
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Godscrack: [Fark user image image 800x448]

So the right wing bootlicker message is, If it wasn't for 'Biden's open borders' all the fentanyl wouldn't be poisoning or police officers.
Now they're being HARMED AND POISONED JUST TRYING TO DO THEIR JOBS. THANKS ALOT BIDEN


This is actually something that was said by my Fox News watching mom.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Wait until you hear about all the dangers from dihydrogen monoxide. Everyone who touches it dies. Educate yourself, sheeple!

I saw on the internet some guy's mother-in-law died from touching a fentanyl patch!!!

Wait until you hear about all the dangers from dihydrogen monoxide. Everyone who touches it dies. Educate yourself, sheeple!



The TRUTH is out there. Study it out.
        https://www.dhmo.org/
 
