(Al Jazeera)   Day 325 of WW3: Air raid sirens sounded in Kyiv as Russian missiles hit the Ukrainian capital. Kyiv's military administration says critical infrastructure has been hit, but did not elaborate. It's your Saturday Ukraine war discussion   (aljazeera.com) divider line
16
    More: News, Al Jazeera, Russia-Ukraine live, Ukraine, Russian missiles, Russia-Ukraine war News, critical infrastructure, Kyiv residents, Al Jazeera Media Network  
•       •       •

Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hmm. No missile booms. Did Ukraine miss all of them, or just not reported yet?

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnryan51: [Fark user image image 425x339]


We must be ever vigilant agains the godless garden snail threat

Thanks for burying the lead
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnryan51: [Fark user image 425x339]


If only traveling for 8 hours a day, the snail could have gone 124.8km in 325 days.
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I hope the Ukraine destroys Russia. I posted that to show how well they're doing. I shouldn't joke around.
 
Albus Grundledore
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
the putin, the
 
Albus Grundledore
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Per the BBC (piecemeal quotes, as the article is being updated "live"):

UK to send Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has confirmed the UK will provide Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine during a call with President Volodymyr Zelensky, No 10 says. [But when?]

The British Army's Challenger 2 is more than 20 years old, but it will still be the most modern tank the Ukrainians will field in battle.

The initial commitment is for around a dozen Challenger 2 tanks to be delivered to Ukraine, BBC News understands.

The UK's contribution is certainly not a game-changer. But it does cross a significant psychological line.

Tanks are seen as key for offensive military operations - if used with the support of artillery, airpower and infantry to seize ground. But without that support they can also prove easy targets. [Stop giving tactical advice to the orcs....]

/ Your turn, Germany....
// I know that fasahd usually posts the early updates, so sorry if I'm stepping on any toes!
 
Oneiros
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


If you know any Ukrainians in need or in the war zone, see the top of the (continued) post for links for them.

You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes' (in the "continued" post)). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff', (in the "continued" post)

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment before splitting it in two). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://old.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/


I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below)

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Brits and such should consider donating to UK charities as they can get 25% 'Gift Aid' matching from the UK government.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

A girl raising funds for drones for her brother's unit in Bakhmut: https://twitter.com/daryazorka/status/1607915420757159936

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua (new URL https://savelife.in.ua/en/ but breaks Fark's link checker)

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

The Vest Project (protective gear): https://thevestproject.com

Frontline Care, supplies for troops: https://eng.frontline-care.com

Protection of the Future: https://www.maibutnie.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS: https://armysos.com.ua

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org

Teaching / aiding troops? https://www.themozartgroup.com/


Humanitarian aid:

Generators: https://www.generatorsforukraine.co.uk

Refugee support in Lviv: https://femwork.org/en/support-us/

Medical supplies & humanitarian aid: https://unitedhelpukraine.org

Prosthetics: https://limbsforliberty.com

Training volunteer paramedics: https://www.hospitallers.life/needs-hospitallers

SMART Medical Aid: https://smartmedicalaid.org

Magnolia, searching for missing children: https://magnolia.org.ua/en/content/donate

Ukraine Trust Chain: https://www.ukrainetrustchain.org/donate

Clothing for wounded soldiers: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2pHGe7F2yr

Future for Ukraine: https://ffu.foundation/en

Helping hospitals: https://donorbox.org/lievschreiber and https://www.usukrainianactivists.org

Disasters Emergency Committee (UK): https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Helping amputees: https://www.limbcare.org

Teenager filling backpacks for refugee kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Help Ukrainians with disabilities: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-disabled-ukrainians

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://goodbread.com.ua/en-be

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://uanimals.org/en/yak-dopomohty/https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donate

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Repair Together: https://taplink.cc/repairtogether
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

Refugee assistance:
Halifax: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara: https://amdforhope.com/
New York: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate

If you can read Ukrainian, more are listed at https://m.fark.com/comments/12688596/157897438


(Continued in another post because of link limits)
 
Oneiros
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links (continued)

If you know any Ukrainians in need:

Give them this link: https://mobile.twitter.com/Flash43191300/status/1558794397868859393
(If anyone has a link to that info that's hotlinked, please let me know).

The resistance newspaper for people in occupied areas: https://sprotyv.mod.gov.ua/portfolio/newspaper/

For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.

Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .

To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .

Female warriors needing uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .

Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian

Free Norwegian army cold weather ops manuals (in English): https://www.forsvaret.no/en/organisation/centre-of-excellence-cold-weather-operations/handbook-and-lectures


Other notes & ways to help:

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Volunteer Match ( https://www.volunteermatch.org/search?v=true&k=Ukraine&onloc=false ), Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.orghttps://klopotenko.com/en ;https://www.valyastasteofhome.com/12-authentic-ukrainian-recipes/

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825 or https://www.enginprogram.org

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukrainehttps://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLL7h_otRo2v9j1fPVfVkibCjFbmLlThjx

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (Patron Or sunflower t-shirts for Valentine's Day? But consider shipping time):

Shirts, candy, and such (UK): https://agiftfromukraine.com/shop/
Art made from salvaged war bits: https://auctions.ukraineaidops.org/victory-gallery-online-store/Campaign/Details
Keychains from destroyed aircraft: https://www.dronesforukraine.fund
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Reporting From Ukraine's online store: https://uasupporter.com/collections
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Housewares / accessories (Ukraine): https://guniaproject.com
Shirts and such (Germany): https://www.seedshirt.de/shop/ukraineaidops.org
Clothing (Texas; imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
Games studios in Ukraine: Frogwares; SarniGames ; nightcatstudios ; Best Way ; N-Game Studios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
Px6S.  For those digging through the russian news feeds: https://www.bellingcat.com/resources/2022/11/23/how-to-maintain-mental-hygiene-as-an-open-source-researcher/
 
Albus Grundledore
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Again per the BBC:

Labour call for UK government to set out Ukraine aid plan

The UK's opposition Labour Party have backed the government's decision to provide Ukraine with tanks.

But shadow defence secretary [he knows what evil lurks in the hearts of men....] John Healey criticised the government for the way it has been handling the announcements of support for Ukraine.

He said ministers "must move beyond ad hoc announcements" and set out a plan for providing military, economic and diplomatic support this year and beyond.

"As the first anniversary of Russia's invasion approaches, this will help reassure Ukrainians that Britain will stand with them for as long as it takes and signal to Putin that things will get worse, not better, for Russia." [Try signalling that to the oligarchs and to the average Russian....]
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Albus Grundledore: // I know that fasahd usually posts the early updates, so sorry if I'm stepping on any toes!


My toes are just fine thanks. It was cold enough last night to throw blankets over plants The cat didn't want to go out. She crawled in bed with me for a change. I slept in to the sound of purring. Thanks for providing a little seed material. I'll try to get busy. I'm getting coffee going.
 
Lemmy's Warts
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Lovely stuff!
 
freakdiablo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

fasahd: I'm getting coffee going.


Did we get the kiddy pool out of that tree from last night?  We still have to clean it though, the donkey we duct taped to it kind of panicked and... Had an accident.

Sorry.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

More muscle for Ukraine
i.wpimg.plView Full Size


Though I guess a Challenger 2 would be
hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


In further corrections to official Russian government statements:

* While some cynical observers may mention the supposed slow speed of the Brown Garden Snail as it outpaces the advance of the Russian army in the Special Military Operation in Ukraine, few care to remember that the vicious Cornu aspersumis an armored engine of destruction capable of destroying all plant matter in an average garden or annihilating the fruit on a fruit tree within days. As such, this terrifying predator has been chosen as the spirit animal of the 117th Conscript Battalion, who have equipped themselves with large shells and declared a holy crusade against tomato plants in the Bakhmut region. Never again shall the enemy fear our inexorable progress unless they have salt or something! *touches earpiece* What do you mean, Bakhmut has salt mines? Has anyone told them? Huh. Moving on.

* Reports that the United Kingdom plans to equip Ukraine with Challenger tanks has raised howls of derisive laughter within the halls of the Ministry of Defense, as analysts point to the outdated technology of a vehicle from the 1980s and its operational history which is most famous for exploding 73 seconds into flight over Cape Canaveral, Florida, due to NASA incompetence. The so-called Space Shuttle Tank is of no match for the proud Russian T-72, which can successfully and reliably launch a turret into low earth orbit with just the application of a Javelin anti-tank missile. Our military analysts have now embarked on a program to modernize the Leopard Tank program at the Moscow zoo by outfitting the animals with explosive reactive armor.

* Any rumors that the Russian army is attempting to win the Guinness World Record for the number of war crimes committed within a single campaign are false. Vladimir Putin has decreed that he has enough mentions in the Guinness Book of World Records already.  As all citizens proud of their leader can relate, he is the title-holder for the 'highest free-standing jump while holding a marmot and wearing a tutu,' 'most cockroaches inserted into a rectum at one time,' 'most erotic pole dance on a conference table more than one hundred feet long' records. While he has so far declined to try for it, some Russian oligarchs are reportedly planning to convince him to claim the 'highest fall out of a window onto polonium bullets while being sodomized by a badger' record. We will update this story as it develops.
 
goodluckwiththat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
why do other places have hotty leaders like Volod and Justin, while we mericans get TFG?
also, ron desantis sucks.
 
