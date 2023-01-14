 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Birmingham Mail) Weeners If you've always wanted to buy a fake police car with "penis" written on it, well today's your lucky day   (birminghammail.co.uk) divider line
10
    More: Weeners, Mercedes-Benz, grey-coloured Mercedes, Mercedes-Benz e, Automobile, one-litre diesel vehicle, Diesel engine, Truck, Automatic transmission  
•       •       •

197 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Jan 2023 at 9:35 AM (16 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
zez
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kb7rky [TotalFark] [SwearJar]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Of course...if you do something like this in the States, the cops would be all over you like stink on shit...
 
HFK [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
So it was built to raise money for stab and open wound victims. Why does it have penis on it? Why would this crappy article not give an explanation for the word penis being written on it and who is Old Bill?

Penis.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
media.hollywood.comView Full Size
 
JerkStore
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

HFK: who is Old Bill


the rozzers
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

kb7rky: Of course...if you do something like this in the States, the cops would be all over you like stink on shiat...


Sorta...this guy crops up all over the place:

media.cbs8.comView Full Size


I vaguely remember this topic coming up before, and somewhere an article was presented where the police said basically as long as you're not acting as or presenting yourself behaviorally as law enforcement, then having a lookalike vehicle (meaning one superficially colored like one, but without actual 'Police' language on it) was legal.  I may be misremembering, but I think that was the conclusion.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

HFK: So it was built to raise money for stab and open wound victims. Why does it have penis on it?1 Why would this crappy article not give an explanation for the word penis being written on it and who is Old Bill2?

Penis.


1. Cops are Dicks.

2. https://www.theguardian.com/notesandqueries/query/0,5753,-23636,00.html
 
johndalek
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
a blue siren??? is that like a siren that is not feeling too well, today?

maybe it sounds like the losing trombone on the price is right??

inquiring minds want to know
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.