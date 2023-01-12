 Skip to content
(Fortune)   A decades-long broken economy screwed over millennials, and their decision to delay having kids is fueling America's historically low birth rate. "Idiocracy" is coming true   (fortune.com) divider line
65
Coco LaFemme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My sister and I are both millennials, and neither of have children or want to have children. Kids are expensive. You can't raise them on the cheap. You just can't. No one we know in our group of friends has kids, and they're all mid-to-late 30s and early 40s. In another world, I'd have liked one or two, but when you have just enough money leftover at the end of the month to care of YOU, where are you going to find the extra money to take care of a baby?
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
also, TV made having a family look like a terrifying and terrible waste of time that only generates drama.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm Gen-X, and I still have no one to have a kid with.  And I think it's a bit late to start now.
 
Coco LaFemme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Coco LaFemme: My sister and I are both millennials, and neither of us has children or wants to have children. Kids are expensive. You can't raise them on the cheap. You just can't. No one we know in our group of friends has kids, and they're all mid-to-late 30s and early 40s. In another world, I'd have liked one or two, but when you have just enough money left over at the end of the month to take care of YOU, where are you going to find the extra money to take care of a baby?


Holy crap, the grammar in this post...I promise I'm not drunk. I don't even drink. Fixed because looking at it was making me sad.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe if the boomers didn't steal all the money an ruin everything then we could have nice things?

They left us with debt and nothing else.
 
incendi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Employers love a family man. They'll take *so* much more direct, aggressive abuse than a rootless schmoe who can just leave when you start shiatting in their general direction.
 
Outshined_One [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Children are a luxury item.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So that's it? Millenials feel they are entitled to good things and times?

Ha  ha. fark you, life doesn't work that way.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: So that's it? Millenials feel they are entitled to good things and times?

Ha  ha. fark you, life doesn't work that way.


No, I don't think Gen X and millennials feel they are entitled to a good life.

They just want a chance at having a good life.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

bostonguy: cretinbob: So that's it? Millenials feel they are entitled to good things and times?

Ha  ha. fark you, life doesn't work that way.

No, I don't think Gen X and millennials feel they are entitled to a good life.

They just want a chance at having a good life.


Leave Gen X out of this. First, the American Idea of a "good life" is all farked up and tied to the worship of money. Maybe if Millennials stopped worshiping money, hell if everyone stopped worshiping money, that would  be a good start.
It's a philosophical argument and crying boo hoo about how bad life is is what makes life bad.

Second the generational labels only apply to certain members of certain age groups, so they are bullshiat anyway. Look at how we have Generation Z again, They were before Millennials too.

The internet farked everything. It farked everything. People need to get ready for the collapse of the economy, learn skills and such like how to produce one's own food, instead of crying about how they don't have enough money for other people to do stuff for them.

The United States of America isn't likely to make it to 300 years, and if it does, those will be the final years. Everything changes, everything decays through entropy. Everything. This civilization we have is a very fragile thing. Look at what happened with COVD. This isn't even a bad disease. This is a regular 100 year pandemic, like there are 100 year storms. Yet People, and it is across generations, never bothered to learn about the world around them so they don't know that these things have always happened and will always happen. People didn't understand that the Universe has a will greater than any individual human, greater than all humans who ever lived and ever will live combined.

People don't control shiat. No one "made" the economy what it is. No group said "Hey, let's fark young people over". That is irrational, paranoid thinking. Yet many people believe it to be true, because they are out of touch with reality because they lack education and critical thinking skills. It's easier to repeat talking points one learns from the media.

So first modern people need to even understand what a "good life" even is. If it requires a lot of money and looks like what one sees on TV, that's already not it.

I'm up to my commercial class and I am reticent to write the first assignment because it's a detailed analysis of commercials. I do not have kind things to say about the psychological damage commercials have done to humanity.

But yeah, what is a "good life" to begin with besides you know, not losing a limb, but then people have turned losing a limb into a good life so not even that. Good and bad is all in one's head.


also

preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
cretinbob:

This is a regular 100 year pandemic, like there are 100 year storms

you may wish to rethink this statement.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
DINK life baby - we do whatever the fark we want whenever the fark we want
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The wife and I are Xers. Childless by choice. Why on earth anyone serious want to bring a child into a doomed world where life for them will be worse than for their parents is beyond me.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
At this point, I would not bring a child into the increasingly uninhabitable world we've created. I feel terrible for all those children who have to deal with what's happening, and what's coming for them.

I'm sorry. I wish we could've done better.
 
Fano
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Coco LaFemme: My sister and I are both millennials, and neither of have children or want to have children. Kids are expensive. You can't raise them on the cheap. You just can't. No one we know in our group of friends has kids, and they're all mid-to-late 30s and early 40s. In another world, I'd have liked one or two, but when you have just enough money leftover at the end of the month to care of YOU, where are you going to find the extra money to take care of a baby?


Sure you can raise them on the cheap. Lots of poor people do. Just make sure 3 generations of family live in the same hovel and you have a zillion cousins and aunts and uncles and what not to socialize the costs and efforts of everything.
 
Deathbymeteor
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
As what they now call an Elder Millennial, I'd love to be raising a kid, and with a partner, probably have enough resources to do so successfully.  The problem being finding said partner.

Meanwhile, my idiot sibling has her two kids, and that family sways between treading water and drowning in their debts, not from the kids, but from his and her idiocy.
 
davynelson
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Even 40 years ago I could see that the earth was not going to be a great place to be, and why would anybody have a child in such a situation?  Seemed really selfish just so you can coo over a baby.
 
Unsung_Hero [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It's OK, once wealth concentration gets a little more severe, 99.9% of the population will be so poor they won't care about being a little more poor, and besides, a kid might be able to bring in some extra cash, or take care of you in your old age, right?  When contraceptives are no longer available, and there is no better job waiting for women who get an education and put off child rearing... we'll start producing enough new poors to keep the ultra-rich in their castles.

Until then?  We'll just keep increasing the immigration rate and blaming immigrants for all the problems.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Deathbymeteor: As what they now call an Elder Millennial, I'd love to be raising a kid, and with a partner, probably have enough resources to do so successfully.  The problem being finding said partner.

Meanwhile, my idiot sibling has her two kids, and that family sways between treading water and drowning in their debts, not from the kids, but from his and her idiocy.


The dirty secret is that it's always been that way.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

cretinbob: <cray cray>


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

cretinbob: No group said "Hey, let's fark young people over". That is irrational, paranoid thinking.


Calling bullshiat here: the Fed jacks up interest rates when they think the poors are making too much money, and it say as much.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

davynelson: Even 40 years ago I could see that the earth was not going to be a great place to be, and why would anybody have a child in such a situation?  Seemed really selfish just so you can coo over a baby.


Very few people see having a child as a personal benefit to themselves
 
Fereals
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

cretinbob: So that's it? Millenials feel they are entitled to good things and times?

Ha  ha. fark you, life doesn't work that way.


User name checks out.
 
olorin604
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If given a choice between a puppy and a baby I'm going to choose the dog every time. Approaching 40.
 
nemisonic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Alphax: I'm Gen-X, and I still have no one to have a kid with.  And I think it's a bit late to start now.


Me too. Meh.
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Coco LaFemme: My sister and I are both millennials, and neither of have children or want to have children. Kids are expensive. You can't raise them on the cheap. You just can't. No one we know in our group of friends has kids, and they're all mid-to-late 30s and early 40s. In another world, I'd have liked one or two, but when you have just enough money leftover at the end of the month to care of YOU, where are you going to find the extra money to take care of a baby?


This, and literally exactly the same. Me and myself sister in mid to late 30s, no kids and will never have them, and no friends with kids either. You can thank corporate America and historically low wages, and crisis after crisis where everyone told us to suck it up and not war advocate do toast, or have refrigerators.
 
12349876
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

cretinbob: So that's it? Millenials feel they are entitled to good things and times?

Ha  ha. fark you, life doesn't work that way.


I'd say it's more about having to watch your kids not be able to do things you got to do in your childhood.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

freeze your sperms
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If some 16 year old in some trailer trash part of Hellhole, Alabama can afford to raise a child, so can these softies.

The difference is the millennials want to buy their kids Gucci baby blankets and power wheels and brand new clothes they will grow out of every month instead of hand me downs, used baby furniture, and every kid having their own bedroom.

Like housing, we've moved from the idea that a basic house with three bedrooms and a single bathroom in 800sqff is livable to the idea that we all need 5 bedroom/5 bath McMansions where every kid gets their very own bedroom and en suite.

/Grew up in a 3 bedroom/1 bath home built in 1946 with 4 siblings. Bunk beds and waiting lines for the bathroom was the rule, not the exception.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Outshined_One: Children are a luxury item.


Which is why the stupid have so many of them, they pair well with their Ecko clothing.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Coco LaFemme: Coco LaFemme: My sister and I are both millennials, and neither of us has children or wants to have children. Kids are expensive. You can't raise them on the cheap. You just can't. No one we know in our group of friends has kids, and they're all mid-to-late 30s and early 40s. In another world, I'd have liked one or two, but when you have just enough money left over at the end of the month to take care of YOU, where are you going to find the extra money to take care of a baby?

Holy crap, the grammar in this post...I promise I'm not drunk. I don't even drink. Fixed because looking at it was making me sad.


how is babby formed? How girl get pragnent?
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm a millennial with two kids and a house. We only made it happen because my wife's grandfather was able to help us buy our first house. My coworker and her husband are DINKS with around 200-220k combined income and they can't even get a place (or one that they want) in freaking Cleveland Ohio. They're 29-30 y/o. A generation ago my parents were able to keep a family of 5 afloat on my dads paycheck and mom didn't go back to work until I was 8. Times have definitely changed.
 
Heraclitus
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
But a couple of dozen old billionaires got to pretend they could still get boners so... worth it?
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Jaws_Victim: advocate do toast


Now I'm picturing lawyers in suits farking pieces of Wonderbread.
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Coco LaFemme: My sister and I are both millennials, and neither of have children or want to have children. Kids are expensive. You can't raise them on the cheap. You just can't. No one we know in our group of friends has kids, and they're all mid-to-late 30s and early 40s. In another world, I'd have liked one or two, but when you have just enough money leftover at the end of the month to care of YOU, where are you going to find the extra money to take care of a baby?


This was the same for damn near everyone I know around my age too but all of our friends "tried" to start families.  More than 50% of the marriages have already failed, with children, my own included.  Mostly over money-problems trying to raise kids on not nearly enough money, even though we were all pretty boot-strappy & had multiple income streams.  Some folks survived with a whole lotta help from parents who could help.  Somehow my kids seem really well adjusted Gen Z's.  Sigh.  I dont have any advice...be prepared for bad things to happen if/when you try & start a family.  Count your lucky stars if the kids are at least healthy, that's more than half the battle.

/ solid Gen-X
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

bostonguy: cretinbob: So that's it? Millenials feel they are entitled to good things and times?

Ha  ha. fark you, life doesn't work that way.

No, I don't think Gen X and millennials feel they are entitled to a good life.

They just want a chance at having a good life.


All human beings ARE entitled to A good life.

Not THE GOOD LIFE, but A good life.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I am happy that my younger brother had two kids to continue to family name (kind of an important thing in our family) while my wife and I get to do whatever we please. Though I am the first first-born in 600+ years of the recorded history of the family to not sire any offspring.
 
pdieten
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Yeah everyone's got anecdotes. Neighbors across the street are early thirties with two little boys. Niece and her husband just turned thirty, they've got two little girls. The population at the school next door isn't exactly dropping and I don't see too many ancient parents in the dropoff line bringing them there.

I seem to remember we used to think it was good that people didn't start having kids in their early 20s anymore the way they used to.
 
Taketombo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: The wife and I are Xers. Childless by choice. Why on earth anyone serious want to bring a child into a doomed world where life for them will be worse than for their parents is beyond me.


Late Gen-X/Early Millenianal/Oregon Trail here. I really wanted kids. Really, really wanted. Scouted my husband while attending a top-10 college based - in part - on him having the same desires. I thought things were going to get better (of course, after 9/11 I thought we'd reform our building codes and invest in infrastructure, so ... I may have been naïve.)

I had my first before I was 30. A decade ahead of my peers. He's in high school, and swears he's leaving America for college, never coming back and never having kids. You go kid. It's a smarter plan than mine.

A few years later, I had my second. He's profoundly disabled and after a multi-year fight with lawyers we just got the authorization to institutionalize him. It's sad, but a an infant/toddler for a few years while they're small is do-able (especially with the career and $ a top-10 school provides) but for decades, as they get taller than you? It's not possible.

I wanted kids, I had them, and it turned out horribly. My younger, 100% millennial siblings, have looked at my life and decided to just dodge that whole shiat-show by not having kids, even if they once had some small inclination to do so.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I now understand the abortion restrictions being pushed by conservatives and Christians; they are about to run out of children to molest.
 
Deathbymeteor
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: Deathbymeteor: As what they now call an Elder Millennial, I'd love to be raising a kid, and with a partner, probably have enough resources to do so successfully.  The problem being finding said partner.

Meanwhile, my idiot sibling has her two kids, and that family sways between treading water and drowning in their debts, not from the kids, but from his and her idiocy.

The dirty secret is that it's always been that way.


I mean, both kids were accidents, but their debts are entirely they're own doing.  He couldn't hold a job for a damn, and now he's "disabled" due to a traffic accident (and 390 pounds) and can't sit to do work or stand to do work or lift to do work (but he can farking eat, yell, annoy everyone and sleep all day).  She's not much better, but at least she has a job that she does very well.
 
Tentacle
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
You love money too? We should hang out.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: If some 16 year old in some trailer trash part of Hellhole, Alabama can afford to raise a child, so can these softies.

The difference is the millennials want to buy their kids Gucci baby blankets and power wheels and brand new clothes they will grow out of every month instead of hand me downs, used baby furniture, and every kid having their own bedroom.

Like housing, we've moved from the idea that a basic house with three bedrooms and a single bathroom in 800sqff is livable to the idea that we all need 5 bedroom/5 bath McMansions where every kid gets their very own bedroom and en suite.

/Grew up in a 3 bedroom/1 bath home built in 1946 with 4 siblings. Bunk beds and waiting lines for the bathroom was the rule, not the exception.


had a kid, had to put a lot of things aside.  New clothes? Twice a year international vacation? new motorcycle every 5 years?

not no more.

having kids requires sacrifice, whining 35 year olds who are basically still children aren't interested.  which is fine, we need more space
 
noitsnot
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

BolshyGreatYarblocks: cretinbob: No group said "Hey, let's fark young people over". That is irrational, paranoid thinking.

Calling bullshiat here: the Fed jacks up interest rates when they think the poors are making too much money, and it say as much.


Greed and Shortsightedness, more specifically Capitalism, even more specifically Finance and Banking.
 
caljar
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I know a bunch of guys who consider chasing women to be too much work, when they and their buds can play video games all day.  And watch unlimited porn if they so chose.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

kozlo: My coworker and her husband are DINKS with around 200-220k combined income and they can't even get a place (or one that they want) in freaking Cleveland Ohio.


What the?
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Deathbymeteor: qorkfiend: Deathbymeteor: As what they now call an Elder Millennial, I'd love to be raising a kid, and with a partner, probably have enough resources to do so successfully.  The problem being finding said partner.

Meanwhile, my idiot sibling has her two kids, and that family sways between treading water and drowning in their debts, not from the kids, but from his and her idiocy.

The dirty secret is that it's always been that way.

I mean, both kids were accidents, but their debts are entirely they're own doing.  He couldn't hold a job for a damn, and now he's "disabled" due to a traffic accident (and 390 pounds) and can't sit to do work or stand to do work or lift to do work (but he can farking eat, yell, annoy everyone and sleep all day).  She's not much better, but at least she has a job that she does very well.


Oh, sure - wasn't disputing that. I was just saying that "family with kids and money problems because one or both of the parents" is a tale as old as time.
 
akallen404
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
And this is bad WHY? Labor shortages give workers more leverage in negotiating wages, and fewer potential buyers means lower demand for products and services. Rising or stable wages combined with stable or falling prices... who wouldn't want that?
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

bostonguy: kozlo: My coworker and her husband are DINKS with around 200-220k combined income and they can't even get a place (or one that they want) in freaking Cleveland Ohio.

What the?


The issue for most people in that situation is saving the cash for the down payment.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

bostonguy: kozlo: My coworker and her husband are DINKS with around 200-220k combined income and they can't even get a place (or one that they want) in freaking Cleveland Ohio.

What the?


they want downtown by the ocean with lots of open space and views of the mountains, right?
 
