 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   It's not enough to ban homeless people from sleeping in so-called "public" places. Now they are banning soap at "public" showers   (twitter.com) divider line
21
    More: Asinine, shot  
•       •       •

432 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Jan 2023 at 7:45 AM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A while back my apartment complex had a flood, and several units had to be totally gutted and refurbished (inside walls, appliances, tub, etc.) due to water damage. Many of those units, though now fixed, are still vacant. And for the last several days it's been in the low to mid 50's at night. And, of course, we;ve been having cold, almost continuous rains.

So yesterday the apartment management had OCSD go through all the vacant apartments and arrest the homeless people who were squatting in some of them. Luckily, the Stanton City Council is addressing the homeless problem in the area. Oh, wait, they aren't.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
FLORIDA tag must be sleeping on a park bench
 
eKonk
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Well, it's Florida, so I assume that while soap is banned, bath salts are still allowed?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
What the fark is wrong with people? Maybe murderous raping pillagers had a point?
Seriously.  We won't let people use a restroom if they are not a customer.  Now you want to tell people to not use soap at a public shower? Why ? Because you're a farking scumbag? Jfc.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The homeless should be hunted for sport.   Vote for me in November.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Delousing at the police station still mandatory, I assume.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
darinwil
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
How stupid:
"I know! If we take away the soap they won't want to be homeless here"
"Smith your a genius!"
2 weeks later,
"Smith why don't you come in my office, since taking the soap away now all we have are bad smelling homeless people, taking away their soap didn't even house them?"
"Well have we tried taking away the toilet paper?"
"Smith, once again old boy, genius!"
 
olorin604
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Ban soap at public showers then head off to church so everyone can see how devout you are.
 
Sam's Club Sandwich
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So, instead of dealing with the root causes of homelessness and proposing and implementing rational, smart solutions, the town is essentially putting bans on daily functions of what humans do. They are basically making being homeless illegal, then they can be thrown in jail. Out of sight, out of mind; problem solved.
Certain people are so selfish and cruel. American society doesn't have the political or social will to deal with homelessness, mental illness and it's effects. This problem will only continue to fester unless the root causes are dealt with.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Dead Kennedys - Kill the poor
Youtube sgpa7wEAz7I
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Mitchell and Webb - Kill The Poor
Youtube owI7DOeO_yg
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Let me dial it back. Did someone slip on soap and sue the city for millions? Are people using these 🚿 naked?
No? 👌.  Then someone explain!
Is the idea that we need to force people to buy homes? Is this not about the destitute and a way to attack working poor? Did some rent chaser pay this fark head off?
Jfc.
fark landlords.
 
Kar98
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

waxbeans: We won't let people use a restroom if they are not a customer.


We don't?
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Kar98: waxbeans: We won't let people use a restroom if they are not a customer.

We don't?


Pretty common rule in businesses.  Restrooms are for customers only.  But if you're clean cut and dressed a little nice they won't stop you to ask so you can just go do it.
 
anuran
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

olorin604: Ban soap at public showers then head off to church so everyone can see how devout you are.


You don't have to actually go to Church. Just have a cross and a Bible on display
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Typical conservative Christian doctrine: If you're poor, sick, or homeless it's God's will.

No conservative Christian today actually follows the teachings attributed to the (fictional-but-good) parable character of Jesus Christ. Saul of Tarsus was trying to teach kindness and charity with his stories of Jesus, and it really didn't take selfish, evil people very long to twist those tales to support their own selfish desires. It's actually quite an impressive feat to warp an ethos that is clearly documented to preach generosity, tolerance, peace, and charity into a religion that preaches greed, intolerance, war, and cruelty.

Conservatives use the Bible as a weapon, not as a guidebook nor as a shield from hard times. It's their ticket to abusing other people and legitimizing their boundless selfishness. Wave this book around, say "God's will" and "Christ in my heart" and other catchphrases a thousand times, and any atrocity you commit will be accepted and endorsed by the Republican Party and conservatives the world-over.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Sam's Club Sandwich: So, instead of dealing with the root causes of homelessness and proposing and implementing rational, smart solutions, the town is essentially putting bans on daily functions of what humans do. They are basically making being homeless illegal, then they can be thrown in jail. Out of sight, out of mind; problem solved.
Certain people are so selfish and cruel. American society doesn't have the political or social will to deal with homelessness, mental illness and it's effects. This problem will only continue to fester unless the root causes are dealt with.


Yeah. The problem is that those root causes are conservativism and capitalism.
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It looks like the showers in question are along the beaches.  The water does not drain into a sewer system, but flows directly onto the surrounding sand.  The addition of soap scum, shower gels and/or hair conditioner makes that drainage into a biologically active medium that sits on the surface of the sand.  It's not too hard to understand why the city in question wouldn't want that.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It is so much easier to make the homeless go someplace else than to try to fix the problem, but hey! As long as they're not HERE, amirite?
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.