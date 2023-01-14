 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark)   Endangered species, bread, rappers, and Florida Man are all on the Fark Weird News Quiz, Jan 5-11 Golden Egg Edition   (fark.com) divider line
9
    More: Spiffy, Taco, Jack Russell Terrier, Login, Fark Weird News Quiz, Discussion, Jack Russell terrier, David Byrne, Hard Version of this week  
•       •       •

89 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 14 Jan 2023 at 2:45 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to the Fark Weird News Quiz!
If this is your first time here, you can start the Quiz by clicking on the Fark user image logo next to the headline above, or here:

https://www.fark.com/quiz/1490

Once your score is tallied, you can click on any of the correct answers to be taken to the Fark thread about that story
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I went to buy eggs the other day and I thought I was on the wrong aisle because the prices are rapidly approaching pandemic toilet paper on ebay levels. These aren't organic or free range or the kind where the chickens listen to Mozart and get hourly massages and career building opportunities, just the regular kind of factory farm eggs we should probably feel more guilty about buying. (The free-range organic ones have been moved to the back in the room that requires a credit check to enter and has personal shopping assistants and no visible price tags.)

So I went to find out more about why, and I came across this article we ran earlier in the week:

https://www.krtv.com/news/u-s-and-the-world/why-have-egg-prices-gone-up-so-much

It's not just the Avian Flu, which is being spread between farms by wild birds and ducks, it's also the fact that our egg consumption per capita has been going up regularly for the past few years, both because consumers want a cheaper source of protein, and the fact that an increasing number of people are choosing to not eat meat, but some will still indulge in eggs as animals aren't being killed.

An increasing number of people in my area are going to an interestingly designed cage on wheels that allows a few chickens several dozen square feet to move around in, with a roosting space in the back. You can wheel the coop to a new spot in the yard every few days, so the chickens think they're on an RV tour and get new bugs to eat every couple of days, with the added bonus that the chickens don't scratch a bare spot in your yard.

Fark user imageView Full Size


My advice isn't to buy one of these, it's to make friends with someone who has one, as they'll almost always have eggs to spare. Just be sure to bring some vegetable peelings and melon rind with you when you visit, as the chickens love those.

Anyway, take the quiz and come back and tell us how you did and how you're coping with the egg prices.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
gifdb.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Eggs that come from chickens that are able to eat worms and bugs in addition to their feed are amazing.

On our way to our annual camping trip we often stop to get some at an organic co-op farm in Rancho Cordova (on Hwy 50 east of Sacramento).  The yolks aren't orange, they're tomato red.  And they taste like eggs, but eggier.  Just delicious...

Can't find eggs like them down here in SoCal, even from places that let their chickens roam around.  Makes the Rancho Cordova eggs even yummier.

ox45tallboy: an interestingly designed cage on wheels that allows a few chickens several dozen square feet to move around in


I read about those in part 3 of Michael Pollan's The Omnivore's Dilemma.  Works even better when you let the cows graze the area before you move the chickens in... the chickens eat the bugs in the cow patties.

(Must be the secret of that farm in Rancho Cordova.  I'll ask next time.)

If you have any interest in the public health and economic impacts of mass produced food, or the ins and outs of locally sourced food, you'll want to read that book.  He takes an honest and objective look at four ways of feeding oneself in the modern world - read the wikipedia blurb for a little more detail.  He does draw his own conclusions, which are not entirely popular, but it did change the way I buy and cook my food.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
An attack of the derps made me miss out on a perfect score... without getting 14 questions this time.

I missed the bedbug one even though I knew the right answer.  I should just give in and change my profile pic to this:

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.