(ABC7 Los Angeles)   One L.A. motorist is helping improve the image of Tesla drivers   (abc7.com) divider line
22
    More: Scary, English-language films, Eyewitness News, California, Police, center of multiple road rage incidents, valet driver, Westfield Santa Anita, Tesla driver  
•       •       •

22 Comments     (+0 »)
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
My money is on this sh*thead being a cop. Any takers?
 
sidailurch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There's a decent chance this turns into a self correcting problem: he eats the front of a garbage truck and burns. Or he pulls this crap in the wrong hood where they shoot him in the face and steal his car. I'm OK with either one as long as no innocent people get hurt.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Musk fanboi going crazy b/c of the Musk unmasking?
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
An asshole driving a Tesla?  Huh.
 
Binx
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I know the cops are busy, but that's an awful lot of good video to just have no idea of who this is.
 
Unoriginal_Username
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

sidailurch: There's a decent chance this turns into a self correcting problem: he eats the front of a garbage truck and burns. Or he pulls this crap in the wrong hood where they shoot him in the face and steal his car. I'm OK with either one as long as no innocent people get hurt.


I am honestly surprised he hasn't gotten shot or had his ass kicked yet
 
crackizzle
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Unoriginal_Username: sidailurch: There's a decent chance this turns into a self correcting problem: he eats the front of a garbage truck and burns. Or he pulls this crap in the wrong hood where they shoot him in the face and steal his car. I'm OK with either one as long as no innocent people get hurt.

I am honestly surprised he hasn't gotten shot or had his ass kicked yet


I mean the way he does in the videos, I'm most surprised he hasn't been run over
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
unlike Musk, this asshole is about to get regulated.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Unoriginal_Username: sidailurch: There's a decent chance this turns into a self correcting problem: he eats the front of a garbage truck and burns. Or he pulls this crap in the wrong hood where they shoot him in the face and steal his car. I'm OK with either one as long as no innocent people get hurt.

I am honestly surprised he hasn't gotten shot or had his ass kicked yet


Seriously.  I'm sure it's only a matter of time, but he's had a string of luck not running into someone much crazier than he is.
 
Bonzo_1116 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Binx: I know the cops are busy, but that's an awful lot of good video to just have no idea of who this is.


The cop haircut and "go back where you came from" seems pretty on brand for a peckerwood.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Someone gets out their car and comes at me with a weapon like that will find himself pinned between our vehicles as I run that fark over.
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Picture of guy...check.
Multiple witness descriptions...check.
Picture of car...check.
Picture of license plate...check.
Cops can't find him...

media.makeameme.orgView Full Size
 
Bonzo_1116 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

amigafin: Picture of guy...check.
Multiple witness descriptions...check.
Picture of car...check.
Picture of license plate...check.
Cops can't find him...

[media.makeameme.org image 600x500]


The Tesla was plateless. Without the miracle of the DMV they'll never find him among the sea of grey Teslas in the area.

/s
 
Decorus
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Binx: I know the cops are busy, but that's an awful lot of good video to just have no idea of who this is.


Well they are making the tactical error of not getting the license plate. You wanna catch the guy stop taking pictures of him and get a good shot of the license plate on the tesla.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

crackizzle: Unoriginal_Username: sidailurch: There's a decent chance this turns into a self correcting problem: he eats the front of a garbage truck and burns. Or he pulls this crap in the wrong hood where they shoot him in the face and steal his car. I'm OK with either one as long as no innocent people get hurt.

I am honestly surprised he hasn't gotten shot or had his ass kicked yet

I mean the way he does in the videos, I'm most surprised he hasn't been run over


Not to ITG it, and the short term righteousness would be far outweighed by the long term repercussions. But I can see someone having a hell of a time not letting their foot slip onto the gas really hard at some point in this.

"Your honor, I'm sorry he's dead. But I panicked trying to hit the brake. Oops." (Especially if there was psycho video you know is there)
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

sidailurch: There's a decent chance this turns into a self correcting problem: he eats the front of a garbage truck and burns. Or he pulls this crap in the wrong hood where they shoot him in the face and steal his car. I'm OK with either one as long as no innocent people get hurt.


exactly - he'll run into some as angry as him and the will have a gun.
 
Aquapope
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Right now there's a dozen or so people in Southern California saying "Hey that's Steve!  Who didn't see that coming?  Guy's an asshole.  Should we call the cops on him?"
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Unoriginal_Username: sidailurch: There's a decent chance this turns into a self correcting problem: he eats the front of a garbage truck and burns. Or he pulls this crap in the wrong hood where they shoot him in the face and steal his car. I'm OK with either one as long as no innocent people get hurt.

I am honestly surprised he hasn't gotten shot or had his ass kicked yet


I am wondering about the area(s) where these were happening.
(going back to the video, SoCal, dumb lucky bastard)

/at least 12 cities come to mind where he'd either get shot, run over, or runovershot, shotrunover.
// a splash of postmortem micturation optional.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: My money is on this sh*thead being a cop. Any takers?


He's definitely got the look.

Reminds me of Hank from Me Myself & Irene:

Fark user imageView Full Size


What are you staring at, pal?

You wanna start me up? Just open the choke and pull the cord.

There's gonna be an earthquake and you're dancing on the fault line.
 
Snooza
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This wouldn't continue to happen in Texas.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Serious Post on Serious Thread: crackizzle: Unoriginal_Username: sidailurch: There's a decent chance this turns into a self correcting problem: he eats the front of a garbage truck and burns. Or he pulls this crap in the wrong hood where they shoot him in the face and steal his car. I'm OK with either one as long as no innocent people get hurt.

I am honestly surprised he hasn't gotten shot or had his ass kicked yet

I mean the way he does in the videos, I'm most surprised he hasn't been run over

Not to ITG it, and the short term righteousness would be far outweighed by the long term repercussions. But I can see someone having a hell of a time not letting their foot slip onto the gas really hard at some point in this.

"Your honor, I'm sorry he's dead. But I panicked trying to hit the brake. Oops." (Especially if there was psycho video you know is there)


Pretty sure if someone is attacking you and you hit them with your car it falls under self defense
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Soooo the guy is just free to assault and rage all over the freeways without plates and there's never a cop to pull him over?
 
