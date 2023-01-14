 Skip to content
(News4Jax)   Are trains in your area hungry for fresh meat? Kill numbers way down? Meet railbike tours - a four-person pedal car that zips along railroad tracks. Finally, a way for trains to get their fill
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not sure if subby is really that stupid or not. Hmmm. I'm gonna go with yeah, really that stupid.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I prefer the cinders in my face from riding behind a real steam engine.
 
Mock26
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I would love to see a stretch of abandoned rail that is hundreds of miles long offer rail bike camping trips.
 
