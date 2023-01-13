 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Plot loosens, slides downhill and destroys a house. School sued over a water leak installed just before the city took over, utility inspector takes early retirement   (kiro7.com) divider line
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The city owned the pipe for 50 years, I don't really see the lawsuit flying.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's some kwality infrastructure you've got there, Bellevue. How many other disasters in waiting are you currently sitting on?
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who intentionally installs a water leak?
 
peachpicker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think if someone deliberately installed a water leak they absolutely should be sued.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did anyone just have chrome relaunch and come up dark?
 
Aquapope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

morg: Did anyone just have chrome relaunch and come up dark?


Do you smell toast?  Do you taste purple?
Congrats, it's a stroke!
 
Vern [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: Who intentionally installs a water leak?


A crappy plumber?
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I had corrosion issues with my city water connection, All leaks on my side of the meter, all to do with the transition between the meter and the copper service, all got the water shut off. 4 x 3/4 inch nipple. Iron lasted 6 months. Brass lasted a year. The solution was a stainless steel nipple, going on 5 years. I'll let you farks fill in with the metallic nipple graphics...
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

skiinstructor: I had corrosion issues with my city water connection, All leaks on my side of the meter, all to do with the transition between the meter and the copper service, all got the water shut off. 4 x 3/4 inch nipple. Iron lasted 6 months. Brass lasted a year. The solution was a stainless steel nipple, going on 5 years. I'll let you farks fill in with the metallic nipple graphics...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

skiinstructor: I had corrosion issues with my city water connection, All leaks on my side of the meter, all to do with the transition between the meter and the copper service, all got the water shut off. 4 x 3/4 inch nipple. Iron lasted 6 months. Brass lasted a year. The solution was a stainless steel nipple, going on 5 years. I'll let you farks fill in with the metallic nipple graphics...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
