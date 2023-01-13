 Skip to content
(CNN)   Cops called to help man suffering hallucinations, man later dies at hospital despite paramedics transport. Two charged with murder and its not who you think   (cnn.com) divider line
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Frank Stallone?
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Murder is way to harsh. Manslaughter? Yes. Let a jury decide if it was negligence or not.
 
sinner4ever [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I was watching something that said the average paramedic earns $17 an hour. I will never understand why someone puts themselves in that much risk for so little return.
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
When I was a Paramedic, there were times that it was necessary to transport a patient while they were prone and/or restrained. There are probably very few Paramedics who have not. This crew should have been monitoring the patient to be sure he remained breathing and not in trouble, but the failure to do so isn't first degree murder. This was a ridiculous overcharge.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

The good thing here is that they probably won't get convicted because they have a harder case to prove.
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Even so, their careers and finances are going to be trashed. They probably carried "Errors and Omissions" insurance to pay for cilivil case awards against them, but it wouldn't help with criminal charges.

There must be more to this story than what has been reported so far.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Because the system preys on the human nature to help other humans.  Same reason it gets away with paying teachers and nurses dogshiat.  On the upside, it proves human nature isn't shiatty by default.
 
daffy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
They belong in jail. How can people like them become Paramedics in the first place?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It's amazing to me that so many people are quick to exonerate the paramedics.

Unlike the cops, they know better than to transport someone in this condition facedown in restraints unless they are monitoring him VERY CLOSELY, and they also know better than to yell at some drunk "Get up I'm not carrying you" in front of witnesses, and also, according to the original press release it was the COPS who helped him out to the ambulance when the medics "acted indifferently."

Y'all can go on with your regularly scheduled cop hate; but I'm here to tell you now that paramedics are not saints, they are (at best) assholes, every single one I've ever known (including the ones here)(and not excluding myself when I was an EMT) and while they may avoid first-degree murder, I would think that "depraved indifference" might well be warranted here.

If hardin or any of our other medics want to chime in, or bodyslam me for being wrong, I'll take it; but I don't think I am. Some paramedics are evil bastards, and these are two of them
 
Ed Grubermann [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

FTFA: Finley is heard yelling at Moore to get up and walk out to the ambulance. "You're gonna have to walk 'cause we ain't carrying you!" she says. "I am seriously not in the mood for this dumb sh*t."

Yeah, no.
 
Ed Grubermann [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Not drunk. Suffering withdrawal. Could have given up drinking for New Years.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Depraved indifference would be the correct charge to me - it's meant for exactly what happened here.  You didn't plan on killing them, but you knew what you were doing had that potential - you just didn't really GAF either way.  Textbook case thereof
 
stringbad [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

They love doing good.
 
Numberlady2 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
According to the coroner's autopsy report, Moore died of "compressional and positional asphyxia due to prone facedown restraint on a paramedic transportation cot/stretcher by tightened straps across back and lower body in the setting of lethargy and underlying chronic alcoholism."

So...they basically tied him down on his stomach and he dies of asphyxiation?
 
