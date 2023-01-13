 Skip to content
(Dallas News)   The leopard has been found on zoo premises. The cat, faces, unharmed   (dallasnews.com)
8
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It was a cloud leopard, it could have been, on any random server at any particular time so it's lucky they got it back.
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: It was a cloud leopard, it could have been, on any random server at any particular time so it's lucky they got it back.


A cloud leopard is just somebody else's leopard.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Oh so they lose a Leopard and every thing is fine, but Jurassic park loses one or two hundred dinosaurs and they're the bad guys.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
By the way I hope whoever "freed" it knows they put it in way more danger than it was in in the zoo.  Zoo's aren't great, they're better than freeing wild animals in a city.
 
Wessoman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Now if only Zelensky could find a few dozen Leopards, too*. That would be nice.

*Pun Intended
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The cloud leopard was found safely inside the zoo. A couple of flamingos, one spotted owl, and some Dik-diks are still missing...
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
How many days since the Cobra was last seen? I think it's going on two years now.

Well at least they found the cat.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ less than a minute ago  
YAY!
 
